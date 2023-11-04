Keselowski to miss qualifying for NASCAR season finale to attend birth of son

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski will miss Saturday qualifying for the season finale race because his wife…

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski will miss Saturday qualifying for the season finale race because his wife went into labor in North Carolina.

Cole Custer was expected to qualify the No. 6 Ford in Keselowski’s absence at Phoenix Raceway. Keselowski, who is the co-owner of RFK Racing, is expected back in Arizona in time for Sunday’s race.

Keselowski and his wife, Paige, have two daughters and are expecting their first son.

