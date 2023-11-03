PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
Division 1=
District Final=
Clarkston 38, Lake Orion 37
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17, Macomb Dakota 7
Davison 24, Grand Blanc 17
Northville 24, Detroit Catholic Central 17
Rockford 49, Grandville 28
West Bloomfield 24, Utica Eisenhower 6
Division 2=
District Final=
Byron Center 31, Caledonia 28
East Lansing 35, White Lake Lakeland 7
Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 27, Dexter 23
Muskegon 42, Muskegon Mona Shores 28
Roseville 24, Grosse Pointe South 17
Saginaw Heritage 35, Midland Dow 13
Warren De La Salle 25, Detroit U-D Jesuit 6
Waterford Mott 34, Birmingham Seaholm 21
Division 3=
District Final=
Detroit King 48, Grosse Pointe North 0
Gaylord 23, Petoskey 14
Mason 42, DeWitt 7
Parma Western 38, Stevensville Lakeshore 20
River Rouge 49, Riverview 27
Walled Lake Western 50, Avondale 22
Zeeland West 46, Coopersville 32
Division 4=
District Final=
Airport 29, Dearborn Divine Child 15
Big Rapids 28, Whitehall 27
Goodrich 21, Freeland 20
Grand Rapids South Christian 22, Forest Hills Eastern 14
Harper Woods 50, Marysville 0
Haslett 30, Chelsea 22
Niles 42, Paw Paw 13
Portland 38, Hastings 24
Division 5=
District Final=
Corunna 28, Notre Dame Prep 17
Detroit Southeastern 26, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 22
Flat Rock 42, Summit Academy North 6
Frankenmuth 64, Birch Run 10
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Berrien Springs 7
Grand Rapids West Catholic 45, Oakridge High School 0
Macomb Lutheran North 32, Marine City 30
Division 6=
District Final=
Almont 40, Warren Michigan Collegiate 38
Edison PSA 32, Ecorse 6
Gladstone 28, Negaunee 14
Kingsley 37, Manistee 18
Midland Bullock Creek 49, Chesaning 22
Ovid-Elsie 42, Lansing Catholic 13
Reed City 50, Hart 18
Division 7=
District Final=
Clinton 22, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 26, Napoleon 0
McBain 12, Beaverton 0
Millington 21, Cass City 20
Montrose 17, Detroit Central 8
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Bath 15
Division 8=
District Final=
Beal City 45, Muskegon Catholic Central 6
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 19, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 14
Gabriel Richard Catholic 50, Allen Park Cabrini 14
Iron Mountain 40, Ishpeming 16
Ithaca 29, New Lothrop 28
Ubly 35, Harbor Beach 14
White Pigeon 30, Saugatuck 0
Whiteford 24, Hudson 14
Eight-Player Division 1=
District Final=
Indian River-Inland Lakes 40, St. Ignace 36
Kingston 26, Brown City 0
Martin 28, Gobles 6
Eight-Player Division 2=
District Final=
Marion 48, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 6
___
