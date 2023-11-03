Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Mets catcher Omar Narváez exercises $7 million player option

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 4:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher Omar Narváez exercised a $7 million player option for 2024 on Friday rather than become a free agent.

Narváez hit .211 with two homers and seven RBIs as a backup to rookie Francisco Alvarez. The 31-year-old had an $8 million salary in 2023.

An eight-year major league veteran, Narváez has a .255 average with 53 homers and 198 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox (2016-18), Seattle (2019), Milwaukee (2020-22) and the Mets. He was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2022, when he hit .266 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs.

