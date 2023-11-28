Kyle Gibson can earn $500,000 in annual performance bonuses in deal with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses each season in his deal with…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses each season in his deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, which guarantees the 36-year-old right-hander $13 million.

Gibson’s contract, announced Nov. 21, calls for a $12 million salary next year and includes a $12 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. He would earn a $500,000 bonus in any year he pitches 175 or more innings.

Gibson would receive a $1 million assignment bonus if traded. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Sonny Gray’s $75 million, three-year contract, announced Monday, calls for a $10 million salary next year, $25 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. The deal includes a $30 million option for 2027 that the team must first decide. If the option is exercised by the team, the pitcher has the right to opt out.

If the option is not exercised by either side, Gray would receive a $5 million buyout payable in $1 million installments each Jan. 15 from 2027 through 2031.

Gray, a 34-year-old right-hander who was the AL Cy Young Award runner-up with Minnesota, receives a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.

Gray went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA for Minnesota last season. The 36-year-old Gibson set career highs this year with 15 wins and 33 starts for AL East champion Baltimore.

St. Louis had to fill rotation spots with only right-hander Miles Mikolas and left-hander Steven Matz under contract for next year as likely starters. In addition to Gray and Gibson, the Cardinals also reached an agreement with 36-year-old left-hander Lance Lynn.

