Flames’ Mangiapane suspended 1 game by NHL for cross-checking Kraken’s McCann

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 7:39 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Sunday for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann on Saturday night.

Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty midway through the first period in the Flames’ 6-3 victory in Seattle. The suspension will cost Mangiapane $30,208.

McCann was down when Mangiapane cross-checked his head into the ice. After a brief break, McCann returned to the game.

Mangiapane has four goals and three assists in 11 games this season.

