Live Radio
Home » Sports » Manchester United players Rasmus…

Manchester United players Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen both injured in win over Luton

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund strained a muscle in his right leg in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Luton and could be out for two weeks, the Premier League club said Monday.

The Denmark striker was substituted in the second half after holding the back of his right leg in discomfort.

United said it hoped Hojlund would be back before the end of the month.

Christian Eriksen is expected to be out for about a month after injuring his left knee in the same match.

Both players pulled out of Denmark’s upcoming European Championship qualifying matches against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

United’s next game is against Everton on Nov. 26.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up