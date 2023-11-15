Live Radio
Infielder Abraham Toro acquired by A’s from Brewers for minor league pitcher Chad Patrick

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 9:44 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infielder Abraham Toro was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for minor league right-hander Chad Patrick.

The 26-year-old Toro was 8 for 18 (.444) with two homers and nine RBIs in nine games for Milwaukee this year and hit .291 with eight homers in 58 RBIs in 96 games at Triple-A Nashville. A switch-hitter, Toro has a .211 career average with 28 homers and 108 RBIs in five seasons with Houston (2019-21), Seattle (2021-22) and Milwaukee.

Toro would be eligible for salary arbitration if offered a contract by the Friday 8 p.m. EST tender deadline.

Patrick was obtained by the A’s from Arizona on July 31 in the deal that sent infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson to the Diamondbacks. Patrick was 4-11 with a 5.59 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance this year at Double-A and Triple-A, striking out 129 while walking 53 in 124 innings.

