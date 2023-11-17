NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 18 Slippery Rock (10-1) vs. East Stroudsburg (9-2), 1 p.m. Charleston (W.Va.) (9-1)…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 18

Slippery Rock (10-1) vs. East Stroudsburg (9-2), 1 p.m.

Charleston (W.Va.) (9-1) vs. New Haven (8-2), 1 p.m.

Kutztown (9-2) vs. Virginia Union (10-1), Noon

Lenoir-Rhyne (10-1) vs. Shepherd (9-2), 1 p.m.

Delta St. (9-1) vs. West Florida (8-3), 2 p.m.

Valdosta St. (10-1) vs. Limestone (8-3), 1 p.m.

Central Mo. (10-1) vs. Henderson St. (9-2), 2 p.m.

Grand Valley St. (9-1) vs. Ferris St. (8-2), 1 p.m.

Pittsburg St. (10-1) vs. UIndy (9-1), 2 p.m.

Augustana (S.D.) (10-1) vs. Minnesota St. (9-2), 1 p.m.

Western Colo. (10-1) vs. Central Wash. (7-3), 2 p.m.

Tex. Permian Basin (10-1) vs. Bemidji St. (8-2), 2 p.m.

Second Round

Tiffin (11-0) vs. Slippery Rock-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA

Charleston (W.Va.)-New Haven-winner vs. Kutztown-Virginia Union-winner, TBA

Benedict (11-0) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne-Shepherd-winner, TBA

Delta St.-West Florida-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Limestone-winner, TBA

Harding (11-0) vs. Central Mo.-Henderson St.-winner, TBA

Grand Valley St.-Ferris St.-winner vs. Pittsburg St.-UIndy-winner, TBA

Colo. Sch. of Mines (11-0) vs. Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-winner, TBA

Western Colo.-Central Wash.-winner vs. Tex. Permian Basin-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

Tiffin-Slippery Rock-East Stroudsburg-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.)-New Haven-Kutztown-Virginia Union-winner, TBA

Benedict-Lenoir-Rhyne-Shepherd-winner vs. Delta St.-West Florida-Valdosta St.-Limestone-winner, TBA

Harding-Central Mo.-Henderson St.-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Ferris St.-Pittsburg St.-UIndy-winner, TBA

Colo. Sch. of Mines-Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Western Colo.-Central Wash.-Tex. Permian Basin-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Tiffin-Slippery Rock-East Stroudsburg-Charleston (W.Va.)-New Haven-Kutztown-Virginia Union-winner vs. Benedict-Lenoir-Rhyne-Shepherd-Delta St.-West Florida-Valdosta St.-Limestone-winner, TBA

Harding-Central Mo.-Henderson St.-Grand Valley St.-Ferris St.-Pittsburg St.-UIndy-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-Western Colo.-Central Wash.-Tex. Permian Basin-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

