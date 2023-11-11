PREP FOOTBALL=
Houston Lamar 63, Jersey Village 0
Class 1A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Happy 36, Follett 30
Knox City 51, Kress 6
Miami 50, Nazareth 30
Springlake-Earth 62, Turkey Valley 29
Region II Bi-District=
Borden County 48, Ira 0
Imperial Buena Vista 68, O’Donnell 50
Whiteface 58, Van Horn 8
Region III Bi-District=
Gilmer Union Hill 54, Bryson 8
Region IV Bi-District=
May 92, Mertzon Irion County 70
Class 1A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Balmorhea 52, Loop 6
Silverton 52, Amherst 34
Region II Bi-District=
Benjamin 52, Matador Motley County 6
Jayton 61, Crowell 16
Strawn 67, Throckmorton 36
Region III Bi-District=
Bynum 61, Apple Springs 12
Iredell 64, Calvert 14
Oakwood 51, Kopperl 6
Oglesby 60, Walnut Springs 14
Region IV Bi-District=
Bronte 36, Rising Star 20
Cherokee 63, Zephyr 20
Loraine 46, Paint Rock 0
Richland Springs 50, Sidney 37
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Cisco 21, Ozona 14
Farwell 42, Olton 21
Panhandle 92, Tahoka 54
Sonora 29, Anson 27
Stamford 42, Forsan 6
Region II Bi-District=
Cayuga 20, Riesel 14
De Leon 70, Nocona 41
Valley Mills 29, Axtell 18
Region III Bi-District=
Timpson 68, Corrigan-Camden 7
Wolfe City 48, Harleton 14
Region IV Bi-District=
Johnson City 28, Schulenburg 21
Shiner 40, Freer 6
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Clarendon 46, Boys Ranch 6
Gruver 49, Shamrock 14
Sunray 66, Wheeler 16
Region II Bi-District=
Celeste 41, Seymour 12
Wink 43, Cross Plains 0
Region III Bi-District=
Dawson 72, Linden-Kildare 0
Deweyville 28, Mount Enterprise 26
Hico 47, Maud 14
Simms Bowie 30, Wortham 16
Tenaha 52, Hull-Daisetta 12
Region IV Bi-District=
Agua Dulce 42, Center Point 41
Brackett 66, Pettus 0
Bremond 55, Yorktown 0
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Brock 59, Iowa Park 0
Clyde 41, Peaster 34
Muleshoe 56, Lamesa 20
Shallowater 52, Slaton 0
Whitesboro 35, Tuscola Jim Ned 34
Region II Bi-District=
Mount Vernon 49, Gladewater 7
Tatum 42, Commerce 21
Teague 29, West 27
Region III Bi-District=
Columbus 56, Rockdale 8
Diboll 48, Buna 20
Franklin 50, Hallettsville 22
Palestine Westwood 35, East Chambers 14
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Alpine 29, Brady 23
Childress 28, Abernathy 6
Crane 56, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Early 54, Odessa Compass 13
Idalou 34, Spearman 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 32, Friona 14
Wall 66, Tornillo 0
Region II Bi-District=
Comanche 26, Henrietta 21
Holliday 44, Eastland 7
Scurry-Rosser 14, Blue Ridge 13
WF City View 38, Millsap 15
Region III Bi-District=
Arp 39, De Kalb 36, OT
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Hemphill 12
Hooks 92, Edgewood 57
New Boston 59, Troup 43
New Diana 6, Anderson-Shiro 0
Region IV Bi-District=
Comfort 67, Taft 28
Dilley 34, Santa Rosa 27
East Bernard 55, Clifton 6
Lexington 14, Boling 7
Odem 49, Natalia 7
Poth 47, Hebbronville 0
Rogers 42, Van Vleck 15
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Canyon Randall 48, Burkburnett 21
Lubbock Estacado 45, EP Bowie 3
Springtown 42, Hereford 7
Region II Bi-District=
Alvarado 49, Kennedale 27
Celina 49, Paris 14
China Spring 42, Lake Worth 24
Dallas Carter 41, Sulphur Springs 35
Waco La Vega 42, FW Dunbar 21
Region III Bi-District=
El Campo 42, Worthing 14
Kilgore 49, Livingston 8
Lumberton 40, Athens 14
Needville 49, Yates 14
Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
Region IV Bi-District=
Alice 64, Rockport-Fulton 14
Beeville Jones 27, CC Calallen 25
Burnet 42, Somerset 17
La Vernia 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
Lampasas 52, Uvalde 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Zapata 36
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Glen Rose 52, Midland Greenwood 7
Graham 56, Hillsboro 0
Perryton 58, Fort Stockton 27
Sweetwater 35, Godley 34
WF Hirschi 38, FW Benbrook 10
Region II Bi-District=
Caddo Mills 38, Farmersville 10
Gilmer 69, Center 34
Sunnyvale 47, Krum 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 61, Rusk 7
Van 63, Longview Spring Hill 34
Van Alstyne 27, Wills Point 20
Region III Bi-District=
Bellville 49, West Orange-Stark 7
Gatesville 34, Gonzales 31
Hamshire-Fannett 57, Brookshire Royal 7
Madisonville 55, La Grange 7
Waco Connally 27, Giddings 6
Region IV Bi-District=
Bandera 32, Jarrell 27
Geronimo Navarro 48, San Antonio YMLA 0
Lago Vista 42, Devine 12
Orange Grove 44, Raymondville 15
Port Isabel 42, Robstown 38
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Amarillo 49, EP Bel Air 0
Amarillo Tascosa 50, EP Del Valle 25
Denton Ryan 38, Lake Belton 13
Justin Northwest 40, Midlothian 37
Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 32
Region II Bi-District=
Barbers Hill 43, McKinney North 21
Forney 44, Port Arthur Memorial 7
Frisco Reedy 52, Carrollton Smith 14
Frisco Wakeland 21, Mansfield Timberview 18
Lancaster 27, La Porte 13
Longview 59, New Caney Porter 7
N. Richland Hills Richland 48, Frisco 21
Region III Bi-District=
A&M Consolidated 45, SA Wagner 17
Angleton 40, Galveston Ball 34
Cedar Park 20, New Braunfels Canyon 16
College Station 51, Boerne-Champion 28
Magnolia 56, Houston Sterling 6
Magnolia West 68, Houston Madison 0
Smithson Valley 41, Georgetown 25
Region IV Bi-District=
Brownsville Memorial 55, McAllen 20
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, SA Southwest 7
Edinburg Vela 31, Weslaco East 9
Harlingen South 10, McAllen Memorial 7
Victoria East 35, Castroville Medina Valley 13
Victoria West 59, SA Southside 22
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Abilene Cooper 42, EP Chapin 27
Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Colleyville Heritage 71, Denton 13
Lake Dallas 28, FW Arlington Heights 13
WF Rider 57, EP Burges 6
Region II Bi-District=
Ennis 21, Dallas Kimball 13
Lucas Lovejoy 34, Longview Pine Tree 6
Mansfield Summit 37, Seagoville 7
Marshall 28, Denison 20
Melissa 49, Whitehouse 21
Texarkana Texas 51, Terrell 28
Region III Bi-District=
Austin Crockett 14, Waco University 13
Austin LBJ 20, Pflugerville 0
Huntsville 10, Texas City 7
Leander Rouse 55, Austin McCallum 27
Montgomery Lake Creek 53, Nederland 6
Port Neches-Groves 37, Brenham 7
Randle 35, Fort Bend Marshall 24
Region IV Bi-District=
CC Flour Bluff 52, PSJA Memorial 21
Gregory-Portland 55, Roma 17
Liberty Hill 43, SA Harlandale 26
Mission Memorial 43, Pharr Valley View 6
Pieper 33, SA Houston 0
SA Alamo Heights 69, Lockhart 21
SA Veterans Memorial 56, SA Burbank 0
Sharyland Pioneer 48, Edcouch-Elsa 29
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Euless Trinity 63, Keller Timber Creek 35
North Crowley 42, Keller 26
Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 13
Prosper 41, Plano East 3
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, South Grand Prairie 38
Region II Bi-District=
Duncanville 63, Hutto 7
Klein Collins 55, Cypress Ranch 20
Rockwall 50, Wylie 10
Rockwall-Heath 56, Garland Sachse 42
The Woodlands 35, Spring 0
Waxahachie 20, Hewitt Midway 19
Region III Bi-District=
Arlington Lamar 63, Jersey Village 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 49, Katy Tompkins 44
Humble Atascocita 65, Pasadena Dobie 28
Katy 49, Fort Bend Travis 6
League City Clear Springs 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 7
Pearland 16, Dickinson 14, 4OT
Region IV Bi-District=
Austin Westlake 35, Round Rock 3
Lake Travis 13, Austin Vandegrift 10
Laredo United 35, SA Northside Taft 28
PSJA 35, Los Fresnos 7
SA Johnson 36, New Braunfels 31
SA Northside Brennan 37, Laredo United South 0
SA Reagan 55, SA East Central 21
San Benito 42, Edinburg North 10
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Byron Nelson 52, Crowley 28
Coppell 35, Denton Guyer 21
Dallas Highland Park 45, Arlington 17
Dallas Jesuit 20, Arlington Bowie 7
McKinney 52, Lewisville Marcus 31
Midland 31, EP Americas 21
Southlake Carroll 70, Saginaw Boswell 0
Wolfforth Frenship 87, EP Eastwood 58
Region II Bi-District=
Cedar Hill 62, Pflugerville Weiss 0
De Soto 50, Killeen Harker Heights 10
North Forney 28, Garland 21
Tomball 32, Cypress Falls 6
Tomball Memorial 30, Cypress Springs 29
Willis 62, Aldine Nimitz 34
Wylie East 23, Tyler Legacy 14
Region III Bi-District=
Clear Falls 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 10
Fort Bend Hightower 35, Jordan 7
Houston King 70, Channelview 21
League City Clear Creek 27, Pearland Dawson 14
Region IV Bi-District=
Converse Judson 27, SA Northside Clark 7
Dripping Springs 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14
Harlingen 42, Edinburg 0
Round Rock McNeil 17, Austin Bowie 14
Weslaco 35, Mission 6
TAIO Six-Man DIV 1=
Quaterfinal=
Austin Westlake 54, Stephenville FAITH 48
Fort Worth THESA 52, Lubbock Home School Titans 43
TAIO Six-Man DIV I1I=
Quaterfinal=
ETHS 86, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 36
TAIO Six-Man DIV I1II=
Quaterfinal=
Hill Country 79, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 31
SA Town East Christian 58, New Braunfels Thunder 44
SA Winston 56, CenTex Homeschool 30
TAPPS 11-Man Div I=
Area=
Dallas Bishop Lynch 17, SA Central Catholic 13
Tomball Concordia 57, FW Nolan 33
TAPPS 11-Man Div II=
Area=
Argyle Liberty Christian 49, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Austin Regents 45, The Woodlands 7
FW All Saints 56, Grapevine Faith 21
Fort Bend Christian 41, Austin Hyde Park 0
Frisco Legacy Christian 31, FW Southwest Christian 0
Houston Second Baptist 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 8
Tyler Grace Community 33, Midland Christian 28
TAPPS 11-Man Div III=
Area=
Arlington Grace Prep 37, Bullard Brook Hill 13
Bay Area Christian 64, Schertz John Paul II 46
Boerne Geneva 31, Austin Brentwood 14
Dallas Christian Academy 63, FW Lake Country 7
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=
Area=
Bryan Brazos Christian 59, Waco Reicher 0
Houston Northland Christian 61, New Braunfels Christian 6
Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13
Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Tomball Rosehill 7
Temple Central Texas 63, Tyler Gorman 13
TAPPS Six-Man Div II=
Area=
Abilene Christian 52, Dallas Lakehill 46
Conroe Covenant 70, San Marcos Baptist Academy 20
FW Covenant Classical 64, Dallas Lutheran 14
Plano Coram Deo 54, Keller Harvest Christian 8
SA Castle Hills 72, Houston Westbury Christian 26
Waco Live Oak Classical 80, Bryan Allen Academy 34
TAPPS Six-Man Div III=
Area=
Bryan St. Joseph 58, Bulverde Bracken 0
FW Nazarene 76, Rockwall Heritage 30
Lake Jackson Brazosport def. SA Atonement, forfeit
Longview Heritage 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16
TCAF Six-Man Div 2=
Semifinal=
Waco Methodist 36, Irving Faustina Academy 22
TCSAAL11-Man=
Quaterfinal=
Arlington Newman 28, UME Prep 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.