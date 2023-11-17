NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 18
Slippery Rock (10-1) vs. East Stroudsburg (9-2), 1 p.m.
Charleston (W.Va.) (9-1) vs. New Haven (8-2), 1 p.m.
Kutztown (9-2) vs. Virginia Union (10-1), Noon
Lenoir-Rhyne (10-1) vs. Shepherd (9-2), 1 p.m.
Delta St. (9-1) vs. West Florida (8-3), 2 p.m.
Valdosta St. (10-1) vs. Limestone (8-3), 1 p.m.
Central Mo. (10-1) vs. Henderson St. (9-2), 2 p.m.
Grand Valley St. (9-1) vs. Ferris St. (8-2), 1 p.m.
Pittsburg St. (10-1) vs. UIndy (9-1), 2 p.m.
Augustana (S.D.) (10-1) vs. Minnesota St. (9-2), 1 p.m.
Western Colo. (10-1) vs. Central Wash. (7-3), 2 p.m.
Tex. Permian Basin (10-1) vs. Bemidji St. (8-2), 2 p.m.
Second Round
Tiffin (11-0) vs. Slippery Rock-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA
Charleston (W.Va.)-New Haven-winner vs. Kutztown-Virginia Union-winner, TBA
Benedict (11-0) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne-Shepherd-winner, TBA
Delta St.-West Florida-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Limestone-winner, TBA
Harding (11-0) vs. Central Mo.-Henderson St.-winner, TBA
Grand Valley St.-Ferris St.-winner vs. Pittsburg St.-UIndy-winner, TBA
Colo. Sch. of Mines (11-0) vs. Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-winner, TBA
Western Colo.-Central Wash.-winner vs. Tex. Permian Basin-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
Tiffin-Slippery Rock-East Stroudsburg-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.)-New Haven-Kutztown-Virginia Union-winner, TBA
Benedict-Lenoir-Rhyne-Shepherd-winner vs. Delta St.-West Florida-Valdosta St.-Limestone-winner, TBA
Harding-Central Mo.-Henderson St.-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Ferris St.-Pittsburg St.-UIndy-winner, TBA
Colo. Sch. of Mines-Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Western Colo.-Central Wash.-Tex. Permian Basin-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA
Semifinals
Tiffin-Slippery Rock-East Stroudsburg-Charleston (W.Va.)-New Haven-Kutztown-Virginia Union-winner vs. Benedict-Lenoir-Rhyne-Shepherd-Delta St.-West Florida-Valdosta St.-Limestone-winner, TBA
Harding-Central Mo.-Henderson St.-Grand Valley St.-Ferris St.-Pittsburg St.-UIndy-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-Western Colo.-Central Wash.-Tex. Permian Basin-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
