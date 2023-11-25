Live Radio
Loyola Marymount wins 67-47 against UTEP

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:55 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Wright had 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 67-47 win against UTEP on Saturday night.

Wright added six rebounds for the Lions (4-3). Keli Leaupepe and Lars Thiemann added 13 points apiece.

The Miners (5-2) were led by Tae Hardy, who recorded 12 points. Zid Powell added nine points and six rebounds for UTEP.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

