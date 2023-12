STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has fired coach Zach Arnett just 10 games into his 1st season as the…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has fired coach Zach Arnett just 10 games into his 1st season as the late Mike Leach’s replacement.

