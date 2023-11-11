Man United’s Hojlund and Eriksen injured in Premier League win against Luton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen were both substituted after suffering injuries in Manchester United’s 1-0 win…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen were both substituted after suffering injuries in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Luton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hojlund went off in the second half after holding the back of his right leg and Eriksen appeared to hurt his left knee before the break.

“In this moment I can’t say … because I don’t know,” United manager Erik ten Hag said. “We do an (injury) assessment, but have to wait for 24 hours to see what is the conclusion.”

United has been hit by injuries to key players this season with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all long-term absentees.

Ten Hag said this week that Casemiro and Martinez were unlikely to play again before Christmas.

Hojlund went down without any contact from a Luton player and was replaced by Anthony Martial in the 79th minute. He was able to walk off the field and headed to the locker room without the aid of a stretcher.

Eriksen looked in discomfort as a member of United’s medical team attended to him late in the first half at Old Trafford.

The Denmark international was also able to walk to the sideline and was replaced by Mason Mount in the 40th minute. He headed to the locker room after a brief conversation with Ten Hag.

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the European Championship in 2021, was out for more than two months last season because of an ankle injury.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.