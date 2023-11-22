FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 7 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 7 0 192 140 10 1 306 204 SMU 7 0 308 122 9 2 443 198 UTSA 7 0 287 155 8 3 364 267 Memphis 5 2 276 244 8 3 431 327 Navy 4 3 154 134 5 5 187 193 Rice 3 4 196 176 5 6 339 299 South Florida 3 4 233 302 5 6 322 405 FAU 3 4 181 174 4 7 264 282 UAB 3 4 205 253 4 7 317 398 North Texas 2 5 224 231 4 7 369 403 Charlotte 2 5 120 191 3 8 196 295 Temple 1 6 153 276 3 8 232 383 Tulsa 1 6 161 249 3 8 252 379 East Carolina 1 6 93 136 2 9 181 240

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, Noon

UTSA at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at SMU, Noon

FAU at Rice, 1 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 8 0 272 136 11 0 441 186 Louisville 7 1 255 168 10 1 365 202 NC State 5 2 142 115 8 3 283 222 Georgia Tech 5 3 253 236 6 5 351 335 North Carolina 4 3 258 215 8 3 419 286 Virginia Tech 4 3 202 174 5 6 288 274 Clemson 4 4 189 178 7 4 334 232 Boston College 3 4 177 216 6 5 280 309 Duke 3 4 168 169 6 5 303 218 Miami 2 5 165 195 6 5 340 245 Pittsburgh 2 5 144 189 3 8 223 298 Virginia 2 5 173 210 3 8 262 350 Syracuse 1 6 94 211 5 6 271 254 Wake Forest 1 6 105 185 4 7 212 291

___

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida St. vs. Louisville, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 7 1 262 156 10 1 364 200 Oklahoma 6 2 282 194 9 2 449 222 Kansas St. 6 2 305 169 8 3 419 212 Oklahoma St. 6 2 261 233 8 3 322 294 West Virginia 5 3 257 238 7 4 345 299 Iowa St. 5 3 223 186 6 5 273 225 Texas Tech 5 3 211 191 6 5 315 267 Kansas 4 4 241 229 7 4 354 293 TCU 3 5 214 197 5 6 331 265 BYU 2 6 150 271 5 6 243 318 UCF 2 6 241 256 5 6 363 292 Houston 2 6 175 287 4 7 271 351 Baylor 2 6 172 297 3 8 246 366 Cincinnati 1 7 156 246 3 8 273 311

___

Friday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas Tech at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at UCF, Noon

BYU at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 7 1 241 116 10 1 336 159 Idaho 6 2 286 186 8 3 378 240 Montana St. 6 2 309 167 8 3 445 227 UC Davis 5 3 205 183 7 4 283 269 N. Arizona 5 3 242 215 5 6 303 340 Sacramento St. 4 4 229 232 7 4 331 285 Weber St. 4 4 189 207 6 5 265 265 Portland St. 4 4 257 247 5 6 372 359 E. Washington 3 5 274 299 4 7 355 397 Idaho St. 3 5 207 282 3 8 280 437 Cal Poly 1 7 155 345 3 8 226 434 N. Colorado 0 8 115 230 0 11 154 367

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Grand Forks, N.D.: North Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 1 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 5 1 184 130 8 3 349 264 Gardner-Webb 5 1 208 131 7 4 315 320 E. Illinois 4 2 154 128 8 3 260 217 Bryant 4 2 241 142 6 5 343 287 SE Missouri 4 3 198 176 4 7 294 326 Tennessee St. 2 4 118 165 6 5 250 272 Charleston Southern 2 4 105 143 4 7 176 321 Robert Morris 2 4 102 172 4 7 224 318 Tennessee Tech 2 4 117 143 4 7 189 278 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 5 73 166 3 7 220 315

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 8 0 325 83 11 0 421 99 Ohio St. 8 0 255 71 11 0 370 102 Penn St. 6 2 240 115 9 2 404 137 Maryland 3 5 195 215 6 5 313 255 Rutgers 3 5 124 184 6 5 247 210 Michigan St. 2 6 108 236 4 7 191 298 Indiana 1 7 151 269 3 8 235 324

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 6 2 118 99 9 2 203 136 Northwestern 4 4 153 178 6 5 228 243 Wisconsin 4 4 151 151 6 5 246 213 Illinois 3 5 175 229 5 6 251 308 Minnesota 3 5 155 234 5 6 228 295 Nebraska 3 5 129 145 5 6 206 206 Purdue 2 6 173 243 3 8 252 334

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Nebraska, Noon

Michigan St. vs. Penn St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, Noon

Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Villanova 7 1 264 117 9 2 358 194 Albany (NY) 7 1 261 124 9 3 355 206 Richmond 7 1 242 171 8 3 304 239 Delaware 6 2 264 135 8 3 356 229 Elon 6 2 205 159 6 5 272 264 New Hampshire 4 4 295 256 6 5 412 325 Rhode Island 4 4 200 208 6 5 318 306 William & Mary 4 4 188 164 6 5 239 204 Campbell 4 4 205 251 5 6 316 366 Towson 4 4 224 287 5 6 264 356 Hampton 3 5 163 293 5 6 256 389 Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 268 226 4 7 357 303 Maine 1 7 216 289 2 9 259 360 NC A&T 0 8 127 245 1 10 177 336 Stony Brook 0 8 138 335 0 10 152 392

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Newark, Del.: Delaware vs. Lafayette, 2 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 7 0 263 146 11 0 439 232 New Mexico St. 6 1 184 130 9 3 347 239 Jacksonville St. 6 1 227 153 8 3 341 224 W. Kentucky 4 3 190 174 6 5 317 310 Middle Tennessee 3 4 187 190 4 7 271 314 UTEP 2 5 138 172 3 8 211 300 Louisiana Tech 2 6 195 274 3 9 311 401 FIU 1 6 109 229 4 7 213 341 Sam Houston St. 1 6 183 208 2 9 217 294

___

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston St., Noon

W. Kentucky at FIU, 3 p.m.

Liberty at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Liberty vs. New Mexico St., Conference USA Championship at Lynchburg, Va., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 5 2 187 154 8 2 318 202 Yale 5 2 199 144 7 3 299 199 Dartmouth 5 2 167 125 6 4 232 193 Princeton 4 3 152 135 5 5 197 175 Penn 3 4 163 151 6 4 262 217 Brown 3 4 154 211 5 5 255 290 Cornell 2 5 121 172 3 7 182 248 Columbia 1 6 107 158 3 7 156 182

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 6 1 173 71 9 2 310 181 Ohio 5 2 183 124 8 3 250 171 Bowling Green 5 3 210 175 7 5 316 282 Buffalo 3 5 132 151 3 9 251 329 Akron 1 6 106 202 2 9 181 311 Kent St. 0 7 89 231 1 10 149 378

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 7 0 230 154 10 1 391 228 N. Illinois 4 3 203 132 5 6 266 227 E. Michigan 4 4 186 202 6 6 244 288 Cent. Michigan 3 4 158 197 5 6 261 341 Ball St. 3 4 139 140 4 7 204 276 W. Michigan 3 5 204 234 4 8 284 381

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 34, W. Michigan 10

E. Michigan 24, Buffalo 11

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, Noon

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois at Kent St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., Noon

Saturday, Dec. 2

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 191 126 9 2 403 296 Howard 4 1 132 87 6 5 316 255 SC State 3 2 151 130 5 6 268 283 Morgan St. 3 2 93 92 4 6 161 214 Norfolk St. 1 4 136 162 3 8 264 325 Delaware St. 0 5 69 175 1 10 198 415

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 279 94 11 0 414 124 South Dakota 7 1 192 120 9 2 261 161 N. Dakota St. 5 3 269 166 8 3 397 214 North Dakota 5 3 232 202 7 4 342 273 Youngstown St. 5 3 241 205 7 4 348 278 N. Iowa 5 3 221 212 6 5 288 293 S. Illinois 4 4 191 131 7 4 280 190 Illinois St. 4 4 259 194 6 5 361 225 Missouri St. 3 5 221 233 4 7 328 333 Murray St. 1 7 128 282 2 9 183 383 Indiana St. 1 7 134 217 1 10 148 330 W. Illinois 0 8 60 371 0 11 138 509

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Grand Forks, N.D.: North Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 1 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Carbondale, Ill.: S. Illinois vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Drake, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Duquesne, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 6 1 259 156 9 2 395 270 Air Force 5 2 237 149 8 3 312 188 Boise St. 5 2 248 157 6 5 357 284 San Jose St. 5 2 242 156 6 5 363 278 Fresno St. 4 3 186 186 8 3 341 262 Wyoming 4 3 173 169 7 4 271 269 Colorado St. 3 4 158 192 5 6 289 328 Utah St. 3 4 201 235 5 6 365 365 New Mexico 2 5 169 257 4 7 286 377 Hawaii 2 5 138 231 4 8 251 395 Nevada 2 5 134 194 2 9 202 359 San Diego St. 1 6 138 201 3 8 213 303

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 6 1 228 156 7 4 318 328 Stonehill 4 3 189 188 5 5 229 303 Merrimack 4 3 198 149 5 6 295 236 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 220 156 4 6 272 264 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 176 188 4 7 216 290 Wagner 3 4 125 185 4 7 192 328 Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 9 147 272 CCSU 1 6 152 219 3 8 277 343

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Duquesne, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 8 0 292 219 11 0 432 255 Oregon 7 1 338 137 10 1 512 184 Arizona 6 2 260 183 8 3 353 227 Oregon St. 5 3 276 194 8 3 399 227 Southern Cal 5 4 360 329 7 5 502 419 UCLA 4 4 181 154 7 4 302 184 Utah 4 4 196 189 7 4 271 220 California 3 5 247 333 5 6 346 385 Washington St. 2 6 214 246 5 6 359 313 Arizona St. 2 6 151 246 3 8 190 323 Stanford 2 7 164 342 3 8 224 396 Colorado 1 7 197 304 4 7 321 395

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 5 1 236 156 9 2 326 244 Holy Cross 5 1 245 153 7 4 406 283 Colgate 4 2 164 183 6 5 251 359 Georgetown 3 3 148 172 5 6 283 284 Fordham 2 4 166 178 6 5 335 272 Bucknell 1 5 184 249 4 7 288 371 Lehigh 1 5 135 187 2 9 203 343

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Newark, Del.: Delaware vs. Lafayette, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 8 0 185 97 8 3 223 249 St. Thomas (Minn.) 7 1 216 148 8 3 265 243 Davidson 6 2 318 269 7 4 440 320 Butler 5 3 210 124 7 4 318 193 Marist 4 4 163 223 4 7 191 326 San Diego 4 4 210 199 4 7 253 277 Morehead St. 3 5 184 193 4 7 243 318 Dayton 2 6 160 189 4 7 274 274 Presbyterian 2 6 157 202 4 7 238 280 Valparaiso 2 6 147 182 3 8 195 273 Stetson 1 7 164 288 3 8 256 406

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Drake, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 0 302 135 11 0 444 166 Missouri 5 2 239 171 9 2 361 254 Tennessee 3 4 147 197 7 4 330 240 Kentucky 3 5 198 233 6 5 305 267 Florida 3 5 244 269 5 6 326 307 South Carolina 3 5 203 220 5 6 305 300 Vanderbilt 0 7 111 269 2 9 250 386

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 7 0 239 137 10 1 402 191 Mississippi 5 2 208 208 9 2 401 261 LSU 5 2 301 234 8 3 515 303 Texas A&M 4 3 210 143 7 4 380 214 Auburn 3 4 175 168 6 5 303 236 Mississippi St. 1 6 94 223 5 6 255 302 Arkansas 1 6 146 210 4 7 305 287

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at LSU, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 7 1 205 110 9 2 302 195 Mercer 6 2 228 161 8 3 300 263 Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 7 4 326 272 W. Carolina 5 3 296 204 7 4 413 305 Samford 4 4 210 191 6 5 319 267 VMI 4 4 135 201 5 6 167 274 ETSU 2 6 152 238 3 8 200 350 Wofford 2 6 119 187 2 9 152 278 The Citadel 0 8 93 263 0 11 110 384

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Clarksville, Tenn.: Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 6 1 230 131 6 4 267 246 Incarnate Word 5 1 190 137 8 2 336 195 Lamar 5 2 202 158 6 5 277 259 Houston Christian 3 3 136 160 5 5 261 278 SE Louisiana 3 4 212 176 3 8 278 313 Texas A&M Commerce 1 5 107 175 1 9 159 323 McNeese St. 0 6 119 232 0 10 191 381 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Carbondale, Ill.: S. Illinois vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 8 0 250 109 10 1 333 157 Jackson St. 6 3 229 179 7 4 300 263 Alabama St. 6 3 169 135 6 4 186 156 Alabama A&M 3 5 204 238 5 6 326 301 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 151 176 3 8 203 286 MVSU 1 7 101 194 1 10 132 298

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 2 205 166 7 4 246 247 Prairie View 6 2 204 195 6 5 220 339 Grambling St. 4 3 195 158 5 5 294 287 Southern U. 4 5 183 183 5 5 228 201 Texas Southern 2 6 226 223 3 8 288 360 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 125 286 2 9 167 372

___

Thursday’s Games

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Tallahassee, Fla., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 1 203 126 10 1 366 208 Appalachian St. 5 2 233 179 7 4 374 293 Coastal Carolina 5 2 192 162 7 4 322 240 Old Dominion 4 3 189 181 5 6 250 291 Georgia Southern 3 4 207 227 6 5 344 300 Georgia St. 3 4 153 214 6 5 285 344 Marshall 2 5 127 222 5 6 244 317

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 6 1 214 87 9 2 321 183 Arkansas St. 4 3 226 194 6 5 312 339 South Alabama 4 3 212 116 6 5 327 211 Texas State 3 4 213 253 6 5 380 362 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 5 187 210 5 6 335 317 Southern Miss. 2 5 185 252 3 8 261 394 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 140 258 2 9 187 367

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Southern Miss., Noon

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 6 0 196 163 9 2 388 269 Cent. Arkansas 5 2 194 142 7 4 346 253 Tarleton St. 4 2 228 169 8 3 366 270 S. Utah 4 2 220 150 6 5 350 261 E. Kentucky 4 2 197 171 5 6 324 365 Abilene Christian 3 3 149 182 5 6 286 319 North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 8 252 366 Utah Tech 1 5 137 174 2 9 254 416 Stephen F. Austin 0 7 157 257 3 8 322 349

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Clarksville, Tenn.: Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 8 3 413 176 Army 5 6 229 242 Umass 3 8 260 423 Uconn 2 9 198 340

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 6 235 161

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.