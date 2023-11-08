Mets pitcher David Peterson to miss start of season following hip surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher David Peterson is projected to miss the start of next season following surgery to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher David Peterson is projected to miss the start of next season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.

New York said Wednesday that Peterson had the operation Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The team did not say why he waited more than a month after the season ended to have the procedure.

The Mets said a typical return to play from the operation is six to seven months, a timeline that would have Peterson back on the mound in May or June.

The 28-year-old left-hander was 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA in 21 starts and six relief appearances for the Mets last season, and 1-2 with a 4.86 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Syracuse. He pitched better in the second half this year, and is 18-21 with a 4.51 ERA in four major league seasons.

If offered a contract next week, Peterson would be eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

His injury cuts into New York’s depth on a thin pitching staff. The team heads into the offseason with only two starters holding spots in a projected rotation: Kodai Senga and José Quintana.

