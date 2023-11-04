FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 5 0…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 5 0 144 110 8 1 258 174 SMU 4 0 189 36 6 2 324 112 UTSA 5 0 204 120 6 3 281 232 Memphis 4 1 198 168 7 2 353 251 FAU 3 2 166 128 4 5 249 236 Rice 2 2 123 99 4 4 266 222 South Florida 2 3 185 230 4 5 274 333 Navy 2 3 113 128 3 5 146 187 Charlotte 2 3 75 119 3 6 151 223 UAB 2 3 165 198 3 6 277 343 North Texas 1 4 168 158 3 6 313 330 Temple 1 4 106 215 3 6 185 322 Tulsa 1 4 111 190 3 6 202 320 East Carolina 0 5 71 119 1 8 159 223

___

Friday’s Games

North Texas at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Tulane, Noon

Temple at South Florida, Noon

Memphis at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

East Carolina at Navy, Noon

SMU at Memphis, TBA

Tulane at FAU, TBA

Rice at Charlotte, TBA

North Texas at Tulsa, TBA

Temple at UAB, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 7 0 245 116 9 0 356 153 Louisville 5 1 186 113 8 1 296 147 Georgia Tech 4 2 201 172 5 4 299 271 North Carolina 3 2 191 139 7 2 352 210 Boston College 3 2 139 144 6 3 242 237 Duke 3 2 96 92 6 3 231 141 Virginia Tech 3 2 126 117 4 5 212 217 Miami 2 2 108 110 6 2 283 160 NC State 2 2 61 75 5 3 202 182 Clemson 2 4 116 137 5 4 261 191 Pittsburgh 1 4 107 145 2 7 186 254 Virginia 1 4 119 152 2 7 208 292 Wake Forest 1 5 99 159 4 5 199 220 Syracuse 0 5 44 167 4 5 221 210

___

Thursday’s Games

Virginia at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon

Georgia Tech at Clemson, TBA

Miami at Florida St., TBA

Duke at North Carolina, TBA

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh at Bronx, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Miami, TBA

North Carolina at Clemson, TBA

North Alabama at Florida St., TBA

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, TBA

Duke at Virginia, TBA

NC State at Virginia Tech, TBA

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 5 1 207 114 8 1 309 158 Oklahoma St. 5 1 215 158 7 2 276 219 Kansas 4 2 201 182 7 2 314 246 Oklahoma 4 2 192 150 7 2 359 178 Kansas St. 4 2 215 117 6 3 329 160 West Virginia 4 2 195 158 6 3 283 219 Iowa St. 4 2 162 147 5 4 212 186 Texas Tech 3 3 171 155 4 5 275 231 BYU 2 4 113 195 5 4 206 242 Houston 2 4 131 220 4 5 227 284 TCU 2 4 146 151 4 5 263 219 Baylor 2 4 130 196 3 6 204 265 UCF 1 5 173 229 4 5 295 265 Cincinnati 0 6 111 190 2 7 228 255

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Houston, TBA

Oklahoma St. at UCF, TBA

Texas Tech at Kansas, TBA

Baylor at Kansas St., TBA

Texas at TCU, TBA

West Virginia at Oklahoma, TBA

Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Oklahoma St. at Houston, TBA

UCF at Texas Tech, TBA

Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA

Baylor at TCU, TBA

Oklahoma at BYU, TBA

Texas at Iowa St., TBA

Cincinnati at West Virginia, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 5 1 194 134 7 2 286 188 Montana St. 5 1 245 116 7 2 381 176 Montana 4 1 136 92 7 1 231 135 Sacramento St. 3 2 160 137 6 2 262 190 UC Davis 3 3 153 148 5 4 231 234 E. Washington 3 3 218 193 4 5 299 291 Portland St. 3 3 220 190 4 5 335 302 Idaho St. 3 3 172 198 3 6 245 353 N. Arizona 3 3 165 166 3 6 226 291 Weber St. 2 4 110 157 4 5 186 215 Cal Poly 1 5 104 256 3 6 175 345 N. Colorado 0 6 85 175 0 9 124 312

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 4 1 143 116 7 2 291 223 SE Missouri 4 1 163 90 4 5 259 240 Gardner-Webb 3 1 139 121 5 4 246 310 E. Illinois 2 2 96 97 6 3 202 186 Tennessee St. 2 2 101 100 6 3 233 207 Bryant 2 2 158 118 4 5 260 263 Charleston Southern 2 2 83 95 4 5 154 273 Robert Morris 1 3 74 132 3 6 196 278 Tennessee Tech 1 3 82 108 3 6 154 243 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 4 70 128 3 6 217 277

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, Noon

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 6 0 270 44 9 0 366 60 Ohio St. 6 0 180 65 9 0 295 96 Penn St. 5 1 198 85 8 1 362 107 Rutgers 3 3 118 135 6 3 241 161 Maryland 2 4 158 174 5 4 276 214 Indiana 1 5 85 197 3 6 169 252 Michigan St. 1 5 81 177 3 6 164 239

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 4 2 81 86 7 2 166 123 Minnesota 3 3 122 148 5 4 195 209 Nebraska 3 3 102 108 5 4 179 169 Wisconsin 3 3 117 110 5 4 212 172 Illinois 2 4 114 169 4 5 190 248 Northwestern 2 4 106 153 4 5 181 218 Purdue 1 5 109 190 2 7 188 281

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Illinois, Noon

Rutgers at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Rutgers at Penn St., TBA

Nebraska at Wisconsin, TBA

Illinois at Iowa, TBA

Purdue at Northwestern, TBA

Minnesota at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Indiana, TBA

Michigan at Maryland, TBA

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 5 1 212 93 7 2 304 187 Villanova 5 1 196 100 7 2 290 177 Albany (NY) 5 1 182 104 7 3 276 186 Richmond 5 1 177 121 6 3 239 189 Elon 5 1 130 107 5 4 197 212 Hampton 3 3 139 211 5 4 232 307 Rhode Island 3 3 139 153 5 4 257 251 William & Mary 3 3 131 127 5 4 182 167 Campbell 3 3 170 192 4 5 281 307 Monmouth (NJ) 3 3 244 154 4 5 333 231 Towson 3 3 183 224 4 5 223 293 New Hampshire 2 4 220 207 4 5 337 276 Maine 1 6 191 245 2 8 234 316 NC A&T 0 6 89 186 1 8 139 277 Stony Brook 0 7 118 297 0 9 132 354

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Towson at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 7 0 263 146 9 0 352 197 Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 3 285 207 New Mexico St. 5 1 146 101 7 3 278 200 W. Kentucky 2 2 112 100 4 4 239 236 UTEP 2 3 95 117 3 6 168 245 Louisiana Tech 2 4 151 176 3 7 267 303 Middle Tennessee 1 4 113 154 2 7 197 278 FIU 1 5 103 189 4 5 187 257 Sam Houston St. 0 5 118 153 1 8 152 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, TBA

New Mexico St. at Auburn, TBA

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 4 1 144 108 7 1 275 156 Penn 3 2 116 95 6 2 215 161 Yale 3 2 140 98 5 3 240 153 Dartmouth 3 2 99 98 4 4 164 166 Princeton 3 2 93 75 4 4 138 115 Brown 2 3 120 159 4 4 221 238 Cornell 2 3 93 113 3 5 154 189 Columbia 0 5 64 123 2 6 113 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Princeton, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 4 1 131 61 7 2 268 171 Ohio 3 2 129 94 6 3 196 141 Bowling Green 3 2 96 114 5 4 202 221 Buffalo 3 2 101 84 3 6 220 262 Akron 1 4 79 153 2 7 154 262 Kent St. 0 5 67 148 1 8 127 295

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 5 0 149 100 8 1 310 174 Cent. Michigan 3 2 110 125 5 4 213 269 N. Illinois 3 2 162 112 4 5 225 207 E. Michigan 2 3 109 115 4 5 167 201 W. Michigan 2 3 156 148 3 6 236 295 Ball St. 1 4 85 120 2 7 150 256

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kent St. at Ball St., TBA

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 3 0 116 62 8 1 328 232 Howard 2 1 68 60 4 5 252 228 SC State 2 1 90 93 4 5 207 246 Morgan St. 2 1 66 61 3 5 134 183 Norfolk St. 0 3 75 97 2 7 203 260 Delaware St. 0 3 34 76 1 8 163 316

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at SC State, Noon

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., Noon

NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 6 0 210 77 9 0 345 107 South Dakota 5 1 130 104 7 2 199 145 N. Iowa 5 1 178 129 6 3 245 210 North Dakota 4 2 200 167 6 3 310 238 Youngstown St. 4 2 207 154 6 3 314 227 N. Dakota St. 3 3 187 129 6 3 315 177 S. Illinois 3 3 143 88 6 3 232 147 Illinois St. 3 3 194 165 5 4 296 196 Missouri St. 2 4 169 182 3 6 276 282 Murray St. 1 5 104 204 2 7 159 305 Indiana St. 0 6 98 173 0 9 112 286 W. Illinois 0 6 48 296 0 9 126 434

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

Murray St. at Illinois St., Noon

North Dakota at South Dakota, 1 p.m.

W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 5 0 197 91 8 1 272 130 UNLV 4 1 194 115 7 2 330 229 Fresno St. 3 1 114 89 7 1 269 165 Boise St. 3 1 131 96 4 4 240 223 Wyoming 3 2 117 126 6 3 215 226 San Jose St. 3 2 176 125 4 5 297 247 Utah St. 2 3 150 166 4 5 314 296 Nevada 2 3 90 123 2 7 158 288 Colorado St. 1 4 106 153 3 6 237 289 New Mexico 1 4 130 198 3 6 247 318 San Diego St. 1 4 106 155 3 6 181 257 Hawaii 1 4 102 176 3 7 215 340

___

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at UNLV, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

New Mexico at Fresno St., TBA

Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 0 174 109 6 3 264 281 Merrimack 3 2 149 99 4 5 246 186 LIU Brooklyn 3 2 104 134 3 6 144 236 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 3 171 142 3 6 223 250 Wagner 3 3 111 136 3 6 130 258 Stonehill 2 3 116 137 3 5 156 252 Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 8 144 241 CCSU 1 4 114 135 3 6 239 259

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon

CCSU at Merrimack, Noon

Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 18

Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Post at Wagner, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 5 0 183 129 8 0 323 165 Oregon 5 1 253 97 8 1 427 144 Southern Cal 5 1 271 203 7 2 413 293 Utah 4 2 150 112 7 2 225 143 Oregon St. 3 2 168 136 6 2 291 169 UCLA 3 2 126 90 6 2 247 120 Arizona 3 2 157 124 5 3 250 168 Colorado 1 4 133 188 4 4 257 279 Washington St. 1 4 112 180 4 4 257 247 California 1 5 178 279 3 6 277 331 Stanford 1 5 122 246 2 6 182 300 Arizona St. 1 5 121 190 2 7 160 267

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon, TBA

Utah at Washington, TBA

Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Oregon at Arizona St., TBA

Washington at Oregon St., TBA

California at Stanford, TBA

UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA

Utah at Arizona, TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 4 1 214 143 6 3 361 256 Lafayette 3 1 163 119 7 2 253 207 Fordham 2 2 136 133 6 3 305 227 Colgate 2 2 106 148 4 5 193 324 Georgetown 2 2 88 94 4 5 223 206 Lehigh 1 3 93 101 2 7 161 257 Bucknell 1 4 137 199 3 6 203 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, Noon

Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 6 0 287 177 7 2 409 228 Drake 6 0 156 74 6 3 194 226 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 1 180 124 6 3 229 219 Butler 5 2 201 111 7 3 309 180 Marist 4 3 157 188 4 5 164 253 San Diego 3 3 149 159 3 6 192 237 Morehead St. 2 4 110 145 3 6 169 270 Presbyterian 1 5 112 159 3 6 193 237 Stetson 1 5 124 218 3 6 216 336 Valparaiso 1 5 114 146 2 7 162 237 Dayton 0 6 80 169 2 7 194 254

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Drake, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Drake at Butler, Noon

San Diego at Stetson, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 6 0 212 108 9 0 354 139 Missouri 3 2 170 133 7 2 292 216 Tennessee 3 2 130 123 7 2 313 166 Kentucky 3 3 163 167 6 3 270 201 Florida 3 3 178 184 5 4 260 222 South Carolina 1 5 139 200 3 6 241 280 Vanderbilt 0 6 105 222 2 8 244 339

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132 Mississippi 5 1 191 156 8 1 349 206 LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212 Texas A&M 3 3 159 133 5 4 291 194 Auburn 2 4 127 158 5 4 245 195 Mississippi St. 1 5 84 172 4 5 204 231 Arkansas 1 5 136 162 3 6 251 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, Noon

Alabama at Kentucky, Noon

Mississippi at Georgia, TBA

Florida at LSU, TBA

Tennessee at Missouri, TBA

Auburn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

Kentucky at South Carolina, TBA

Georgia at Tennessee, TBA

Georgia St. at LSU, TBA

Florida at Missouri, TBA

FIU at Arkansas, TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, TBA

New Mexico St. at Auburn, TBA

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 6 0 155 88 8 1 252 173 Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 7 3 316 206 Mercer 5 2 200 140 7 3 272 242 W. Carolina 4 2 214 170 6 3 331 271 Samford 4 3 189 163 5 4 271 222 VMI 3 3 105 140 4 5 137 213 ETSU 1 5 110 157 2 7 158 269 The Citadel 0 6 67 217 0 9 84 338 Wofford 0 6 89 171 0 9 122 262

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

W. Carolina at VMI, Noon

Furman at Wofford, Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 4 1 145 113 7 2 291 171 Lamar 4 1 126 94 5 4 201 195 Nicholls 4 1 172 91 4 4 209 206 Houston Christian 2 2 77 91 4 4 202 209 SE Louisiana 2 3 144 141 2 7 210 278 Texas A&M Commerce 1 4 93 123 1 8 145 271 McNeese St. 0 4 68 145 0 8 140 294 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 7 0 226 102 8 1 281 150 Jackson St. 6 2 205 151 7 3 276 235 Alabama St. 5 2 135 111 5 3 152 132 Alabama A&M 2 4 160 186 4 5 282 249 Bethune-Cookman 1 5 113 138 2 7 165 248 MVSU 1 5 77 144 1 8 108 248

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 5 1 167 98 6 3 208 179 Prairie View 4 2 156 160 4 5 172 304 Southern U. 4 4 162 156 5 4 207 174 Grambling St. 3 3 152 144 4 5 251 273 Texas Southern 1 5 148 178 2 7 210 315 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 6 76 209 1 8 118 295

___

Friday’s Games

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 0 180 100 9 0 299 176 Coastal Carolina 4 2 161 139 6 3 270 189 Georgia Southern 3 2 157 169 6 3 294 242 Appalachian St. 3 2 165 142 5 4 306 256 Georgia St. 3 3 139 172 6 3 257 246 Old Dominion 3 3 169 164 4 5 220 236 Marshall 1 4 89 161 4 5 206 256

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 4 1 138 49 7 2 245 145 Texas State 3 2 159 145 6 3 326 254 Arkansas St. 3 2 135 142 5 4 221 287 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 132 145 5 4 280 252 South Alabama 2 3 163 102 4 5 278 197 Southern Miss. 1 5 151 221 2 7 207 322 Louisiana-Monroe 0 6 126 213 2 7 170 287

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, TBA

Georgia St. at LSU, TBA

Appalachian St. at James Madison, TBA

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, TBA

Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 4 0 152 134 7 2 344 240 Cent. Arkansas 4 1 155 104 6 3 307 215 E. Kentucky 3 1 137 120 4 5 264 314 Tarleton St. 3 2 197 139 7 3 335 240 Abilene Christian 3 2 119 151 5 4 246 250 S. Utah 2 2 151 117 4 5 281 228 Utah Tech 1 3 104 120 2 7 221 362 North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 7 239 308 Stephen F. Austin 0 5 116 176 3 6 281 268

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

North Alabama at Florida St., TBA

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 3 368 169 Army 3 6 184 207 Umass 3 7 235 374 Uconn 1 8 161 293

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, Noon

Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 2 6 172 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Va. Lynchburg at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Post at Wagner, Noon

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.