Guardians trade pitcher Cal Quantrill to the Rockies for minor league catcher Kody Huff

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded starter Cal Quantrill to the Colorado Rockies on Friday for minor league catcher…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded starter Cal Quantrill to the Colorado Rockies on Friday for minor league catcher Kody Huff.

Quantrill had an injury-plagued 2023 season for Cleveland, a year after he won 15 games and helped the Guardians win the AL Central. The team designated the 28-year-old pitcher for assignment this week.

Quantrill went 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA in 19 games this season while also twice going on the injured list for lengthy stints with shoulder problems. He was acquired by Cleveland in 2020 at the trade deadline from San Diego.

Cleveland has an abundance of young pitchers, making Quantrill expendable. Also, the team wasn’t ready to pay him the $6 million-plus salary range he was projected at because of his eligibility for arbitration.

The 22-year-old Huff spent last season with Fresno in the Class A California League. He batted .262 with five home runs and 36 RBIs in 86 games. The Rockies selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 amateur draft after he played three seasons at Stanford.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.