Fiji rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa charged with sexual assault ahead of Barbarians game in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Fiji international rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa appeared in court Saturday charged with sexual assault, hours before he was due to play for the Barbarians against Wales in Cardiff.

The 37-year-old Ratuniyarawa was released on bail to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Dec. 4, Britain’s Press Association reported.

“As soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police, we co-operated fully, assisting them with their enquiries,” the Barbarians, an invitational team containing players from many countries, said in a statement. “On their advice, we can’t comment any further as the investigation is ongoing.”

Ratuniyarawa, who was in the Fiji squad at the recently finished Rugby World Cup, had been selected on the bench for the Barbarians for the match at the Principality Stadium. Wales international Aaron Shingler was called up to replace him.

Ratuniyarawa played for English club London Irish last season after signing from Northampton Saints.

