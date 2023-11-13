Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Gunnar Henderson, Orioles
|30
|—
|–
|150
|Tanner Bibee, Guardians
|—
|20
|7
|67
|Triston Casas, Red Sox
|–
|6
|7
|25
|Josh Jung, Rangers
|–
|3
|7
|16
|Yainer Diaz, Astros
|–
|1
|3
|6
|Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox
|–
|–
|3
|3
|Eduard Julien, Twins
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Anthony Volpe, Yankees
|–
|–
|1
|1
