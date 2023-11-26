Min Woo Lee wins Australian PGA. Burmester wins Joburg Open to earn British Open place

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Min Woo Lee won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 68 for…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Min Woo Lee won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory at Royal Queensland.

Lee finished at 20-under 264. Rikuya Hoshino of Japan was second, also shooting 68.

Lee won for the third time on the European tour and has four career victories as he takes up PGA Tour membership next year. The Australian had a wire-to-wire win in the Asian Tour’s Macau Open last month for his first victory since 2021.

Marc Leishman made seven birdies in a closing 64 to move into third place at 16 under, one ahead of Curtis Luck (69). Joaquin Niemann of Chile was fourth at 13 under, his final-round 67 highlighted by an ace at the par-3 fourth.

Adam Scott slipped back to sixth place at 12 under with a 70 on Sunday after threatening Lee’s lead in the second and third rounds.

EUROPEAN TOUR/SUNSHINE TOUR

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dean Burmester closed with a 6-under 64 and took advantage of a meltdown by Thriston Lawrence for a three-shot victory in the Joburg Open, his first victory since joining LIV Golf and giving the South African a spot in the British Open.

Burmester finished at 18-under 262 for his third European tour title.

He won by three over Darren Fichardt (64), with Dan Bradbury of England (64) two additional shots behind. All three earned a place at Royal Troon next year. The Joburg Open was the first in the Open Qualifying Series.

Lawrence, who led after the first round and by three shots after Saturday’s third round, dropped four strokes in his first five holes and had a double-bogey coming home for a 75.

OTHER TOURS

Taichi Nabetani won the Casio World Open with a 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under 274, one stroke ahead of Ren Yonezawa and Young-Han Song of South Korea. Keita Nakajima finished fourth and clinched the Japan Golf Tour money title. The season-ending Golf Nippon Series JT Cup is next week. … Aditi Ashok of India closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory over Anne Van Dam in the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana on the Ladies European Tour. … Miyuu Yamashita shot a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory in the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup. She finished at 10-under 278. Sayaka Takahashi was second, also shooting 70.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.