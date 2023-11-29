Live Radio
FC Cincinnati’s Miazga suspended 3 games and fined by MLS for misconduct after a match

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 7:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga was suspended three matches and fined an undisclosed amount Wednesday by MLS for misconduct following a game against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4.

Miazga also will undergo a behavioral assessment through the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. He can petition for a reduction in suspension if he complies with any recommended treatment programs.

Miazga will serve the suspension during the remainder of Cincinnati’s games in the MLS Cup. Any matches that remain will be served during the 2024 regular season.

