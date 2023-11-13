Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
|30
|—
|–
|150
|Kodai Senga, Mets
|–
|22
|5
|71
|James Outman, Dodgers
|–
|5
|5
|20
|Nolan Jones, Rockies
|–
|2
|11
|17
|Matt McLain, Reds
|–
|1
|2
|5
|Spencer Steer, Reds
|–
|–
|4
|4
|Eury Perez, Marlins
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Elly De La Cruz, Reds
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Patrick Bailey, Giants
|–
|–
|1
|1
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.