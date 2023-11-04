NASCAR Craftsman Truck CRAFTSMAN 150 Results

Friday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 179…

Friday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 179 laps, 51 points.

2. (14) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 179, 37.

3. (5) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 179, 43.

4. (10) Jesse Love, Toyota, 179, 33.

5. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 179, 32.

6. (17) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 179, 31.

7. (15) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 179, 30.

8. (27) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 179, 29.

9. (25) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 179, 28.

10. (3) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 179, 33.

11. (28) Matt Crafton, Ford, 179, 26.

12. (9) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 179, 25.

13. (31) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 179, 24.

14. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 179, 41.

15. (23) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 179, 22.

16. (32) Christian Rose, Ford, 179, 21.

17. (34) Spencer Davis, Ford, 179, 20.

18. (1) Corey Heim, Toyota, 179, 19.

19. (35) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 179, 18.

20. (36) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 179, 17.

21. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 179, 16.

22. (19) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 178, 15.

23. (12) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 177, 21.

24. (20) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 175, 13.

25. (4) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 172, 29.

26. (21) Sean Hingorani, Chevrolet, accident, 167, 11.

27. (7) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 162, 10.

28. (16) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, accident, 156, 9.

29. (13) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 146, 8.

30. (24) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 128, 7.

31. (11) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 128, 6.

32. (22) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, accident, 128, 5.

33. (18) Jake Drew, Toyota, accident, 100, 4.

34. (29) Conner Jones, Ford, accident, 100, 3.

35. (33) Marco Andretti, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 2.

36. (30) Chris Hacker, Toyota, accident, 53, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 72.786 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 27 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.421 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 77 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Heim 0; T.Majeski 1-48; C.Heim 49-95; C.Eckes 96-121; N.Sanchez 122-126; Z.Smith 127-154; C.Eckes 155; Z.Smith 156-162; C.Eckes 163-168; C.Purdy 169-176; C.Eckes 177-179

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Majeski, 1 time for 48 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 47 laps; C.Eckes, 4 times for 36 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 35 laps; C.Purdy, 1 time for 8 laps; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: C.Hocevar, 4; C.Eckes, 4; G.Enfinger, 3; C.Heim, 3; Z.Smith, 2; B.Rhodes, 1; T.Majeski, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. B.Rhodes, 4032; 2. G.Enfinger, 4031; 3. C.Heim, 4019; 4. C.Hocevar, 4008; 5. C.Eckes, 2319; 6. N.Sanchez, 2258; 7. Z.Smith, 2194; 8. T.Majeski, 2185; 9. M.Crafton, 2167; 10. M.DiBenedetto, 2102; 11. C.Purdy, 582; 12. S.Friesen, 537; 13. J.Garcia, 534; 14. T.Gray, 533; 15. T.Gray, 490; 16. R.Caruth, 482.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

