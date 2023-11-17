Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have aggravated a left ankle injury while playing for Norway…

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have aggravated a left ankle injury while playing for Norway in a friendly match.

Haaland came on as a halftime substitute in a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday and sustained a “little twist in his ankle,” according to Norway team doctor Ola Sand, late in the game.

Haaland played on until the final whistle.

Sand said Haaland’s ankle was a “little bit vulnerable.”

“It really hurts right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly. So we’ll see tomorrow how he is,” Sand told Norwegian TV.

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said it was an injury Haaland “has had before.”

Haaland came off with an ankle injury in the 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Nov. 4. He started in City’s next game three days later.

City, the leader, plays second-place Liverpool when the Premier League returns on Nov. 25.

