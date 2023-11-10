Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Sports » ICC suspends Sri Lanka…

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket membership over political interference in administration

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The International Cricket Council suspended Sri Lanka’s membership with immediate effect on Friday, citing government interference in its administration.

“The ICC board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member, in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka,” the sport’s governing body said in a news release.

Earlier this week, the ministry of sport sacked the national board – Sri Lanka Cricket – over the team’s poor performances at the 50-over World Cup in India.

A court decision reversed the ministry’s verdict, but it was still grounds for the ICC to take action.

Sri Lanka is ninth in the World Cup points’ standings after completing the league stage with only two wins from nine games.

It still needs the remaining league games to go in its favour to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to host the Under-19 men’s World Cup, starting January.

(additional reporting by Chetan Narula)

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up