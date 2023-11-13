Live Radio
Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 6:34 PM

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Gunnar Henderson, Orioles 30 150
Tanner Bibee, Guardians 20 7 67
Triston Casas, Red Sox 6 7 25
Josh Jung, Rangers 3 7 16
Yainer Diaz, Astros 1 3 6
Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox 3 3
Eduard Julien, Twins 2 2
Anthony Volpe, Yankees 1 1

