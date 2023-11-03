Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Man United midfielder Casemiro…

Man United midfielder Casemiro ruled out for ‘several weeks’ with hamstring strain

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 9:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for a “several weeks” with a hamstring strain.

The 31-year-old Brazilian captained United against Newcastle in the English League Cup on Wednesday after missing the previous three games. But he was taken off at halftime of the 3-0 loss and United said in a statement Wednesday that Casemiro “will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during” the game. It added that “subsequent assessment has revealed a strain.”

United has three games before the next international break, visiting Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before traveling to Copenhagen in a crucial Champions League match on Wednesday and then hosting Luton next weekend.

United is eighth in the league table after a lackluster start that has seen manager Erik ten Hag come under increasing pressure.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up