FBC Glance

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|7
|0
|192
|140
|10
|1
|306
|204
|SMU
|7
|0
|308
|122
|9
|2
|443
|198
|UTSA
|7
|0
|287
|155
|8
|3
|364
|267
|Memphis
|5
|2
|276
|244
|8
|3
|431
|327
|Navy
|4
|3
|154
|134
|5
|5
|187
|193
|Rice
|3
|4
|196
|176
|5
|6
|339
|299
|South Florida
|3
|4
|233
|302
|5
|6
|322
|405
|FAU
|3
|4
|181
|174
|4
|7
|264
|282
|UAB
|3
|4
|205
|253
|4
|7
|317
|398
|North Texas
|2
|5
|224
|231
|4
|7
|369
|403
|Charlotte
|2
|5
|120
|191
|3
|8
|196
|295
|Temple
|1
|6
|153
|276
|3
|8
|232
|383
|Tulsa
|1
|6
|161
|249
|3
|8
|252
|379
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|93
|136
|2
|9
|181
|240
___
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Temple, Noon
UTSA at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Navy at SMU, Noon
FAU at Rice, 1 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|8
|0
|272
|136
|11
|0
|441
|186
|Louisville
|7
|1
|255
|168
|10
|1
|365
|202
|NC State
|5
|2
|142
|115
|8
|3
|283
|222
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|253
|236
|6
|5
|351
|335
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|258
|215
|8
|3
|419
|286
|Virginia Tech
|4
|3
|202
|174
|5
|6
|288
|274
|Clemson
|4
|4
|189
|178
|7
|4
|334
|232
|Boston College
|3
|4
|177
|216
|6
|5
|280
|309
|Duke
|3
|4
|168
|169
|6
|5
|303
|218
|Miami
|2
|5
|165
|195
|6
|5
|340
|245
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|144
|189
|3
|8
|223
|298
|Virginia
|2
|5
|173
|210
|3
|8
|262
|350
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|94
|211
|5
|6
|271
|254
|Wake Forest
|1
|6
|105
|185
|4
|7
|212
|291
___
Friday’s Games
Miami at Boston College, Noon
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky at Louisville, Noon
Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Florida St. vs. Louisville, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|7
|1
|262
|156
|10
|1
|364
|200
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|282
|194
|9
|2
|449
|222
|Kansas St.
|6
|2
|305
|169
|8
|3
|419
|212
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|2
|261
|233
|8
|3
|322
|294
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|257
|238
|7
|4
|345
|299
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|223
|186
|6
|5
|273
|225
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|211
|191
|6
|5
|315
|267
|Kansas
|4
|4
|241
|229
|7
|4
|354
|293
|TCU
|3
|5
|214
|197
|5
|6
|331
|265
|BYU
|2
|6
|150
|271
|5
|6
|243
|318
|UCF
|2
|6
|241
|256
|5
|6
|363
|292
|Houston
|2
|6
|175
|287
|4
|7
|271
|351
|Baylor
|2
|6
|172
|297
|3
|8
|246
|366
|Cincinnati
|1
|7
|156
|246
|3
|8
|273
|311
___
Friday’s Games
TCU at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at UCF, Noon
BYU at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|7
|1
|241
|116
|10
|1
|336
|159
|Idaho
|6
|2
|286
|186
|8
|3
|378
|240
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|309
|167
|8
|3
|445
|227
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|205
|183
|7
|4
|283
|269
|N. Arizona
|5
|3
|242
|215
|5
|6
|303
|340
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|229
|232
|7
|4
|331
|285
|Weber St.
|4
|4
|189
|207
|6
|5
|265
|265
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|257
|247
|5
|6
|372
|359
|E. Washington
|3
|5
|274
|299
|4
|7
|355
|397
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|207
|282
|3
|8
|280
|437
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|155
|345
|3
|8
|226
|434
|N. Colorado
|0
|8
|115
|230
|0
|11
|154
|367
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Grand Forks, N.D.: North Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 1 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|184
|130
|8
|3
|349
|264
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|1
|208
|131
|7
|4
|315
|320
|E. Illinois
|4
|2
|154
|128
|8
|3
|260
|217
|Bryant
|4
|2
|241
|142
|6
|5
|343
|287
|SE Missouri
|4
|3
|198
|176
|4
|7
|294
|326
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|118
|165
|6
|5
|250
|272
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|105
|143
|4
|7
|176
|321
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|102
|172
|4
|7
|224
|318
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|4
|117
|143
|4
|7
|189
|278
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|5
|73
|166
|3
|7
|220
|315
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|8
|0
|325
|83
|11
|0
|421
|99
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|255
|71
|11
|0
|370
|102
|Penn St.
|6
|2
|240
|115
|9
|2
|404
|137
|Maryland
|3
|5
|195
|215
|6
|5
|313
|255
|Rutgers
|3
|5
|124
|184
|6
|5
|247
|210
|Michigan St.
|2
|6
|108
|236
|4
|7
|191
|298
|Indiana
|1
|7
|151
|269
|3
|8
|235
|324
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|6
|2
|118
|99
|9
|2
|203
|136
|Northwestern
|4
|4
|153
|178
|6
|5
|228
|243
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|151
|151
|6
|5
|246
|213
|Illinois
|3
|5
|175
|229
|5
|6
|251
|308
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|155
|234
|5
|6
|228
|295
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|129
|145
|5
|6
|206
|206
|Purdue
|2
|6
|173
|243
|3
|8
|252
|334
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Nebraska, Noon
Michigan St. vs. Penn St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon
Indiana at Purdue, Noon
Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Villanova
|7
|1
|264
|117
|9
|2
|358
|194
|Albany (NY)
|7
|1
|261
|124
|9
|3
|355
|206
|Richmond
|7
|1
|242
|171
|8
|3
|304
|239
|Delaware
|6
|2
|264
|135
|8
|3
|356
|229
|Elon
|6
|2
|205
|159
|6
|5
|272
|264
|New Hampshire
|4
|4
|295
|256
|6
|5
|412
|325
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|200
|208
|6
|5
|318
|306
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|188
|164
|6
|5
|239
|204
|Campbell
|4
|4
|205
|251
|5
|6
|316
|366
|Towson
|4
|4
|224
|287
|5
|6
|264
|356
|Hampton
|3
|5
|163
|293
|5
|6
|256
|389
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|5
|268
|226
|4
|7
|357
|303
|Maine
|1
|7
|216
|289
|2
|9
|259
|360
|NC A&T
|0
|8
|127
|245
|1
|10
|177
|336
|Stony Brook
|0
|8
|138
|335
|0
|10
|152
|392
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Newark, Del.: Delaware vs. Lafayette, 2 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|0
|263
|146
|11
|0
|439
|232
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|184
|130
|9
|3
|347
|239
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|1
|227
|153
|8
|3
|341
|224
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|190
|174
|6
|5
|317
|310
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|4
|187
|190
|4
|7
|271
|314
|UTEP
|2
|5
|138
|172
|3
|8
|211
|300
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|195
|274
|3
|9
|311
|401
|FIU
|1
|6
|109
|229
|4
|7
|213
|341
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|6
|183
|208
|2
|9
|217
|294
___
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston St., Noon
W. Kentucky at FIU, 3 p.m.
Liberty at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1
Liberty vs. New Mexico St., Conference USA Championship at Lynchburg, Va., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|2
|187
|154
|8
|2
|318
|202
|Yale
|5
|2
|199
|144
|7
|3
|299
|199
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|167
|125
|6
|4
|232
|193
|Princeton
|4
|3
|152
|135
|5
|5
|197
|175
|Penn
|3
|4
|163
|151
|6
|4
|262
|217
|Brown
|3
|4
|154
|211
|5
|5
|255
|290
|Cornell
|2
|5
|121
|172
|3
|7
|182
|248
|Columbia
|1
|6
|107
|158
|3
|7
|156
|182
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|1
|173
|71
|9
|2
|310
|181
|Ohio
|5
|2
|183
|124
|8
|3
|250
|171
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|210
|175
|7
|5
|316
|282
|Buffalo
|3
|5
|132
|151
|3
|9
|251
|329
|Akron
|1
|6
|106
|202
|2
|9
|181
|311
|Kent St.
|0
|7
|89
|231
|1
|10
|149
|378
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|7
|0
|230
|154
|10
|1
|391
|228
|N. Illinois
|4
|3
|203
|132
|5
|6
|266
|227
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|186
|202
|6
|6
|244
|288
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|4
|158
|197
|5
|6
|261
|341
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|139
|140
|4
|7
|204
|276
|W. Michigan
|3
|5
|204
|234
|4
|8
|284
|381
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 34, W. Michigan 10
E. Michigan 24, Buffalo 11
Friday’s Games
Ohio at Akron, Noon
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois at Kent St., Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., Noon
Saturday, Dec. 2
Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|191
|126
|9
|2
|403
|296
|Howard
|4
|1
|132
|87
|6
|5
|316
|255
|SC State
|3
|2
|151
|130
|5
|6
|268
|283
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|93
|92
|4
|6
|161
|214
|Norfolk St.
|1
|4
|136
|162
|3
|8
|264
|325
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|69
|175
|1
|10
|198
|415
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. NC Central, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|279
|94
|11
|0
|414
|124
|South Dakota
|7
|1
|192
|120
|9
|2
|261
|161
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|269
|166
|8
|3
|397
|214
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|202
|7
|4
|342
|273
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|241
|205
|7
|4
|348
|278
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|221
|212
|6
|5
|288
|293
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|191
|131
|7
|4
|280
|190
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|259
|194
|6
|5
|361
|225
|Missouri St.
|3
|5
|221
|233
|4
|7
|328
|333
|Murray St.
|1
|7
|128
|282
|2
|9
|183
|383
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|134
|217
|1
|10
|148
|330
|W. Illinois
|0
|8
|60
|371
|0
|11
|138
|509
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Grand Forks, N.D.: North Dakota vs. Sacramento St., 1 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Carbondale, Ill.: S. Illinois vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Drake, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Duquesne, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|6
|1
|259
|156
|9
|2
|395
|270
|Air Force
|5
|2
|237
|149
|8
|3
|312
|188
|Boise St.
|5
|2
|248
|157
|6
|5
|357
|284
|San Jose St.
|5
|2
|242
|156
|6
|5
|363
|278
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|186
|186
|8
|3
|341
|262
|Wyoming
|4
|3
|173
|169
|7
|4
|271
|269
|Colorado St.
|3
|4
|158
|192
|5
|6
|289
|328
|Utah St.
|3
|4
|201
|235
|5
|6
|365
|365
|New Mexico
|2
|5
|169
|257
|4
|7
|286
|377
|Hawaii
|2
|5
|138
|231
|4
|8
|251
|395
|Nevada
|2
|5
|134
|194
|2
|9
|202
|359
|San Diego St.
|1
|6
|138
|201
|3
|8
|213
|303
___
Friday’s Games
Utah St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Wyoming at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|6
|1
|228
|156
|7
|4
|318
|328
|Stonehill
|4
|3
|189
|188
|5
|5
|229
|303
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|198
|149
|5
|6
|295
|236
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|220
|156
|4
|6
|272
|264
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|176
|188
|4
|7
|216
|290
|Wagner
|3
|4
|125
|185
|4
|7
|192
|328
|Sacred Heart
|2
|5
|117
|164
|2
|9
|147
|272
|CCSU
|1
|6
|152
|219
|3
|8
|277
|343
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Duquesne, 5 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|8
|0
|292
|219
|11
|0
|432
|255
|Oregon
|7
|1
|338
|137
|10
|1
|512
|184
|Arizona
|6
|2
|260
|183
|8
|3
|353
|227
|Oregon St.
|5
|3
|276
|194
|8
|3
|399
|227
|Southern Cal
|5
|4
|360
|329
|7
|5
|502
|419
|UCLA
|4
|4
|181
|154
|7
|4
|302
|184
|Utah
|4
|4
|196
|189
|7
|4
|271
|220
|California
|3
|5
|247
|333
|5
|6
|346
|385
|Washington St.
|2
|6
|214
|246
|5
|6
|359
|313
|Arizona St.
|2
|6
|151
|246
|3
|8
|190
|323
|Stanford
|2
|7
|164
|342
|3
|8
|224
|396
|Colorado
|1
|7
|197
|304
|4
|7
|321
|395
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon St. at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.
California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|5
|1
|236
|156
|9
|2
|326
|244
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|245
|153
|7
|4
|406
|283
|Colgate
|4
|2
|164
|183
|6
|5
|251
|359
|Georgetown
|3
|3
|148
|172
|5
|6
|283
|284
|Fordham
|2
|4
|166
|178
|6
|5
|335
|272
|Bucknell
|1
|5
|184
|249
|4
|7
|288
|371
|Lehigh
|1
|5
|135
|187
|2
|9
|203
|343
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Newark, Del.: Delaware vs. Lafayette, 2 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|8
|0
|185
|97
|8
|3
|223
|249
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|7
|1
|216
|148
|8
|3
|265
|243
|Davidson
|6
|2
|318
|269
|7
|4
|440
|320
|Butler
|5
|3
|210
|124
|7
|4
|318
|193
|Marist
|4
|4
|163
|223
|4
|7
|191
|326
|San Diego
|4
|4
|210
|199
|4
|7
|253
|277
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|184
|193
|4
|7
|243
|318
|Dayton
|2
|6
|160
|189
|4
|7
|274
|274
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|157
|202
|4
|7
|238
|280
|Valparaiso
|2
|6
|147
|182
|3
|8
|195
|273
|Stetson
|1
|7
|164
|288
|3
|8
|256
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Drake, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|302
|135
|11
|0
|444
|166
|Missouri
|5
|2
|239
|171
|9
|2
|361
|254
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|147
|197
|7
|4
|330
|240
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|198
|233
|6
|5
|305
|267
|Florida
|3
|5
|244
|269
|5
|6
|326
|307
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|203
|220
|5
|6
|305
|300
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|111
|269
|2
|9
|250
|386
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|7
|0
|239
|137
|10
|1
|402
|191
|Mississippi
|5
|2
|208
|208
|9
|2
|401
|261
|LSU
|5
|2
|301
|234
|8
|3
|515
|303
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|210
|143
|7
|4
|380
|214
|Auburn
|3
|4
|175
|168
|6
|5
|303
|236
|Mississippi St.
|1
|6
|94
|223
|5
|6
|255
|302
|Arkansas
|1
|6
|146
|210
|4
|7
|305
|287
___
Thursday’s Games
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at LSU, Noon
Kentucky at Louisville, Noon
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|7
|1
|205
|110
|9
|2
|302
|195
|Mercer
|6
|2
|228
|161
|8
|3
|300
|263
|Chattanooga
|6
|2
|262
|145
|7
|4
|326
|272
|W. Carolina
|5
|3
|296
|204
|7
|4
|413
|305
|Samford
|4
|4
|210
|191
|6
|5
|319
|267
|VMI
|4
|4
|135
|201
|5
|6
|167
|274
|ETSU
|2
|6
|152
|238
|3
|8
|200
|350
|Wofford
|2
|6
|119
|187
|2
|9
|152
|278
|The Citadel
|0
|8
|93
|263
|0
|11
|110
|384
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Clarksville, Tenn.: Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|6
|1
|230
|131
|6
|4
|267
|246
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|190
|137
|8
|2
|336
|195
|Lamar
|5
|2
|202
|158
|6
|5
|277
|259
|Houston Christian
|3
|3
|136
|160
|5
|5
|261
|278
|SE Louisiana
|3
|4
|212
|176
|3
|8
|278
|313
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|5
|107
|175
|1
|9
|159
|323
|McNeese St.
|0
|6
|119
|232
|0
|10
|191
|381
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Carbondale, Ill.: S. Illinois vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|8
|0
|250
|109
|10
|1
|333
|157
|Jackson St.
|6
|3
|229
|179
|7
|4
|300
|263
|Alabama St.
|6
|3
|169
|135
|6
|4
|186
|156
|Alabama A&M
|3
|5
|204
|238
|5
|6
|326
|301
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|151
|176
|3
|8
|203
|286
|MVSU
|1
|7
|101
|194
|1
|10
|132
|298
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|205
|166
|7
|4
|246
|247
|Prairie View
|6
|2
|204
|195
|6
|5
|220
|339
|Grambling St.
|4
|3
|195
|158
|5
|5
|294
|287
|Southern U.
|4
|5
|183
|183
|5
|5
|228
|201
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|226
|223
|3
|8
|288
|360
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|125
|286
|2
|9
|167
|372
___
Thursday’s Games
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Florida A&M vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Tallahassee, Fla., 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|6
|1
|203
|126
|10
|1
|366
|208
|Appalachian St.
|5
|2
|233
|179
|7
|4
|374
|293
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|192
|162
|7
|4
|322
|240
|Old Dominion
|4
|3
|189
|181
|5
|6
|250
|291
|Georgia Southern
|3
|4
|207
|227
|6
|5
|344
|300
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|153
|214
|6
|5
|285
|344
|Marshall
|2
|5
|127
|222
|5
|6
|244
|317
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|6
|1
|214
|87
|9
|2
|321
|183
|Arkansas St.
|4
|3
|226
|194
|6
|5
|312
|339
|South Alabama
|4
|3
|212
|116
|6
|5
|327
|211
|Texas State
|3
|4
|213
|253
|6
|5
|380
|362
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|5
|187
|210
|5
|6
|335
|317
|Southern Miss.
|2
|5
|185
|252
|3
|8
|261
|394
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|140
|258
|2
|9
|187
|367
___
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Southern Miss., Noon
Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|6
|0
|196
|163
|9
|2
|388
|269
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|2
|194
|142
|7
|4
|346
|253
|Tarleton St.
|4
|2
|228
|169
|8
|3
|366
|270
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|220
|150
|6
|5
|350
|261
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|197
|171
|5
|6
|324
|365
|Abilene Christian
|3
|3
|149
|182
|5
|6
|286
|319
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|150
|220
|3
|8
|252
|366
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|137
|174
|2
|9
|254
|416
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|7
|157
|257
|3
|8
|322
|349
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Clarksville, Tenn.: Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga, 3 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|8
|3
|413
|176
|Army
|5
|6
|229
|242
|Umass
|3
|8
|260
|423
|Uconn
|2
|9
|198
|340
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Umass, Noon
Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|6
|235
|161
___
