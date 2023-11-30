Live Radio
MLB and Sirius XM extended broadcast agreement through 2028 season

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 12:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and Sirius XM extended their broadcast agreement by five years through the 2028 season.

The deal announced Thursday continues a relationship that started in 2005.

Sirius carries broadcasts of all regular season and postseason games and produces the MLB Network Radio channel, which airs 24 hours daily.

