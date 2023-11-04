Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Fiji rugby player Api…

Fiji rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa charged with sexual assault ahead of Barbarians game in Cardiff

The Associated Press

November 4, 2023, 11:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Fiji international rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa appeared in court Saturday charged with sexual assault, hours before he was due to play for the Barbarians against Wales in Cardiff.

The 37-year-old Ratuniyarawa was released on bail to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Dec. 4, Britain’s Press Association reported.

“As soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police, we co-operated fully, assisting them with their enquiries,” the Barbarians, an invitational team containing players from many countries, said in a statement. “On their advice, we can’t comment any further as the investigation is ongoing.”

Ratuniyarawa, who was in the Fiji squad at the recently finished Rugby World Cup, had been selected on the bench for the Barbarians for the match at the Principality Stadium. Wales international Aaron Shingler was called up to replace him.

Ratuniyarawa played for English club London Irish last season after signing from Northampton Saints.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up