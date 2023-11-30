Joakim Lagergren leads South African Open Championship after first-round 65

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Swedish golfer Joakim Lagergren shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Swedish golfer Joakim Lagergren shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the South African Open Championship on Thursday.

Lagergren, ranked No. 417, had seven birdies around the Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate — including a long one at No. 8, his 17th hole, to move into the outright lead.

Casey Jarvis was alone in second place after a 66 and two more South Africans — No. 1,193-ranked Jovan Rebula and Louis de Jager — were in a share of third place a stroke further back with Andy Sullivan of England.

Only one player in the top 100 in the rankings is in the field. That’s another South African, No. 85 Thriston Lawrence, who shot 70.

It’s the second of three straight events in South Africa to open the 2024 season on the European tour.

The first was the Joburg Open, won by home player Dean Burmester last week.

