India opener Shubman Gill off injured when on 79 not out in Cricket World Cup semifinals

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India opener Shubman Gill came off with an injury when on 79 not out against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Gill appeared to sustain the injury to his right upper thigh as he set off for a single from the non-striker’s end after Virat Kohli’s shot to long on. He fell to the ground and the Indian physiotherapist attended to him.

Gill looked uncomfortable as he walked off the field and was helped up the steps toward the locker room by a member of India’s backroom team. India was 164-1 at the time, in the 23rd over. He had hit eight fours and three sixes in his 65-ball knock.

But Gill did come out to bat again after India lost Suryakumar Yadav in the final over, and finished 80 not out off 66 balls.

Gill also fielded throughout the New Zealand innings.

India won the game by 70 runs.

