Game between Mallorca and Cadiz postponed after Muriqi called up for Kosovo’s match against Israel

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league game between Mallorca and Cadiz that was scheduled for this weekend has been postponed after Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi was called up for Kosovo’s squad ahead of its match against Israel, the league said Monday.

The Cadiz-Mallorca game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, the same day as the European Championship qualifier between Kosovo and Israel, which was rescheduled last month because of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Spanish league asked the Spanish soccer federation to postpone the game as Mallorca would be at a disadvantage without one of its players.

Muriqi has four goals this season for Mallorca, which is enduring a seven-match run without a win in the league.

FIFA extended the international break period for Kosovo and Israel because of the postponement of their game, meaning clubs are obligated to release their players to the national squads. The international break was originally scheduled to start on Monday.

Cadiz coach Sergio González had said his club should have been involved in the decision on whether to postpone the league match and discuss a new date.

Mallorca sits in 17th place in the Spanish league standings, just outside the relegation zone. Cadiz is one spot ahead of Mallorca.

