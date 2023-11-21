Injury-riddled Cavaliers facing 76ers without Mitchell, LeVert, Okoro

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers were without star forward Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard Caris LeVert and small forward…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers were without star forward Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard Caris LeVert and small forward Isaac Okoro for Tuesday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mitchell — a four-time All-Star averaging 29.2 points in 10 games — missed his third game with an injured right hamstring. Mitchell has now missed four games this season.

LeVert was questionable up until game time on Tuesday night. The 29-year-old missed his second straight game with left knee soreness. He is averaging 18 points per game.

Okoro is missing his eighth straight game with a left knee injury that sidelined him on Nov. 3. He is averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds off the bench.

Also missing for Cleveland was reserve guard Ty Jerome, who was out for his 12th straight game with a right ankle sprain.

The Cavaliers entered Tuesday night with a 7-6 record and looking for their fourth straight win despite the injury concerns.

“The reality of the sports world is looking around at basketball and football is that the injury bug just hits,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Tuesday’s game. “You just have to deal with it.”

