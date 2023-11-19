Maple Leafs beat Wild 4-3 in OT and extend winning streak to 4 games in Global Series finale

William Nylander scored at 3:09 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to four games with…

William Nylander scored at 3:09 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in the final game of the NHL’s Global Series in Sweden.

Nylander collected the puck, skated toward the net and fired a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury for his 12th goal of the season. He also extended his franchise-record, season-opening point streak to 17 games.

Nylander had five points (two goals, three assists) in Toronto’s two games in Stockholm.

Auston Matthews added a goal and an assist for Toronto. He tied Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets for the league lead with 14 goals.

Matthew Knies scored his fifth of the season, Morgan Rielly added a goal and two assists and Joseph Woll stopped 33 shots for Toronto.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and defensemen Jon Merrill and Jake Middleton also scored for Minnesota, which lost its fifth straight (0-3-2). Fleury stopped 21 shots.

FLYERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Poehling had a goal and two assists, Joel Farabee added a goal and an assist and Philadelphia won its fifth straight game, beating slumping Columbus.

Bobby Brink and Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia. Cam York scored an empty-netter when his clearing attempt from behind Philadelphia’s own goal line ricocheted olff the side boards. Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

Boone Jenner and Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost nine in a row. Spencer Martin had 21 saves.

PENGUINS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 37 shots in his return from injury and Pittsburgh blanked Vegas.

Nedeljkovic recorded his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his career. It was his first shutout since April 24, 2022, when he was a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Ryan Graves and Noel Acciari each scored for the first time this season — and their first goals with Pittsburgh. Evgeni Malkin added a late empty-net goal. Jake Guentzel had an assist and extended his point streak to eight games.

Adin Hill made 30 saves for the Golden Knights, who opened the season 11-0-1, but have lost five of seven since.

SABRES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists, and Buffalo stopped a three-game slide by topping Chicago.

Erik Johnson snapped a third-period tie and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, which dropped four of five overall. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.

Chicago dropped its fourth straight game. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Raddysh also scored. Petr Mrazek made 17 saves.

BLUES 3, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the first period and St. Louis snapped a two-game California losing streak.

Joel Hofer made 30 saves as the Blues won on the second night of a back-to-back after falling 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. St. Louis had given up a combined 10 goals in consecutive games at San Jose and Los Angeles.

Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues, who improved to 1-2 during a stretch in which they will play six of seven games on the road.

Mason McTavish scored and John Gibson made 28 saves as Anaheim dropped its third straight game.

