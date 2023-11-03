PREP FOOTBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= Region 1= Can. McKinley 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 24 Cle. Hts. 35, Berea-Midpark 0…

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Can. McKinley 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 24

Cle. Hts. 35, Berea-Midpark 0

Lakewood St. Edward 35, Can. Glenoak 0

Medina 22, Wadsworth 19

Region 2=

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23, Perrysburg 7

Dublin Coffman 17, Powell Olentangy Liberty 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Miamisburg 21

Springfield 17, Centerville 10

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 23, Pickerington Cent. 17, 3OT

Gahanna Lincoln 48, Grove City 42

Hilliard Bradley 27, Westerville N. 22

Pickerington N. 35, Hilliard Darby 16

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 10, Cin. St. Xavier 7

Cin. Princeton 31, Hamilton 14

Mason 10, Milford 9

W. Chester Lakota W. 24, Cin. Elder 14

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 41, Barberton 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Austintown Fitch 21

Hudson 24, Warren Harding 21

Painesville Riverside 42, Twinsburg 30

Region 6=

Avon 49, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7

Medina Highland 28, N. Ridgeville 7

Olmsted Falls 35, Sylvania Southview 28

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Avon Lake 14

Region 7=

Canal Winchester 7, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3

Green 31, N. Can. Hoover 7

Massillon 50, Westerville S. 7

Uniontown Lake 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 20, 3OT

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 41, Kings Mills Kings 3

Cin. Withrow 16, Cin. Winton Woods 7

Harrison 20, Clayton Northmont 17

Troy 42, Lima Sr. 15

Division III=

Region 9=

Aurora 30, Gates Mills Gilmour 27

Chardon 28, Geneva 14

Cle. VASJ 43, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14

Youngs. Ursuline 16, Canfield 13

Region 10=

Mansfield Sr. 55, Rocky River 21

Medina Buckeye 49, Norton 47

Tiffin Columbian 55, Ontario 35

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Defiance 26

Region 11=

Bellefontaine 35, London 28

Bishop Watterson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

Bloom-Carroll 14, Jackson 10

Granville 32, Dresden Tri-Valley 29

Region 12=

Celina 41, Trotwood-Madison 35

Hamilton Badin 24, Bellbrook 6

Tipp City Tippecanoe 30, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Wapakoneta 42, Vandalia Butler 7

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beloit W. Branch 31, Streetsboro 28

Can. South 27, Akr. Buchtel 26

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Niles McKinley 21

Struthers 14, Poland Seminary 9

Region 14=

Cle. Glenville 44, Napoleon 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 22, Galion 19

Sandusky Perkins 28, St. Marys Memorial 21

Shelby 71, Van Wert 41

Region 15=

Bishop Hartley 23, St. Clairsville 13

Steubenville 50, Newark Licking Valley 26

Thornville Sheridan 42, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Region 16=

Cin. Wyoming 35, Cin. Taft 26

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Cin. McNicholas 23, OT

Kettering Alter 31, Cin. Indian Hill 6

Spring. Shawnee 42, Urbana 7

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 35, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Lorain Clearview 19, Creston Norwayne 16

Perry 34, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

Region 18=

Coldwater 28, Archbold 14

Milan Edison 38, Pemberville Eastwood 7

Oak Harbor 41, Sparta Highland 7

Region 19=

Barnesville 19, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 24, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Ironton 37, Heath 28

Wheelersburg 34, Portsmouth 0

Region 20=

Brookville 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 18

Cin. Purcell Marian 30, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Germantown Valley View 49, Bethel-Tate 0

Waynesville 49, Spring. NE 14

Division VI=

Region 21=

Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Hanoverton United 7

Kirtland 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 26

Mineral Ridge 17, Rootstown 9

Mogadore 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8

Region 22=

Bluffton 38, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Carey 48, Columbia Station Columbia 0

Columbus Grove 34, Sullivan Black River 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 50, Newcomerstown 13

Galion Northmor 31, Glouster Trimble 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Howard E. Knox 7

W. Jefferson 29, Nelsonville-York 7

Region 24=

Anna 52, Williamsburg 28

Cin. Country Day 26, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14

New Madison Tri-Village 50, W. Liberty-Salem 29

Versailles 41, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 35, Lucas 10

Danville 32, New Middletown Spring. 6

Lowellville 32, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Norwalk St. Paul 20, Malvern 14

Region 26=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 33, Pandora-Gilboa 3

Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Arlington 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Convoy Crestview 28

McComb 57, Edon 0

Region 27=

Caldwell 50, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0

Hannibal River 48, Fairfield Christian 15

Reedsville Eastern 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 14

Waterford 26, Beaver Eastern 21

Region 28=

Ansonia 34, Mechanicsburg 8

Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Cedarville 0

Minster 33, New Bremen 7

St. Henry 16, Ft. Loramie 8

