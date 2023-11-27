Girona misses chance to go top in Spain after draw with Athletic Bilbao

MADRID (AP) — Girona missed a chance to return to the top of the Spanish league on Monday when it…

MADRID (AP) — Girona missed a chance to return to the top of the Spanish league on Monday when it was held at home by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1.

Girona is the surprise team in La Liga and won 11 of its previous 12 games.

The Catalan side was the more spritely early on and had a first-half goal ruled out after a video review.

It took the lead 11 minutes into the second half when Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov charged into a crowded penalty box and swept home a low cross from the left.

Girona’s 19-year-old Brazilian Savinho was once again one of the best players on show and it was his pass that led to Tsygankov’s goal.

However, the home side could not retain the lead. Twelve minutes after the opening score Girona defenders failed to halt a run from Iñaki Williams and he got off a side-footed shot that sneaked inside the goalkeeper’s left-hand post.

The result means Girona remained in second place, tied on points with leader Real Madrid, but four points ahead of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who were tied for third.

Bilbao moved to fifth, equal on points with Real Sociedad.

