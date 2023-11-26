FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|8
|0
|221
|156
|11
|1
|335
|220
|SMU
|8
|0
|367
|136
|10
|2
|502
|212
|UTSA
|7
|1
|303
|184
|8
|4
|380
|296
|Memphis
|6
|2
|321
|265
|9
|3
|476
|348
|Rice
|4
|4
|220
|197
|6
|6
|363
|320
|South Florida
|4
|4
|281
|316
|6
|6
|370
|419
|Navy
|4
|4
|168
|193
|5
|6
|201
|252
|North Texas
|3
|5
|269
|273
|5
|7
|414
|445
|FAU
|3
|5
|202
|198
|4
|8
|285
|306
|UAB
|3
|5
|247
|298
|4
|8
|359
|443
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|190
|276
|4
|8
|281
|406
|Charlotte
|2
|6
|134
|239
|3
|9
|210
|343
|Temple
|1
|7
|174
|321
|3
|9
|253
|428
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|120
|165
|2
|10
|208
|269
___
Friday’s Games
Memphis 45, Temple 21
Tulane 29, UTSA 16
Saturday’s Games
SMU 59, Navy 14
Rice 24, FAU 21
Tulsa 29, East Carolina 27
North Texas 45, UAB 42
South Florida 48, Charlotte 14
Saturday, Dec. 2
Tulane vs. SMU, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|8
|0
|272
|136
|12
|0
|465
|201
|Louisville
|7
|1
|255
|168
|10
|2
|396
|240
|NC State
|6
|2
|181
|135
|9
|3
|322
|242
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|253
|236
|6
|6
|374
|366
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|257
|191
|6
|6
|343
|291
|Clemson
|4
|4
|189
|178
|8
|4
|350
|239
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|278
|254
|8
|4
|439
|325
|Duke
|4
|4
|198
|188
|7
|5
|333
|237
|Miami
|3
|5
|210
|215
|7
|5
|385
|265
|Boston College
|3
|5
|197
|261
|6
|6
|300
|354
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|129
|242
|6
|6
|306
|285
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|163
|219
|3
|9
|242
|328
|Virginia
|2
|6
|190
|265
|3
|9
|279
|405
|Wake Forest
|1
|7
|136
|220
|4
|8
|243
|326
___
Friday’s Games
Miami 45, Boston College 20
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 38, Louisville 31
Duke 30, Pittsburgh 19
Syracuse 35, Wake Forest 31
Virginia Tech 55, Virginia 17
Florida St. 24, Florida 15
Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23
Clemson 16, South Carolina 7
NC State 39, North Carolina 20
Saturday, Dec. 2
Florida St. vs. Louisville, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|8
|1
|319
|163
|11
|1
|421
|207
|Oklahoma
|7
|2
|351
|239
|10
|2
|518
|267
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|2
|301
|267
|9
|3
|362
|328
|Kansas St.
|6
|3
|340
|211
|8
|4
|454
|254
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|291
|269
|8
|4
|379
|330
|Iowa St.
|6
|3
|265
|221
|7
|5
|315
|260
|Kansas
|5
|4
|290
|245
|8
|4
|403
|309
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|218
|248
|6
|6
|322
|324
|UCF
|3
|6
|268
|269
|6
|6
|390
|305
|TCU
|3
|6
|259
|266
|5
|7
|376
|334
|BYU
|2
|7
|184
|311
|5
|7
|277
|358
|Houston
|2
|7
|188
|314
|4
|8
|284
|378
|Baylor
|2
|7
|203
|331
|3
|9
|277
|400
|Cincinnati
|1
|8
|172
|295
|3
|9
|289
|360
___
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma 69, TCU 45
Texas 57, Texas Tech 7
Saturday’s Games
UCF 27, Houston 13
Oklahoma St. 40, BYU 34
West Virginia 34, Baylor 31
Kansas 49, Cincinnati 16
Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 35
Saturday, Dec. 2
Texas vs. Oklahoma St., Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|7
|1
|241
|116
|10
|1
|336
|159
|Idaho
|6
|2
|286
|186
|8
|3
|378
|240
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|309
|167
|8
|3
|445
|227
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|205
|183
|7
|4
|283
|269
|N. Arizona
|5
|3
|242
|215
|5
|6
|303
|340
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|229
|232
|8
|4
|373
|320
|Weber St.
|4
|4
|189
|207
|6
|5
|265
|265
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|257
|247
|5
|6
|372
|359
|E. Washington
|3
|5
|274
|299
|4
|7
|355
|397
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|207
|282
|3
|8
|280
|437
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|155
|345
|3
|8
|226
|434
|N. Colorado
|0
|8
|115
|230
|0
|11
|154
|367
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. 42, North Dakota 35
Saturday, Dec. 2
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 2 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Delaware, 9 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. S. Illinois, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|184
|130
|8
|3
|349
|264
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|1
|208
|131
|7
|5
|322
|337
|E. Illinois
|4
|2
|154
|128
|8
|3
|260
|217
|Bryant
|4
|2
|241
|142
|6
|5
|343
|287
|SE Missouri
|4
|3
|198
|176
|4
|7
|294
|326
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|118
|165
|6
|5
|250
|272
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|105
|143
|4
|7
|176
|321
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|102
|172
|4
|7
|224
|318
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|4
|117
|143
|4
|7
|189
|278
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|5
|73
|166
|3
|7
|220
|315
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 17, Gardner-Webb 7
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|9
|0
|355
|107
|12
|0
|451
|123
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|279
|101
|11
|1
|394
|132
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|282
|115
|10
|2
|446
|137
|Maryland
|4
|5
|237
|239
|7
|5
|355
|279
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|148
|226
|6
|6
|271
|252
|Michigan St.
|2
|7
|108
|278
|4
|8
|191
|340
|Indiana
|1
|8
|182
|304
|3
|9
|266
|359
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|2
|131
|109
|10
|2
|216
|146
|Northwestern
|5
|4
|198
|221
|7
|5
|273
|286
|Wisconsin
|5
|4
|179
|165
|7
|5
|274
|227
|Illinois
|3
|6
|218
|274
|5
|7
|294
|353
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|169
|262
|5
|7
|242
|323
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|139
|158
|5
|7
|216
|219
|Purdue
|3
|6
|208
|274
|4
|8
|287
|365
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa 13, Nebraska 10
Penn St. 42, Michigan St. 0
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 30, Ohio St. 24
Purdue 35, Indiana 31
Maryland 42, Rutgers 24
Wisconsin 28, Minnesota 14
Northwestern 45, Illinois 43
Saturday, Dec. 2
Iowa vs. Michigan, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Villanova
|7
|1
|264
|117
|9
|2
|358
|194
|Albany (NY)
|7
|1
|261
|124
|9
|3
|355
|206
|Richmond
|7
|1
|242
|171
|9
|3
|353
|266
|Delaware
|6
|2
|264
|135
|9
|3
|392
|263
|Elon
|6
|2
|205
|159
|6
|5
|272
|264
|New Hampshire
|4
|4
|295
|256
|6
|5
|412
|325
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|200
|208
|6
|5
|318
|306
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|188
|164
|6
|5
|239
|204
|Campbell
|4
|4
|205
|251
|5
|6
|316
|366
|Towson
|4
|4
|224
|287
|5
|6
|264
|356
|Hampton
|3
|5
|163
|293
|5
|6
|256
|389
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|5
|268
|226
|4
|7
|357
|303
|Maine
|1
|7
|216
|289
|2
|9
|259
|360
|NC A&T
|0
|8
|127
|245
|1
|10
|177
|336
|Stony Brook
|0
|8
|138
|335
|0
|10
|152
|392
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 36, Lafayette 34
Richmond 49, NC Central 27
Saturday, Dec. 2
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Albany, N.Y.: Albany (NY) vs. Richmond, Noon
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. Youngstown St., Noon
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Delaware, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|0
|305
|174
|12
|0
|481
|260
|New Mexico St.
|7
|1
|204
|147
|10
|3
|367
|256
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|2
|244
|173
|8
|4
|358
|244
|W. Kentucky
|5
|3
|231
|202
|7
|5
|358
|338
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|5
|207
|213
|4
|8
|291
|337
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|195
|274
|3
|9
|311
|401
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|6
|206
|228
|3
|9
|240
|314
|UTEP
|2
|6
|166
|214
|3
|9
|239
|342
|FIU
|1
|7
|137
|270
|4
|8
|241
|382
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 23, Middle Tennessee 20
W. Kentucky 41, FIU 28
Liberty 42, UTEP 28
New Mexico St. 20, Jacksonville St. 17
Friday, Dec. 1
Liberty vs. New Mexico St., Conference USA Championship at Lynchburg, Va., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|2
|187
|154
|8
|2
|318
|202
|Yale
|5
|2
|199
|144
|7
|3
|299
|199
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|167
|125
|6
|4
|232
|193
|Princeton
|4
|3
|152
|135
|5
|5
|197
|175
|Penn
|3
|4
|163
|151
|6
|4
|262
|217
|Brown
|3
|4
|154
|211
|5
|5
|255
|290
|Cornell
|2
|5
|121
|172
|3
|7
|182
|248
|Columbia
|1
|6
|107
|158
|3
|7
|156
|182
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|1
|190
|86
|10
|2
|327
|196
|Ohio
|6
|2
|208
|138
|9
|3
|275
|185
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|210
|175
|7
|5
|316
|282
|Buffalo
|3
|5
|132
|151
|3
|9
|251
|329
|Akron
|1
|7
|120
|227
|2
|10
|195
|336
|Kent St.
|0
|8
|116
|268
|1
|11
|176
|415
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|8
|0
|262
|171
|11
|1
|423
|245
|N. Illinois
|5
|3
|240
|159
|6
|6
|303
|254
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|186
|202
|6
|6
|244
|288
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|5
|175
|229
|5
|7
|278
|373
|Ball St.
|3
|5
|154
|157
|4
|8
|219
|293
|W. Michigan
|3
|5
|204
|234
|4
|8
|284
|381
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 34, W. Michigan 10
E. Michigan 24, Buffalo 11
Friday’s Games
Ohio 25, Akron 14
Toledo 32, Cent. Michigan 17
Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois 37, Kent St. 27
Miami (Ohio) 17, Ball St. 15
Saturday, Dec. 2
Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|191
|126
|9
|3
|430
|345
|Howard
|4
|1
|132
|87
|6
|5
|316
|255
|SC State
|3
|2
|151
|130
|5
|6
|268
|283
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|93
|92
|4
|6
|161
|214
|Norfolk St.
|1
|4
|136
|162
|3
|8
|264
|325
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|69
|175
|1
|10
|198
|415
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond 49, NC Central 27
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|279
|94
|11
|0
|414
|124
|South Dakota
|7
|1
|192
|120
|9
|2
|261
|161
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|269
|166
|9
|3
|463
|217
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|241
|205
|8
|4
|388
|285
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|202
|7
|5
|377
|315
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|221
|212
|6
|5
|288
|293
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|191
|131
|8
|4
|315
|190
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|259
|194
|6
|5
|361
|225
|Missouri St.
|3
|5
|221
|233
|4
|7
|328
|333
|Murray St.
|1
|7
|128
|282
|2
|9
|183
|383
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|134
|217
|1
|10
|148
|330
|W. Illinois
|0
|8
|60
|371
|0
|11
|138
|509
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. 42, North Dakota 35
S. Illinois 35, Nicholls 0
N. Dakota St. 66, Drake 3
Youngstown St. 40, Duquesne 7
Saturday, Dec. 2
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. Youngstown St., Noon
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Mercer, 2 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 2 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. S. Illinois, 10 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|6
|2
|290
|193
|9
|3
|426
|307
|Boise St.
|6
|2
|275
|176
|7
|5
|384
|303
|San Jose St.
|6
|2
|279
|187
|7
|5
|400
|309
|Air Force
|5
|3
|256
|176
|8
|4
|331
|215
|Wyoming
|5
|3
|215
|175
|8
|4
|313
|275
|Fresno St.
|4
|4
|204
|219
|8
|4
|359
|295
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|245
|276
|6
|6
|409
|406
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|182
|219
|5
|7
|313
|355
|Hawaii
|3
|5
|165
|255
|5
|8
|278
|419
|New Mexico
|2
|6
|210
|301
|4
|8
|327
|421
|San Diego St.
|2
|6
|171
|219
|4
|8
|246
|321
|Nevada
|2
|6
|140
|236
|2
|10
|208
|401
___
Friday’s Games
Utah St. 44, New Mexico 41
Boise St. 27, Air Force 19
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. 37, UNLV 31
Wyoming 42, Nevada 6
San Diego St. 33, Fresno St. 18
Hawaii 27, Colorado St. 24
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|6
|1
|228
|156
|7
|5
|325
|368
|Stonehill
|4
|3
|189
|188
|5
|5
|229
|303
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|198
|149
|5
|6
|295
|236
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|220
|156
|4
|6
|272
|264
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|176
|188
|4
|7
|216
|290
|Wagner
|3
|4
|125
|185
|4
|7
|192
|328
|Sacred Heart
|2
|5
|117
|164
|2
|9
|147
|272
|CCSU
|1
|6
|152
|219
|3
|8
|277
|343
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 40, Duquesne 7
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|9
|0
|316
|240
|12
|0
|456
|276
|Oregon
|8
|1
|369
|144
|11
|1
|543
|191
|Arizona
|7
|2
|319
|206
|9
|3
|412
|250
|Oregon St.
|5
|4
|283
|225
|8
|4
|406
|258
|Utah
|5
|4
|219
|206
|8
|4
|294
|237
|Southern Cal
|5
|4
|360
|329
|7
|5
|502
|419
|UCLA
|4
|5
|188
|187
|7
|5
|309
|217
|California
|4
|5
|280
|340
|6
|6
|379
|392
|Washington St.
|2
|7
|235
|270
|5
|7
|380
|337
|Arizona St.
|2
|7
|174
|305
|3
|9
|213
|382
|Stanford
|2
|7
|164
|342
|3
|9
|247
|452
|Colorado
|1
|8
|214
|327
|4
|8
|338
|418
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon 31, Oregon St. 7
Saturday’s Games
Utah 23, Colorado 17
Arizona 59, Arizona St. 23
Washington 24, Washington St. 21
Notre Dame 56, Stanford 23
California 33, UCLA 7
Friday, Dec. 1
Washington vs. Oregon, Pac 12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|5
|1
|236
|156
|9
|3
|360
|280
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|245
|153
|7
|4
|406
|283
|Colgate
|4
|2
|164
|183
|6
|5
|251
|359
|Georgetown
|3
|3
|148
|172
|5
|6
|283
|284
|Fordham
|2
|4
|166
|178
|6
|5
|335
|272
|Bucknell
|1
|5
|184
|249
|4
|7
|288
|371
|Lehigh
|1
|5
|135
|187
|2
|9
|203
|343
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 36, Lafayette 34
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|8
|0
|185
|97
|8
|4
|226
|315
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|7
|1
|216
|148
|8
|3
|265
|243
|Davidson
|6
|2
|318
|269
|7
|4
|440
|320
|Butler
|5
|3
|210
|124
|7
|4
|318
|193
|Marist
|4
|4
|163
|223
|4
|7
|191
|326
|San Diego
|4
|4
|210
|199
|4
|7
|253
|277
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|184
|193
|4
|7
|243
|318
|Dayton
|2
|6
|160
|189
|4
|7
|274
|274
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|157
|202
|4
|7
|238
|280
|Valparaiso
|2
|6
|147
|182
|3
|8
|195
|273
|Stetson
|1
|7
|164
|288
|3
|8
|256
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 66, Drake 3
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|302
|135
|12
|0
|475
|189
|Missouri
|6
|2
|287
|185
|10
|2
|409
|268
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|195
|221
|8
|4
|378
|264
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|198
|233
|7
|5
|343
|298
|Florida
|3
|5
|244
|269
|5
|7
|341
|331
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|203
|220
|5
|7
|312
|316
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|135
|317
|2
|10
|274
|434
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|8
|0
|266
|161
|11
|1
|429
|215
|Mississippi
|6
|2
|225
|215
|10
|2
|418
|268
|LSU
|6
|2
|343
|264
|9
|3
|557
|333
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|240
|185
|7
|5
|410
|256
|Auburn
|3
|5
|199
|195
|6
|6
|327
|263
|Mississippi St.
|1
|7
|101
|240
|5
|7
|262
|319
|Arkansas
|1
|7
|160
|258
|4
|8
|319
|335
___
Thursday’s Games
Mississippi 17, Mississippi St. 7
Friday’s Games
Missouri 48, Arkansas 14
Saturday’s Games
LSU 42, Texas A&M 30
Kentucky 38, Louisville 31
Alabama 27, Auburn 24
Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 24
Florida St. 24, Florida 15
Clemson 16, South Carolina 7
Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23
Saturday, Dec. 2
Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|7
|1
|205
|110
|9
|2
|302
|195
|Mercer
|6
|2
|228
|161
|9
|3
|317
|270
|Chattanooga
|6
|2
|262
|145
|8
|4
|350
|293
|W. Carolina
|5
|3
|296
|204
|7
|4
|413
|305
|Samford
|4
|4
|210
|191
|6
|5
|319
|267
|VMI
|4
|4
|135
|201
|5
|6
|167
|274
|ETSU
|2
|6
|152
|238
|3
|8
|200
|350
|Wofford
|2
|6
|119
|187
|2
|9
|152
|278
|The Citadel
|0
|8
|93
|263
|0
|11
|110
|384
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 17, Gardner-Webb 7
Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 21
Saturday, Dec. 2
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Greenville, S.C.: Furman vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. Mercer, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|6
|1
|230
|131
|6
|5
|267
|281
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|190
|137
|8
|2
|336
|195
|Lamar
|5
|2
|202
|158
|6
|5
|277
|259
|Houston Christian
|3
|3
|136
|160
|5
|5
|261
|278
|SE Louisiana
|3
|4
|212
|176
|3
|8
|278
|313
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|5
|107
|175
|1
|9
|159
|323
|McNeese St.
|0
|6
|119
|232
|0
|10
|191
|381
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois 35, Nicholls 0
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|8
|0
|250
|109
|10
|1
|333
|157
|Alabama St.
|6
|3
|169
|135
|7
|4
|227
|159
|Jackson St.
|6
|3
|229
|179
|7
|4
|300
|263
|Alabama A&M
|3
|5
|204
|238
|5
|6
|326
|301
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|151
|176
|3
|8
|203
|286
|MVSU
|1
|7
|101
|194
|1
|10
|132
|298
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|205
|166
|7
|4
|246
|247
|Prairie View
|6
|2
|204
|195
|6
|5
|220
|339
|Southern U.
|5
|5
|210
|205
|6
|5
|255
|223
|Grambling St.
|4
|4
|217
|185
|5
|6
|316
|314
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|226
|223
|3
|8
|288
|360
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|125
|286
|2
|9
|167
|372
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama St. 41, Tuskegee 3
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. 27, Grambling St. 22
Saturday, Dec. 2
Florida A&M vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Tallahassee, Fla., 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|1
|259
|140
|11
|1
|422
|222
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|288
|206
|8
|4
|429
|320
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|3
|206
|218
|7
|5
|336
|296
|Old Dominion
|5
|3
|214
|205
|6
|6
|275
|315
|Georgia Southern
|3
|5
|234
|282
|6
|6
|371
|355
|Georgia St.
|3
|5
|177
|239
|6
|6
|309
|369
|Marshall
|3
|5
|162
|243
|6
|6
|279
|338
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|7
|1
|249
|104
|10
|2
|356
|200
|Texas State
|4
|4
|265
|297
|7
|5
|432
|406
|Arkansas St.
|4
|4
|247
|229
|6
|6
|333
|374
|South Alabama
|4
|4
|256
|168
|6
|6
|371
|263
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|5
|239
|231
|6
|6
|387
|338
|Southern Miss.
|2
|6
|202
|287
|3
|9
|278
|429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|8
|161
|310
|2
|10
|208
|419
___
Saturday’s Games
Troy 35, Southern Miss. 17
Old Dominion 25, Georgia St. 24
Louisiana-Lafayette 52, Louisiana-Monroe 21
Appalachian St. 55, Georgia Southern 27
Marshall 35, Arkansas St. 21
James Madison 56, Coastal Carolina 14
Texas State 52, South Alabama 44
Saturday, Dec. 2
Troy vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship at Troy, Ala., 4 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|6
|0
|196
|163
|9
|3
|409
|293
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|2
|194
|142
|7
|4
|346
|253
|Tarleton St.
|4
|2
|228
|169
|8
|3
|366
|270
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|220
|150
|6
|5
|350
|261
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|197
|171
|5
|6
|324
|365
|Abilene Christian
|3
|3
|149
|182
|5
|6
|286
|319
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|150
|220
|3
|8
|252
|366
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|137
|174
|2
|9
|254
|416
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|7
|157
|257
|3
|8
|322
|349
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 21
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|3
|469
|199
|Army
|5
|6
|229
|242
|Uconn
|3
|9
|229
|358
|Umass
|3
|9
|278
|454
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 31, Umass 18
Notre Dame 56, Stanford 23
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|6
|235
|161
___
