PREP FOOTBALL= MHSAA Playoffs= Division 1= District Final= Clarkston 38, Lake Orion 37 Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17, Macomb Dakota…

PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 1=

District Final=

Clarkston 38, Lake Orion 37

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17, Macomb Dakota 7

Davison 24, Grand Blanc 17

Northville 24, Detroit Catholic Central 17

Rockford 49, Grandville 28

West Bloomfield 24, Utica Eisenhower 6

Division 2=

District Final=

Byron Center 31, Caledonia 28

East Lansing 35, White Lake Lakeland 7

Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 27, Dexter 23

Muskegon 42, Muskegon Mona Shores 28

Roseville 24, Grosse Pointe South 17

Saginaw Heritage 35, Midland Dow 13

Warren De La Salle 25, Detroit U-D Jesuit 6

Waterford Mott 34, Birmingham Seaholm 21

Division 3=

District Final=

Detroit King 48, Grosse Pointe North 0

Gaylord 23, Petoskey 14

Mason 42, DeWitt 7

Parma Western 38, Stevensville Lakeshore 20

River Rouge 49, Riverview 27

Walled Lake Western 50, Avondale 22

Zeeland West 46, Coopersville 32

Division 4=

District Final=

Airport 29, Dearborn Divine Child 15

Big Rapids 28, Whitehall 27

Goodrich 21, Freeland 20

Grand Rapids South Christian 22, Forest Hills Eastern 14

Harper Woods 50, Marysville 0

Haslett 30, Chelsea 22

Niles 42, Paw Paw 13

Portland 38, Hastings 24

Division 5=

District Final=

Corunna 28, Notre Dame Prep 17

Detroit Southeastern 26, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 22

Flat Rock 42, Summit Academy North 6

Frankenmuth 64, Birch Run 10

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Berrien Springs 7

Grand Rapids West Catholic 45, Oakridge High School 0

Macomb Lutheran North 32, Marine City 30

Division 6=

District Final=

Almont 40, Warren Michigan Collegiate 38

Edison PSA 32, Ecorse 6

Gladstone 28, Negaunee 14

Kingsley 37, Manistee 18

Midland Bullock Creek 49, Chesaning 22

Ovid-Elsie 42, Lansing Catholic 13

Reed City 50, Hart 18

Division 7=

District Final=

Clinton 22, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 26, Napoleon 0

McBain 12, Beaverton 0

Millington 21, Cass City 20

Montrose 17, Detroit Central 8

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Bath 15

Division 8=

District Final=

Beal City 45, Muskegon Catholic Central 6

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 19, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 14

Gabriel Richard Catholic 50, Allen Park Cabrini 14

Iron Mountain 40, Ishpeming 16

Ithaca 29, New Lothrop 28

Ubly 35, Harbor Beach 14

White Pigeon 30, Saugatuck 0

Whiteford 24, Hudson 14

Eight-Player Division 1=

District Final=

Indian River-Inland Lakes 40, St. Ignace 36

Kingston 26, Brown City 0

Martin 28, Gobles 6

Eight-Player Division 2=

District Final=

Marion 48, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.