NASCAR-Xfinity NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Results

Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 202 laps, 40 points.

2. (5) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 202, 38.

3. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 202, 34.

4. (9) Riley Herbst, Ford, 202, 34.

5. (16) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 202, 32.

6. (15) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 202, 35.

7. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 202, 44.

8. (6) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 202, 43.

9. (1) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 202, 33.

10. (24) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 202, 27.

11. (20) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 202, 34.

12. (18) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 202, 25.

13. (14) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 202, 24.

14. (13) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 202, 0.

15. (19) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 202, 23.

16. (30) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 202, 21.

17. (21) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 202, 20.

18. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 202, 19.

19. (17) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 202, 18.

20. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 202, 17.

21. (12) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 202, 16.

22. (4) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 202, 17.

23. (34) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 202, 14.

24. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 202, 13.

25. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 202, 12.

26. (27) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 202, 11.

27. (28) Joey Gase, Ford, 202, 10.

28. (3) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 202, 9.

29. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 202, 8.

30. (33) Timmy Hill, Ford, 200, 0.

31. (37) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 200, 6.

32. (32) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 200, 5.

33. (36) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 194, 0.

34. (10) Connor Mosack, Toyota, accident, 180, 3.

35. (31) Chris Hacker, Chevrolet, suspension, 178, 0.

36. (35) JJ Yeley, Ford, accident, 101, 1.

37. (23) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, accident, 84, 0.

38. (22) Kyle Sieg, Ford, vibration, 14, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 90.525 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 53 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.601 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 46 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Smith 0-11; A.Hill 12-32; J.Nemechek 33-52; C.Custer 53-90; J.Nemechek 91; C.Custer 92-108; J.Nemechek 109-126; S.Creed 127-130; J.Nemechek 131-156; C.Custer 157-183; J.Nemechek 184; D.Hemric 185-188; C.Custer 189-202

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Custer, 4 times for 96 laps; J.Nemechek, 5 times for 66 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 21 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 11 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 7; J.Allgaier, 4; S.Mayer, 4; A.Hill, 4; C.Custer, 3; S.Smith, 1; C.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Herbst, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Custer, 4045; 2. J.Allgaier, 4034; 3. S.Mayer, 4032; 4. J.Nemechek, 4009; 5. A.Hill, 2273; 6. S.Smith, 2248; 7. S.Creed, 2225; 8. D.Hemric, 2224; 9. C.Smith, 2219; 10. P.Kligerman, 2209; 11. J.Berry, 2172; 12. J.Burton, 2126; 13. R.Herbst, 904; 14. B.Jones, 793; 15. B.Moffitt, 680; 16. P.Retzlaff, 662.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

