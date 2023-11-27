Hardik Pandya back at Mumbai Indians in high-profile trade ahead of 2024 season in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India allrounder Hardik Pandya sealed his return to Mumbai Indians on Monday in a high-profile trade…

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India allrounder Hardik Pandya sealed his return to Mumbai Indians on Monday in a high-profile trade ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Pandya became a superstar in his home country during his first spell with Mumbai from 2015-21, when he won the title four times. He was released and joined new franchise Gujarat Titans, which he led to the IPL title in 2022 as the team’s captain.

Under Pandya, the Titans lost the 2023 final to Chennai Super Kings.

Pandya will reunite with India internationals Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai, which described him as an “eternal fan favorite.”

“From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a Team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians,” said Nita. M. Ambani, the team’s co-owner.

Mumbai also has traded Australia allrounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Financial details of the two trades weren’t disclosed.

Pandya missed much of the recently completed Cricket World Cup because of injury.

The 2024 season of the IPL will take place from late March to late May.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.