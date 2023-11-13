Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis. Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks…

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks 30 — – 150 Kodai Senga, Mets – 22 5 71 James Outman, Dodgers – 5 5 20 Nolan Jones, Rockies – 2 11 17 Matt McLain, Reds – 1 2 5 Spencer Steer, Reds – – 4 4 Eury Perez, Marlins – – 1 1 Elly De La Cruz, Reds – – 1 1 Patrick Bailey, Giants – – 1 1

