Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Mavs coach Jason Kidd…

Mavs coach Jason Kidd has non-COVID illness, will miss game in Denver

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd will miss Friday night’s game at Denver with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Kidd didn’t make the trip and will be replaced by top assistant Sean Sweeney. It’s the second time Sweeney has filled in. He went 3-1 when Kidd was in the health and safety protocols during the 2021-2022 season, Kidd’s first with the Mavericks.

Dallas goes into its first meeting with the defending NBA champion Nuggets as the only undefeated team in the Western Conference. The Mavs are 4-0 for the first time since 2004-2005.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up