Harry Kane scores again as Bayern moves top of Bundesliga. Stuttgart beats Dortmund

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored another brace Saturday but Bayern Munich had to endure a scare before moving top…

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored another brace Saturday but Bayern Munich had to endure a scare before moving top of the Bundesliga with a 4-2 win over promoted Heidenheim.

Kane, who scored twice in the Champions League on Wednesday and already had a record-equaling 15 goals in his first 10 German league games, needed just 14 minutes against Heidenheim to grab his 16th, then followed up with his 17th before halftime.

“I had a couple in the second half I probably should have finished,” Kane said. “The two I scored were probably harder than the two I missed. But that’s football sometimes, that’s the way it goes. I’m just enjoying playing with this team.”

Kane scored with his first real contribution to the game, taking Leroy Sané’s pass amid several defenders with his back to goal, then turning to unleash a shot inside the right post with his right boot.

The England captain scored his second before the break with a header to Sané’s corner.

But Kane missed two good chances in the second half and Heidenheim hit back by scoring two goals in three minutes to shock the home fans. Tim Kleindienst scored in the 67th after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting lost the ball in midfield and Jan-Niklas Beste equalized after a botched pass from Bayern defender Kim Min-jae.

Raphaël Guerreiro saved Bayern embarrassment two minutes later with his first goal for the Bavarian powerhouse – on the rebound after Müller saved Choupo-Moting’s initial effort – and Choupo-Moting sealed the win in the 85th, set up by fellow substitute Mathys Tel.

Bayern’s ninth win from 11 games lifted the team a point above Bayer Leverkusen, which can return to the top with a win over Union Berlin on Sunday.

DORTMUND DISAPPOINTS

Borussia Dortmund slumped to its second consecutive defeat after last week’s 4-0 loss to Bayern. Serhou Guirassy returned from injury to guide Stuttgart to a 2-1 win over Dortmund, taking his season tally to 15 goals in nine league appearances, and leaving Dortmund trailing Bayern by eight points.

Stuttgart dominated and missed a host of chances against Dortmund, including a penalty that was saved by former Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Chris Führich became the third Stuttgart player to miss a penalty in consecutive league games.

Niclas Füllkrug scored with Dortmund’s first chance in the 36th when he converted from close range.

Jamie Leweling set up Deniz Undav to equalize in the 42nd, and substitute Guirassy clinched Stuttgart’s win with a late penalty – the second of the game conceded by Kobel.

Guirassy’s return was timely – Stuttgart had lost both its last two league games without him.

Also Saturday, Darmstadt drew with Mainz 0-0, and Augsburg drew with Hoffenheim 1-1. The latter game was suspended briefly in the second half after a spectator was injured by a firecracker.

Bochum drew with Cologne 1-1 in Saturday’s late game.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.