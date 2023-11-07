Füllkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug scored his first Champions League goal and national teammate Julian Brandt added…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug scored his first Champions League goal and national teammate Julian Brandt added another for Borussia Dortmund to beat Newcastle 2-0 on Tuesday.

The German team’s back-to-back victories over the Premier League team — Felix Nmecha scored for a 1-0 win in Newcastle last month — boosts its chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Dortmund moved atop Group F with seven points, one more than Paris Saint-Germain, which lost 2-1 at AC Milan in the other group match. Milan moved to five points, while Newcastle had four with two rounds of matches remaining.

“Proud is the wrong word for today. Today we feel satisfaction because we were able to implement the things we set out to do,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzić, who was evidently still sore about his team’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Dortmund dominated from the start on Tuesday with Brandt and Karim Adeyemi causing problems for the Newcastle defense.

Füllkrug broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Marcel Sabitzer crossed for him to sweep the ball in under the crossbar. The goal came after the visitors missed several opportunities to clear the ball.

But they regrouped before the break, forcing Dortmund into giving away free kicks and set pieces. Joelinton had Newcastle’s best chance with a header from a corner before the break. It was a routine save for Gregor Kobel.

Joelinton headed just wide early in the second half, when Brandt drew a good save from Nick Pope. Nmecha was next to test the Newcastle goalkeeper.

Brandt finally sealed the result on a counterattack in the 79th, set up by Füllkrug and Adeyemi after Kieran Trippier delivered a free kick for Newcastle.

Dortmund fans threw fake money and fake bars of gold onto the field during the match to protest UEFA’s planned Champions League reforms.

