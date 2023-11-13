Live Radio
Home » Sports » Jackie Robinson NL Rookie…

Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks 30 150
Kodai Senga, Mets 22 5 71
James Outman, Dodgers 5 5 20
Nolan Jones, Rockies 2 11 17
Matt McLain, Reds 1 2 5
Spencer Steer, Reds 4 4
Eury Perez, Marlins 1 1
Elly De La Cruz, Reds 1 1
Patrick Bailey, Giants 1 1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up