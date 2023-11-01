MATCHDAY: Villarreal and Valencia face lower-division clubs in 1st round of the Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday: SPAIN Top-flight clubs Villarreal, Valencia, Granada and Alaves face lower-division…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

SPAIN

Top-flight clubs Villarreal, Valencia, Granada and Alaves face lower-division clubs in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

Villarreal is at Chiclana, Valencia takes on Logroñes, Granada visits Arosa and Alaves faces Deportivo Murcia.

The first round is played in single elimination games at the home of the lower-division teams.

