Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Gunnar Henderson, Orioles 30 — – 150 Tanner Bibee, Guardians — 20 7 67 Triston Casas, Red Sox – 6 7 25 Josh Jung, Rangers – 3 7 16 Yainer Diaz, Astros – 1 3 6 Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox – – 3 3 Eduard Julien, Twins – – 2 2 Anthony Volpe, Yankees – – 1 1

