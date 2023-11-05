NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship Results

Sunday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312…

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312 laps, 57 points.

2. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 35.

3. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312, 34.

4. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 33.

5. (9) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312, 47.

6. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 41.

7. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 47.

8. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 29.

9. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 312, 28.

10. (5) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 312, 37.

11. (16) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 312, 26.

12. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 25.

13. (28) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312, 24.

14. (12) Ryan Preece, Ford, 312, 23.

15. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 24.

16. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312, 21.

17. (23) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312, 20.

18. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 19.

19. (22) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 312, 0.

20. (7) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 312, 21.

21. (11) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 312, 16.

22. (10) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 312, 15.

23. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 312, 14.

24. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 312, 13.

25. (18) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 311, 12.

26. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, 311, 11.

27. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 311, 0.

28. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 310, 9.

29. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 310, 8.

30. (14) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 309, 7.

31. (29) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 308, 6.

32. (32) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 308, 5.

33. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 306, 0.

34. (30) Ryan Newman, Ford, 305, 0.

35. (27) Austin Cindric, Ford, 301, 2.

36. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 108, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.825 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 52 minutes, 1 second.

Margin of Victory: 1.230 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-92; K.Harvick 93-111; W.Byron 112; K.Harvick 113-116; R.Chastain 117-170; C.Buescher 171-188; W.Byron 189; R.Chastain 190-240; M.Truex 241; D.Hamlin 242-251; C.Briscoe 252-253; R.Chastain 254-257; R.Blaney 258; R.Chastain 259-260; R.Blaney 261; R.Chastain 262-276; W.Byron 277; D.Hamlin 278-281; R.Chastain 282-312

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 6 times for 157 laps; W.Byron, 4 times for 95 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 23 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 18 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 14 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 6; K.Larson, 4; R.Blaney, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Buescher, 3; M.Truex, 3; K.Busch, 3; C.Bell, 2; T.Reddick, 2; R.Chastain, 2; J.Logano, 1; M.McDowell, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Blaney, 5035; 2. K.Larson, 5034; 3. W.Byron, 5033; 4. C.Bell, 5001; 5. D.Hamlin, 2383; 6. T.Reddick, 2344; 7. C.Buescher, 2310; 8. B.Keselowski, 2302; 9. R.Chastain, 2299; 10. B.Wallace, 2279; 11. M.Truex, 2269; 12. J.Logano, 2258; 13. K.Harvick, 2241; 14. K.Busch, 2232; 15. M.McDowell, 2185; 16. R.Stenhouse, 2168.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

