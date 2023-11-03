Miguel Cabrera’s $30 million option declined by Detroit Tigers, making retiring star a free agent

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers declined their $30 million option of retiring star Miguel Cabrera on Friday and will…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers declined their $30 million option of retiring star Miguel Cabrera on Friday and will pay a $8 million buyout that completes a $292 million, 10-year contract.

Half of the buyout is deferred without interest.

A 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champion, Cabrera is a two-time AL MVP. In 2012, he became the first AL Triple Crown winner since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

The 40-year-old Cabrera finished with a .306 average, 511 homers and 1,881 RBIs in 21 seasons, playing for the Marlins for five years before finishing his career with the Tigers. Primarily a designated hitter, he hit .257 this year with four homers and 34 RBIs.

