Luke Shaw back in training after 3 months out to ease Man United’s injury issues in defense

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is back in training after a three-month injury absence that has limited the England international to only two games this season.

Shaw is working with the main squad, United said Wednesday, ahead of the Premier League game at Everton on Sunday.

The left back sustained what United said was a “muscle issue” in August after appearing in the team’s opening two league games — against Wolverhampton and Tottenham.

Shaw’s absence came at a time United had a number of other key injuries in defense, with back-up left back Tyrell Malacia sidelined since preseason, Lisandro Martinez out since early October after right foot surgery and both Sergio Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka missing for an extended period.

Martinez was seen working away from the main group on Wednesday.

United manager Erik ten Hag has played a number of players as makeshift left backs while Shaw was out, such as right back Diogo Dalot, center back Victor Lindelof and defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

