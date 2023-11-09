Montreal’s Hernán Losada fired, the 11th of 29 Major League Soccer coaches to leave this year

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal fired Hernán Losada on Thursday after the team failed to reach the playoffs, the 11th of…

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal fired Hernán Losada on Thursday after the team failed to reach the playoffs, the 11th of 29 Major League Soccer coaches to leave his job this year.

Assistant coach Sebastian Setti also was fired.

Losada was hired last December after Wilfried Nancy left to become coach of the Columbus Crew. Montreal finished 10th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with 12 wins, 17 losses and five draws. The top nine teams in each conference reached the playoffs.

Losada, 41, was hired by D.C. before the 2021 season and led the team to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 15 losses and five draws. He was fired following a 2-4 start in the 2022 season.

Montreal fired Losada a day after Charlotte terminated Christian Lattanzio, who led the team to the playoffs in its second season. Charlotte was eliminated by the New York Red Bulls.

Other coaches to leave MLS jobs this year were were Chicago’s Ezra Hendrickson (May 8), the Red Bulls’ Gerhard Struber (May 8), Miami’s Phil Neville (June 1), Toronto’s Bob Bradley (June 26), Portland’s Giovanni Savarese (Aug. 21), Colorado’s Robin Fraser (Sept. 5), New England’s Bruce Arena (Sept. 9), Minnesota’s Adrian Heath (Oct. 6) and D.C.’s Wayne Rooney. (Oct. 7).

