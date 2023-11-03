Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Hawks rookie G Kobe…

Hawks rookie G Kobe Bufkin out with fractured thumb

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will be out at least two weeks after fracturing his left thumb while practicing for the team’s G-League affiliate.

Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the NBA draft, was injured Thursday night during an assignment to the College Park Skyhawks.

X-rays taken Friday revealed the fracture. Bufkin will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his status updated, the Hawks said.

Bufkin has played sparingly with the NBA team, getting into two of Atlanta’s first five games during mop-up time. He missed all three of his shots from the field, scoring his first career point on a free throw.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up