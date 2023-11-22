Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 7 0 192 140 10 1 306 204
SMU 7 0 308 122 9 2 443 198
UTSA 7 0 287 155 8 3 364 267
Memphis 5 2 276 244 8 3 431 327
Navy 4 3 154 134 5 5 187 193
Rice 3 4 196 176 5 6 339 299
South Florida 3 4 233 302 5 6 322 405
FAU 3 4 181 174 4 7 264 282
UAB 3 4 205 253 4 7 317 398
North Texas 2 5 224 231 4 7 369 403
Charlotte 2 5 120 191 3 8 196 295
Temple 1 6 153 276 3 8 232 383
Tulsa 1 6 161 249 3 8 252 379
East Carolina 1 6 93 136 2 9 181 240

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, Noon

UTSA at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at SMU, Noon

FAU at Rice, 1 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 8 0 272 136 11 0 441 186
Louisville 7 1 255 168 10 1 365 202
NC State 5 2 142 115 8 3 283 222
Georgia Tech 5 3 253 236 6 5 351 335
North Carolina 4 3 258 215 8 3 419 286
Virginia Tech 4 3 202 174 5 6 288 274
Clemson 4 4 189 178 7 4 334 232
Boston College 3 4 177 216 6 5 280 309
Duke 3 4 168 169 6 5 303 218
Miami 2 5 165 195 6 5 340 245
Pittsburgh 2 5 144 189 3 8 223 298
Virginia 2 5 173 210 3 8 262 350
Syracuse 1 6 94 211 5 6 271 254
Wake Forest 1 6 105 185 4 7 212 291

___

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida St. vs. Louisville, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 7 1 262 156 10 1 364 200
Oklahoma 6 2 282 194 9 2 449 222
Kansas St. 6 2 305 169 8 3 419 212
Oklahoma St. 6 2 261 233 8 3 322 294
West Virginia 5 3 257 238 7 4 345 299
Iowa St. 5 3 223 186 6 5 273 225
Texas Tech 5 3 211 191 6 5 315 267
Kansas 4 4 241 229 7 4 354 293
TCU 3 5 214 197 5 6 331 265
BYU 2 6 150 271 5 6 243 318
UCF 2 6 241 256 5 6 363 292
Houston 2 6 175 287 4 7 271 351
Baylor 2 6 172 297 3 8 246 366
Cincinnati 1 7 156 246 3 8 273 311

___

Friday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas Tech at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at UCF, Noon

BYU at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 7 1 241 116 10 1 336 159
Idaho 6 2 286 186 8 3 378 240
Montana St. 6 2 309 167 8 3 445 227
UC Davis 5 3 205 183 7 4 283 269
N. Arizona 5 3 242 215 5 6 303 340
Sacramento St. 4 4 229 232 7 4 331 285
Weber St. 4 4 189 207 6 5 265 265
Portland St. 4 4 257 247 5 6 372 359
E. Washington 3 5 274 299 4 7 355 397
Idaho St. 3 5 207 282 3 8 280 437
Cal Poly 1 7 155 345 3 8 226 434
N. Colorado 0 8 115 230 0 11 154 367

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Grand Forks, N.D.: North Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 1 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 5 1 184 130 8 3 349 264
Gardner-Webb 5 1 208 131 7 4 315 320
E. Illinois 4 2 154 128 8 3 260 217
Bryant 4 2 241 142 6 5 343 287
SE Missouri 4 3 198 176 4 7 294 326
Tennessee St. 2 4 118 165 6 5 250 272
Charleston Southern 2 4 105 143 4 7 176 321
Robert Morris 2 4 102 172 4 7 224 318
Tennessee Tech 2 4 117 143 4 7 189 278
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 5 73 166 3 7 220 315

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 8 0 325 83 11 0 421 99
Ohio St. 8 0 255 71 11 0 370 102
Penn St. 6 2 240 115 9 2 404 137
Maryland 3 5 195 215 6 5 313 255
Rutgers 3 5 124 184 6 5 247 210
Michigan St. 2 6 108 236 4 7 191 298
Indiana 1 7 151 269 3 8 235 324

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 6 2 118 99 9 2 203 136
Northwestern 4 4 153 178 6 5 228 243
Wisconsin 4 4 151 151 6 5 246 213
Illinois 3 5 175 229 5 6 251 308
Minnesota 3 5 155 234 5 6 228 295
Nebraska 3 5 129 145 5 6 206 206
Purdue 2 6 173 243 3 8 252 334

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Nebraska, Noon

Michigan St. vs. Penn St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, Noon

Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Villanova 7 1 264 117 9 2 358 194
Albany (NY) 7 1 261 124 9 3 355 206
Richmond 7 1 242 171 8 3 304 239
Delaware 6 2 264 135 8 3 356 229
Elon 6 2 205 159 6 5 272 264
New Hampshire 4 4 295 256 6 5 412 325
Rhode Island 4 4 200 208 6 5 318 306
William & Mary 4 4 188 164 6 5 239 204
Campbell 4 4 205 251 5 6 316 366
Towson 4 4 224 287 5 6 264 356
Hampton 3 5 163 293 5 6 256 389
Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 268 226 4 7 357 303
Maine 1 7 216 289 2 9 259 360
NC A&T 0 8 127 245 1 10 177 336
Stony Brook 0 8 138 335 0 10 152 392

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Newark, Del.: Delaware vs. Lafayette, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 7 0 263 146 11 0 439 232
New Mexico St. 6 1 184 130 9 3 347 239
Jacksonville St. 6 1 227 153 8 3 341 224
W. Kentucky 4 3 190 174 6 5 317 310
Middle Tennessee 3 4 187 190 4 7 271 314
UTEP 2 5 138 172 3 8 211 300
Louisiana Tech 2 6 195 274 3 9 311 401
FIU 1 6 109 229 4 7 213 341
Sam Houston St. 1 6 183 208 2 9 217 294

___

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston St., Noon

W. Kentucky at FIU, 3 p.m.

Liberty at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Liberty vs. New Mexico St., Conference USA Championship at Lynchburg, Va., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 5 2 187 154 8 2 318 202
Yale 5 2 199 144 7 3 299 199
Dartmouth 5 2 167 125 6 4 232 193
Princeton 4 3 152 135 5 5 197 175
Penn 3 4 163 151 6 4 262 217
Brown 3 4 154 211 5 5 255 290
Cornell 2 5 121 172 3 7 182 248
Columbia 1 6 107 158 3 7 156 182

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 6 1 173 71 9 2 310 181
Ohio 5 2 183 124 8 3 250 171
Bowling Green 5 3 210 175 7 5 316 282
Buffalo 3 5 132 151 3 9 251 329
Akron 1 6 106 202 2 9 181 311
Kent St. 0 7 89 231 1 10 149 378

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 7 0 230 154 10 1 391 228
N. Illinois 4 3 203 132 5 6 266 227
E. Michigan 4 4 186 202 6 6 244 288
Cent. Michigan 3 4 158 197 5 6 261 341
Ball St. 3 4 139 140 4 7 204 276
W. Michigan 3 5 204 234 4 8 284 381

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 34, W. Michigan 10

E. Michigan 24, Buffalo 11

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, Noon

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at Kent St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., Noon

Saturday, Dec. 2

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 4 1 191 126 9 2 403 296
Howard 4 1 132 87 6 5 316 255
SC State 3 2 151 130 5 6 268 283
Morgan St. 3 2 93 92 4 6 161 214
Norfolk St. 1 4 136 162 3 8 264 325
Delaware St. 0 5 69 175 1 10 198 415

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 8 0 279 94 11 0 414 124
South Dakota 7 1 192 120 9 2 261 161
N. Dakota St. 5 3 269 166 8 3 397 214
North Dakota 5 3 232 202 7 4 342 273
Youngstown St. 5 3 241 205 7 4 348 278
N. Iowa 5 3 221 212 6 5 288 293
S. Illinois 4 4 191 131 7 4 280 190
Illinois St. 4 4 259 194 6 5 361 225
Missouri St. 3 5 221 233 4 7 328 333
Murray St. 1 7 128 282 2 9 183 383
Indiana St. 1 7 134 217 1 10 148 330
W. Illinois 0 8 60 371 0 11 138 509

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Grand Forks, N.D.: North Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 1 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Carbondale, Ill.: S. Illinois vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Drake, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Duquesne, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 6 1 259 156 9 2 395 270
Air Force 5 2 237 149 8 3 312 188
Boise St. 5 2 248 157 6 5 357 284
San Jose St. 5 2 242 156 6 5 363 278
Fresno St. 4 3 186 186 8 3 341 262
Wyoming 4 3 173 169 7 4 271 269
Colorado St. 3 4 158 192 5 6 289 328
Utah St. 3 4 201 235 5 6 365 365
New Mexico 2 5 169 257 4 7 286 377
Hawaii 2 5 138 231 4 8 251 395
Nevada 2 5 134 194 2 9 202 359
San Diego St. 1 6 138 201 3 8 213 303

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 6 1 228 156 7 4 318 328
Stonehill 4 3 189 188 5 5 229 303
Merrimack 4 3 198 149 5 6 295 236
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 220 156 4 6 272 264
LIU Brooklyn 4 3 176 188 4 7 216 290
Wagner 3 4 125 185 4 7 192 328
Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 9 147 272
CCSU 1 6 152 219 3 8 277 343

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Duquesne, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 8 0 292 219 11 0 432 255
Oregon 7 1 338 137 10 1 512 184
Arizona 6 2 260 183 8 3 353 227
Oregon St. 5 3 276 194 8 3 399 227
Southern Cal 5 4 360 329 7 5 502 419
UCLA 4 4 181 154 7 4 302 184
Utah 4 4 196 189 7 4 271 220
California 3 5 247 333 5 6 346 385
Washington St. 2 6 214 246 5 6 359 313
Arizona St. 2 6 151 246 3 8 190 323
Stanford 2 7 164 342 3 8 224 396
Colorado 1 7 197 304 4 7 321 395

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 5 1 236 156 9 2 326 244
Holy Cross 5 1 245 153 7 4 406 283
Colgate 4 2 164 183 6 5 251 359
Georgetown 3 3 148 172 5 6 283 284
Fordham 2 4 166 178 6 5 335 272
Bucknell 1 5 184 249 4 7 288 371
Lehigh 1 5 135 187 2 9 203 343

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Newark, Del.: Delaware vs. Lafayette, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 8 0 185 97 8 3 223 249
St. Thomas (Minn.) 7 1 216 148 8 3 265 243
Davidson 6 2 318 269 7 4 440 320
Butler 5 3 210 124 7 4 318 193
Marist 4 4 163 223 4 7 191 326
San Diego 4 4 210 199 4 7 253 277
Morehead St. 3 5 184 193 4 7 243 318
Dayton 2 6 160 189 4 7 274 274
Presbyterian 2 6 157 202 4 7 238 280
Valparaiso 2 6 147 182 3 8 195 273
Stetson 1 7 164 288 3 8 256 406

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Drake, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 8 0 302 135 11 0 444 166
Missouri 5 2 239 171 9 2 361 254
Tennessee 3 4 147 197 7 4 330 240
Kentucky 3 5 198 233 6 5 305 267
Florida 3 5 244 269 5 6 326 307
South Carolina 3 5 203 220 5 6 305 300
Vanderbilt 0 7 111 269 2 9 250 386

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 7 0 239 137 10 1 402 191
Mississippi 5 2 208 208 9 2 401 261
LSU 5 2 301 234 8 3 515 303
Texas A&M 4 3 210 143 7 4 380 214
Auburn 3 4 175 168 6 5 303 236
Mississippi St. 1 6 94 223 5 6 255 302
Arkansas 1 6 146 210 4 7 305 287

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at LSU, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 7 1 205 110 9 2 302 195
Mercer 6 2 228 161 8 3 300 263
Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 7 4 326 272
W. Carolina 5 3 296 204 7 4 413 305
Samford 4 4 210 191 6 5 319 267
VMI 4 4 135 201 5 6 167 274
ETSU 2 6 152 238 3 8 200 350
Wofford 2 6 119 187 2 9 152 278
The Citadel 0 8 93 263 0 11 110 384

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Clarksville, Tenn.: Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nicholls 6 1 230 131 6 4 267 246
Incarnate Word 5 1 190 137 8 2 336 195
Lamar 5 2 202 158 6 5 277 259
Houston Christian 3 3 136 160 5 5 261 278
SE Louisiana 3 4 212 176 3 8 278 313
Texas A&M Commerce 1 5 107 175 1 9 159 323
McNeese St. 0 6 119 232 0 10 191 381
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Carbondale, Ill.: S. Illinois vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 8 0 250 109 10 1 333 157
Jackson St. 6 3 229 179 7 4 300 263
Alabama St. 6 3 169 135 6 4 186 156
Alabama A&M 3 5 204 238 5 6 326 301
Bethune-Cookman 2 6 151 176 3 8 203 286
MVSU 1 7 101 194 1 10 132 298

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 6 2 205 166 7 4 246 247
Prairie View 6 2 204 195 6 5 220 339
Grambling St. 4 3 195 158 5 5 294 287
Southern U. 4 5 183 183 5 5 228 201
Texas Southern 2 6 226 223 3 8 288 360
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 125 286 2 9 167 372

___

Thursday’s Games

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Tallahassee, Fla., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 6 1 203 126 10 1 366 208
Appalachian St. 5 2 233 179 7 4 374 293
Coastal Carolina 5 2 192 162 7 4 322 240
Old Dominion 4 3 189 181 5 6 250 291
Georgia Southern 3 4 207 227 6 5 344 300
Georgia St. 3 4 153 214 6 5 285 344
Marshall 2 5 127 222 5 6 244 317

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 6 1 214 87 9 2 321 183
Arkansas St. 4 3 226 194 6 5 312 339
South Alabama 4 3 212 116 6 5 327 211
Texas State 3 4 213 253 6 5 380 362
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 5 187 210 5 6 335 317
Southern Miss. 2 5 185 252 3 8 261 394
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 140 258 2 9 187 367

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Southern Miss., Noon

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 6 0 196 163 9 2 388 269
Cent. Arkansas 5 2 194 142 7 4 346 253
Tarleton St. 4 2 228 169 8 3 366 270
S. Utah 4 2 220 150 6 5 350 261
E. Kentucky 4 2 197 171 5 6 324 365
Abilene Christian 3 3 149 182 5 6 286 319
North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 8 252 366
Utah Tech 1 5 137 174 2 9 254 416
Stephen F. Austin 0 7 157 257 3 8 322 349

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Clarksville, Tenn.: Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 8 3 413 176
Army 5 6 229 242
Umass 3 8 260 423
Uconn 2 9 198 340

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 3 6 235 161

___

