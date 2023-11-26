FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 8 0…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 8 0 221 156 11 1 335 220 SMU 8 0 367 136 10 2 502 212 UTSA 7 1 303 184 8 4 380 296 Memphis 6 2 321 265 9 3 476 348 Rice 4 4 220 197 6 6 363 320 South Florida 4 4 281 316 6 6 370 419 Navy 4 4 168 193 5 6 201 252 North Texas 3 5 269 273 5 7 414 445 FAU 3 5 202 198 4 8 285 306 UAB 3 5 247 298 4 8 359 443 Tulsa 2 6 190 276 4 8 281 406 Charlotte 2 6 134 239 3 9 210 343 Temple 1 7 174 321 3 9 253 428 East Carolina 1 7 120 165 2 10 208 269

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis 45, Temple 21

Tulane 29, UTSA 16

Saturday’s Games

SMU 59, Navy 14

Rice 24, FAU 21

Tulsa 29, East Carolina 27

North Texas 45, UAB 42

South Florida 48, Charlotte 14

Saturday, Dec. 2

Tulane vs. SMU, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 8 0 272 136 12 0 465 201 Louisville 7 1 255 168 10 2 396 240 NC State 6 2 181 135 9 3 322 242 Georgia Tech 5 3 253 236 6 6 374 366 Virginia Tech 5 3 257 191 6 6 343 291 Clemson 4 4 189 178 8 4 350 239 North Carolina 4 4 278 254 8 4 439 325 Duke 4 4 198 188 7 5 333 237 Miami 3 5 210 215 7 5 385 265 Boston College 3 5 197 261 6 6 300 354 Syracuse 2 6 129 242 6 6 306 285 Pittsburgh 2 6 163 219 3 9 242 328 Virginia 2 6 190 265 3 9 279 405 Wake Forest 1 7 136 220 4 8 243 326

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 45, Boston College 20

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 38, Louisville 31

Duke 30, Pittsburgh 19

Syracuse 35, Wake Forest 31

Virginia Tech 55, Virginia 17

Florida St. 24, Florida 15

Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23

Clemson 16, South Carolina 7

NC State 39, North Carolina 20

Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida St. vs. Louisville, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 8 1 319 163 11 1 421 207 Oklahoma 7 2 351 239 10 2 518 267 Oklahoma St. 7 2 301 267 9 3 362 328 Kansas St. 6 3 340 211 8 4 454 254 West Virginia 6 3 291 269 8 4 379 330 Iowa St. 6 3 265 221 7 5 315 260 Kansas 5 4 290 245 8 4 403 309 Texas Tech 5 4 218 248 6 6 322 324 UCF 3 6 268 269 6 6 390 305 TCU 3 6 259 266 5 7 376 334 BYU 2 7 184 311 5 7 277 358 Houston 2 7 188 314 4 8 284 378 Baylor 2 7 203 331 3 9 277 400 Cincinnati 1 8 172 295 3 9 289 360

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma 69, TCU 45

Texas 57, Texas Tech 7

Saturday’s Games

UCF 27, Houston 13

Oklahoma St. 40, BYU 34

West Virginia 34, Baylor 31

Kansas 49, Cincinnati 16

Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 35

Saturday, Dec. 2

Texas vs. Oklahoma St., Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 7 1 241 116 10 1 336 159 Idaho 6 2 286 186 8 3 378 240 Montana St. 6 2 309 167 8 3 445 227 UC Davis 5 3 205 183 7 4 283 269 N. Arizona 5 3 242 215 5 6 303 340 Sacramento St. 4 4 229 232 8 4 373 320 Weber St. 4 4 189 207 6 5 265 265 Portland St. 4 4 257 247 5 6 372 359 E. Washington 3 5 274 299 4 7 355 397 Idaho St. 3 5 207 282 3 8 280 437 Cal Poly 1 7 155 345 3 8 226 434 N. Colorado 0 8 115 230 0 11 154 367

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. 42, North Dakota 35

Saturday, Dec. 2

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Delaware, 9 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. S. Illinois, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 5 1 184 130 8 3 349 264 Gardner-Webb 5 1 208 131 7 5 322 337 E. Illinois 4 2 154 128 8 3 260 217 Bryant 4 2 241 142 6 5 343 287 SE Missouri 4 3 198 176 4 7 294 326 Tennessee St. 2 4 118 165 6 5 250 272 Charleston Southern 2 4 105 143 4 7 176 321 Robert Morris 2 4 102 172 4 7 224 318 Tennessee Tech 2 4 117 143 4 7 189 278 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 5 73 166 3 7 220 315

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 17, Gardner-Webb 7

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 9 0 355 107 12 0 451 123 Ohio St. 8 1 279 101 11 1 394 132 Penn St. 7 2 282 115 10 2 446 137 Maryland 4 5 237 239 7 5 355 279 Rutgers 3 6 148 226 6 6 271 252 Michigan St. 2 7 108 278 4 8 191 340 Indiana 1 8 182 304 3 9 266 359

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 7 2 131 109 10 2 216 146 Northwestern 5 4 198 221 7 5 273 286 Wisconsin 5 4 179 165 7 5 274 227 Illinois 3 6 218 274 5 7 294 353 Minnesota 3 6 169 262 5 7 242 323 Nebraska 3 6 139 158 5 7 216 219 Purdue 3 6 208 274 4 8 287 365

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 13, Nebraska 10

Penn St. 42, Michigan St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 30, Ohio St. 24

Purdue 35, Indiana 31

Maryland 42, Rutgers 24

Wisconsin 28, Minnesota 14

Northwestern 45, Illinois 43

Saturday, Dec. 2

Iowa vs. Michigan, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Villanova 7 1 264 117 9 2 358 194 Albany (NY) 7 1 261 124 9 3 355 206 Richmond 7 1 242 171 9 3 353 266 Delaware 6 2 264 135 9 3 392 263 Elon 6 2 205 159 6 5 272 264 New Hampshire 4 4 295 256 6 5 412 325 Rhode Island 4 4 200 208 6 5 318 306 William & Mary 4 4 188 164 6 5 239 204 Campbell 4 4 205 251 5 6 316 366 Towson 4 4 224 287 5 6 264 356 Hampton 3 5 163 293 5 6 256 389 Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 268 226 4 7 357 303 Maine 1 7 216 289 2 9 259 360 NC A&T 0 8 127 245 1 10 177 336 Stony Brook 0 8 138 335 0 10 152 392

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 36, Lafayette 34

Richmond 49, NC Central 27

Saturday, Dec. 2

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Albany, N.Y.: Albany (NY) vs. Richmond, Noon

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. Youngstown St., Noon

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Delaware, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 8 0 305 174 12 0 481 260 New Mexico St. 7 1 204 147 10 3 367 256 Jacksonville St. 6 2 244 173 8 4 358 244 W. Kentucky 5 3 231 202 7 5 358 338 Middle Tennessee 3 5 207 213 4 8 291 337 Louisiana Tech 2 6 195 274 3 9 311 401 Sam Houston St. 2 6 206 228 3 9 240 314 UTEP 2 6 166 214 3 9 239 342 FIU 1 7 137 270 4 8 241 382

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 23, Middle Tennessee 20

W. Kentucky 41, FIU 28

Liberty 42, UTEP 28

New Mexico St. 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Friday, Dec. 1

Liberty vs. New Mexico St., Conference USA Championship at Lynchburg, Va., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 5 2 187 154 8 2 318 202 Yale 5 2 199 144 7 3 299 199 Dartmouth 5 2 167 125 6 4 232 193 Princeton 4 3 152 135 5 5 197 175 Penn 3 4 163 151 6 4 262 217 Brown 3 4 154 211 5 5 255 290 Cornell 2 5 121 172 3 7 182 248 Columbia 1 6 107 158 3 7 156 182

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 7 1 190 86 10 2 327 196 Ohio 6 2 208 138 9 3 275 185 Bowling Green 5 3 210 175 7 5 316 282 Buffalo 3 5 132 151 3 9 251 329 Akron 1 7 120 227 2 10 195 336 Kent St. 0 8 116 268 1 11 176 415

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 8 0 262 171 11 1 423 245 N. Illinois 5 3 240 159 6 6 303 254 E. Michigan 4 4 186 202 6 6 244 288 Cent. Michigan 3 5 175 229 5 7 278 373 Ball St. 3 5 154 157 4 8 219 293 W. Michigan 3 5 204 234 4 8 284 381

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 34, W. Michigan 10

E. Michigan 24, Buffalo 11

Friday’s Games

Ohio 25, Akron 14

Toledo 32, Cent. Michigan 17

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 37, Kent St. 27

Miami (Ohio) 17, Ball St. 15

Saturday, Dec. 2

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 191 126 9 3 430 345 Howard 4 1 132 87 6 5 316 255 SC State 3 2 151 130 5 6 268 283 Morgan St. 3 2 93 92 4 6 161 214 Norfolk St. 1 4 136 162 3 8 264 325 Delaware St. 0 5 69 175 1 10 198 415

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 49, NC Central 27

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 279 94 11 0 414 124 South Dakota 7 1 192 120 9 2 261 161 N. Dakota St. 5 3 269 166 9 3 463 217 Youngstown St. 5 3 241 205 8 4 388 285 North Dakota 5 3 232 202 7 5 377 315 N. Iowa 5 3 221 212 6 5 288 293 S. Illinois 4 4 191 131 8 4 315 190 Illinois St. 4 4 259 194 6 5 361 225 Missouri St. 3 5 221 233 4 7 328 333 Murray St. 1 7 128 282 2 9 183 383 Indiana St. 1 7 134 217 1 10 148 330 W. Illinois 0 8 60 371 0 11 138 509

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. 42, North Dakota 35

S. Illinois 35, Nicholls 0

N. Dakota St. 66, Drake 3

Youngstown St. 40, Duquesne 7

Saturday, Dec. 2

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. Youngstown St., Noon

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Mercer, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. S. Illinois, 10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 6 2 290 193 9 3 426 307 Boise St. 6 2 275 176 7 5 384 303 San Jose St. 6 2 279 187 7 5 400 309 Air Force 5 3 256 176 8 4 331 215 Wyoming 5 3 215 175 8 4 313 275 Fresno St. 4 4 204 219 8 4 359 295 Utah St. 4 4 245 276 6 6 409 406 Colorado St. 3 5 182 219 5 7 313 355 Hawaii 3 5 165 255 5 8 278 419 New Mexico 2 6 210 301 4 8 327 421 San Diego St. 2 6 171 219 4 8 246 321 Nevada 2 6 140 236 2 10 208 401

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 44, New Mexico 41

Boise St. 27, Air Force 19

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. 37, UNLV 31

Wyoming 42, Nevada 6

San Diego St. 33, Fresno St. 18

Hawaii 27, Colorado St. 24

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 6 1 228 156 7 5 325 368 Stonehill 4 3 189 188 5 5 229 303 Merrimack 4 3 198 149 5 6 295 236 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 220 156 4 6 272 264 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 176 188 4 7 216 290 Wagner 3 4 125 185 4 7 192 328 Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 9 147 272 CCSU 1 6 152 219 3 8 277 343

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 40, Duquesne 7

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 9 0 316 240 12 0 456 276 Oregon 8 1 369 144 11 1 543 191 Arizona 7 2 319 206 9 3 412 250 Oregon St. 5 4 283 225 8 4 406 258 Utah 5 4 219 206 8 4 294 237 Southern Cal 5 4 360 329 7 5 502 419 UCLA 4 5 188 187 7 5 309 217 California 4 5 280 340 6 6 379 392 Washington St. 2 7 235 270 5 7 380 337 Arizona St. 2 7 174 305 3 9 213 382 Stanford 2 7 164 342 3 9 247 452 Colorado 1 8 214 327 4 8 338 418

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon 31, Oregon St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Utah 23, Colorado 17

Arizona 59, Arizona St. 23

Washington 24, Washington St. 21

Notre Dame 56, Stanford 23

California 33, UCLA 7

Friday, Dec. 1

Washington vs. Oregon, Pac 12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 5 1 236 156 9 3 360 280 Holy Cross 5 1 245 153 7 4 406 283 Colgate 4 2 164 183 6 5 251 359 Georgetown 3 3 148 172 5 6 283 284 Fordham 2 4 166 178 6 5 335 272 Bucknell 1 5 184 249 4 7 288 371 Lehigh 1 5 135 187 2 9 203 343

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 36, Lafayette 34

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 8 0 185 97 8 4 226 315 St. Thomas (Minn.) 7 1 216 148 8 3 265 243 Davidson 6 2 318 269 7 4 440 320 Butler 5 3 210 124 7 4 318 193 Marist 4 4 163 223 4 7 191 326 San Diego 4 4 210 199 4 7 253 277 Morehead St. 3 5 184 193 4 7 243 318 Dayton 2 6 160 189 4 7 274 274 Presbyterian 2 6 157 202 4 7 238 280 Valparaiso 2 6 147 182 3 8 195 273 Stetson 1 7 164 288 3 8 256 406

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 66, Drake 3

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 0 302 135 12 0 475 189 Missouri 6 2 287 185 10 2 409 268 Tennessee 4 4 195 221 8 4 378 264 Kentucky 3 5 198 233 7 5 343 298 Florida 3 5 244 269 5 7 341 331 South Carolina 3 5 203 220 5 7 312 316 Vanderbilt 0 8 135 317 2 10 274 434

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 8 0 266 161 11 1 429 215 Mississippi 6 2 225 215 10 2 418 268 LSU 6 2 343 264 9 3 557 333 Texas A&M 4 4 240 185 7 5 410 256 Auburn 3 5 199 195 6 6 327 263 Mississippi St. 1 7 101 240 5 7 262 319 Arkansas 1 7 160 258 4 8 319 335

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi 17, Mississippi St. 7

Friday’s Games

Missouri 48, Arkansas 14

Saturday’s Games

LSU 42, Texas A&M 30

Kentucky 38, Louisville 31

Alabama 27, Auburn 24

Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 24

Florida St. 24, Florida 15

Clemson 16, South Carolina 7

Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23

Saturday, Dec. 2

Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 7 1 205 110 9 2 302 195 Mercer 6 2 228 161 9 3 317 270 Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 8 4 350 293 W. Carolina 5 3 296 204 7 4 413 305 Samford 4 4 210 191 6 5 319 267 VMI 4 4 135 201 5 6 167 274 ETSU 2 6 152 238 3 8 200 350 Wofford 2 6 119 187 2 9 152 278 The Citadel 0 8 93 263 0 11 110 384

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 17, Gardner-Webb 7

Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 21

Saturday, Dec. 2

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Greenville, S.C.: Furman vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Mercer, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 6 1 230 131 6 5 267 281 Incarnate Word 5 1 190 137 8 2 336 195 Lamar 5 2 202 158 6 5 277 259 Houston Christian 3 3 136 160 5 5 261 278 SE Louisiana 3 4 212 176 3 8 278 313 Texas A&M Commerce 1 5 107 175 1 9 159 323 McNeese St. 0 6 119 232 0 10 191 381 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 35, Nicholls 0

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 8 0 250 109 10 1 333 157 Alabama St. 6 3 169 135 7 4 227 159 Jackson St. 6 3 229 179 7 4 300 263 Alabama A&M 3 5 204 238 5 6 326 301 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 151 176 3 8 203 286 MVSU 1 7 101 194 1 10 132 298

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 2 205 166 7 4 246 247 Prairie View 6 2 204 195 6 5 220 339 Southern U. 5 5 210 205 6 5 255 223 Grambling St. 4 4 217 185 5 6 316 314 Texas Southern 2 6 226 223 3 8 288 360 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 125 286 2 9 167 372

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. 41, Tuskegee 3

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. 27, Grambling St. 22

Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Tallahassee, Fla., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 7 1 259 140 11 1 422 222 Appalachian St. 6 2 288 206 8 4 429 320 Coastal Carolina 5 3 206 218 7 5 336 296 Old Dominion 5 3 214 205 6 6 275 315 Georgia Southern 3 5 234 282 6 6 371 355 Georgia St. 3 5 177 239 6 6 309 369 Marshall 3 5 162 243 6 6 279 338

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 7 1 249 104 10 2 356 200 Texas State 4 4 265 297 7 5 432 406 Arkansas St. 4 4 247 229 6 6 333 374 South Alabama 4 4 256 168 6 6 371 263 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 5 239 231 6 6 387 338 Southern Miss. 2 6 202 287 3 9 278 429 Louisiana-Monroe 0 8 161 310 2 10 208 419

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy 35, Southern Miss. 17

Old Dominion 25, Georgia St. 24

Louisiana-Lafayette 52, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Appalachian St. 55, Georgia Southern 27

Marshall 35, Arkansas St. 21

James Madison 56, Coastal Carolina 14

Texas State 52, South Alabama 44

Saturday, Dec. 2

Troy vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship at Troy, Ala., 4 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 6 0 196 163 9 3 409 293 Cent. Arkansas 5 2 194 142 7 4 346 253 Tarleton St. 4 2 228 169 8 3 366 270 S. Utah 4 2 220 150 6 5 350 261 E. Kentucky 4 2 197 171 5 6 324 365 Abilene Christian 3 3 149 182 5 6 286 319 North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 8 252 366 Utah Tech 1 5 137 174 2 9 254 416 Stephen F. Austin 0 7 157 257 3 8 322 349

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 21

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 3 469 199 Army 5 6 229 242 Uconn 3 9 229 358 Umass 3 9 278 454

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 31, Umass 18

Notre Dame 56, Stanford 23

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 6 235 161

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.