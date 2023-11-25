France to face Mali in Under-17 World Cup semifinals. Germany will play Argentina

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — France and Mali will face each other in the semifinals of the Under-17 World Cup after…

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — France and Mali will face each other in the semifinals of the Under-17 World Cup after both teams recorded 1-0 victories on Saturday.

Germany plays Argentina in Tuesday’s other final four matchup in the Indonesian city of Surakarta.

France beat Uzbekistan after Ismail Bouneb scored the winning goal seven minutes from the end. Mali beat Morocco with Ibrahim Diarra getting the winner after 81 minutes.

On Friday, Argentina defeated defending champion Brazil 3-0 with captain Claudio Echeverri scoring all three.

“It’s not every day we beat Brazil 3-0, so we’d better enjoy it,” said Echeverri, who now has five goals in the tournament. “Obviously, we’ve got belief in the team we have.”

Echeverri’s hat trick ended Brazil’s hopes of a fifth title.

“It’s a very great feeling of sadness,” Brazil coach Phelipe Leal said. “(But) The future of Brazilian football can expect something positive.”

Also Friday, Germany defeated Spain 1-0 to make it five wins out of five in the tournament. Paris Brunner scored from the penalty spot after 64 minutes.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.