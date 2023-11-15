FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|6
|0
|168
|132
|9
|1
|282
|196
|SMU
|6
|0
|270
|88
|8
|2
|405
|164
|UTSA
|6
|0
|238
|134
|7
|3
|315
|246
|Memphis
|5
|1
|242
|206
|8
|2
|397
|289
|South Florida
|3
|3
|212
|253
|5
|5
|301
|356
|Navy
|3
|3
|144
|134
|4
|5
|177
|193
|FAU
|3
|3
|173
|150
|4
|6
|256
|258
|Rice
|2
|4
|168
|169
|4
|6
|311
|292
|Charlotte
|2
|4
|113
|163
|3
|7
|189
|267
|UAB
|2
|4
|171
|229
|3
|7
|283
|374
|North Texas
|1
|5
|189
|203
|3
|7
|334
|375
|Temple
|1
|5
|129
|242
|3
|7
|208
|349
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|133
|214
|3
|7
|224
|344
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|93
|126
|2
|8
|181
|230
___
Friday’s Games
South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at FAU, Noon
East Carolina at Navy, Noon
SMU at Memphis, Noon
Rice at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Temple at UAB, 3 p.m.
North Texas at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Memphis at Temple, Noon
UTSA at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Navy at SMU, Noon
FAU at Rice, 1 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|8
|0
|272
|136
|10
|0
|383
|173
|Louisville
|6
|1
|217
|137
|9
|1
|327
|171
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|238
|184
|8
|2
|399
|255
|NC State
|4
|2
|107
|87
|7
|3
|248
|194
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|174
|139
|5
|5
|260
|239
|Georgia Tech
|4
|3
|222
|214
|5
|5
|320
|313
|Boston College
|3
|3
|161
|192
|6
|4
|264
|285
|Duke
|3
|3
|141
|139
|6
|4
|276
|188
|Clemson
|3
|4
|158
|158
|6
|4
|303
|212
|Miami
|2
|4
|134
|157
|6
|4
|309
|207
|Syracuse
|1
|5
|72
|180
|5
|5
|249
|223
|Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|120
|173
|2
|8
|199
|282
|Virginia
|1
|5
|143
|183
|2
|8
|232
|323
|Wake Forest
|1
|6
|105
|185
|4
|6
|205
|246
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Miami, Noon
Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Miami at Boston College, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 25
Pittsburgh at Duke, TBA
Virginia Tech at Virginia, TBA
Kentucky at Louisville, TBA
North Carolina at NC State, TBA
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|6
|1
|236
|140
|9
|1
|338
|184
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|251
|170
|8
|2
|418
|198
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|274
|142
|7
|3
|388
|185
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|2
|218
|203
|7
|3
|279
|264
|Iowa St.
|5
|2
|207
|160
|6
|4
|257
|199
|Kansas
|4
|3
|214
|198
|7
|3
|327
|262
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|215
|217
|6
|4
|303
|278
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|187
|168
|5
|5
|291
|244
|BYU
|2
|5
|126
|240
|5
|5
|219
|287
|UCF
|2
|5
|218
|232
|5
|5
|340
|268
|Houston
|2
|5
|145
|244
|4
|6
|241
|308
|TCU
|2
|5
|172
|180
|4
|6
|289
|248
|Baylor
|2
|5
|155
|255
|3
|7
|229
|324
|Cincinnati
|1
|6
|135
|204
|3
|7
|252
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma at BYU, Noon
Cincinnati at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Houston, 4 p.m.
UCF at Texas Tech, 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
TCU at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas Tech at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
BYU at Oklahoma St., TBA
West Virginia at Baylor, TBA
Houston at UCF, TBA
Kansas at Cincinnati, TBA
Iowa St. at Kansas St., TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|6
|1
|204
|109
|9
|1
|299
|152
|Montana St.
|6
|1
|302
|130
|8
|2
|438
|190
|Idaho
|5
|2
|223
|165
|7
|3
|315
|219
|Sacramento St.
|4
|3
|208
|201
|7
|3
|310
|254
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|174
|162
|6
|4
|252
|248
|N. Arizona
|4
|3
|193
|173
|4
|6
|254
|298
|Weber St.
|3
|4
|141
|186
|5
|5
|217
|244
|E. Washington
|3
|4
|232
|250
|4
|6
|313
|348
|Portland St.
|3
|4
|230
|224
|4
|6
|345
|336
|Idaho St.
|3
|4
|186
|219
|3
|7
|259
|374
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|134
|297
|3
|7
|205
|386
|N. Colorado
|0
|7
|92
|203
|0
|10
|131
|340
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|184
|130
|8
|2
|332
|237
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|1
|174
|121
|6
|4
|281
|310
|SE Missouri
|4
|2
|177
|131
|4
|6
|273
|281
|E. Illinois
|3
|2
|126
|114
|7
|3
|232
|203
|Bryant
|3
|2
|196
|121
|5
|5
|298
|266
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|118
|130
|6
|4
|250
|237
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|95
|109
|4
|6
|166
|287
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|88
|144
|4
|6
|210
|290
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|4
|82
|143
|3
|7
|154
|278
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|5
|73
|166
|3
|7
|220
|315
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon
SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.
UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|7
|0
|294
|59
|10
|0
|390
|75
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|218
|68
|10
|0
|333
|99
|Penn St.
|5
|2
|213
|109
|8
|2
|377
|131
|Maryland
|3
|4
|171
|184
|6
|4
|289
|224
|Rutgers
|3
|4
|118
|157
|6
|4
|241
|183
|Indiana
|1
|6
|130
|245
|3
|7
|214
|300
|Michigan St.
|1
|6
|84
|215
|3
|7
|167
|277
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|5
|2
|103
|86
|8
|2
|188
|123
|Illinois
|3
|4
|162
|214
|5
|5
|238
|293
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|152
|197
|5
|5
|225
|258
|Nebraska
|3
|4
|112
|121
|5
|5
|189
|182
|Northwestern
|3
|4
|130
|163
|5
|5
|205
|228
|Wisconsin
|3
|4
|127
|134
|5
|5
|222
|196
|Purdue
|2
|5
|158
|220
|3
|7
|237
|311
___
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon
Michigan at Maryland, Noon
Rutgers at Penn St., Noon
Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Iowa at Nebraska, Noon
Michigan St. vs. Penn St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Indiana at Purdue, Noon
Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|6
|1
|257
|100
|8
|2
|349
|194
|Villanova
|6
|1
|229
|110
|8
|2
|323
|187
|Albany (NY)
|6
|1
|220
|124
|8
|3
|314
|206
|Richmond
|6
|1
|215
|145
|7
|3
|277
|213
|Elon
|5
|2
|154
|145
|5
|5
|221
|250
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|170
|177
|6
|4
|288
|275
|William & Mary
|4
|3
|162
|137
|6
|4
|213
|177
|Hampton
|3
|4
|149
|242
|5
|5
|242
|338
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|251
|231
|5
|5
|368
|300
|Campbell
|3
|4
|177
|237
|4
|6
|288
|352
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|4
|268
|185
|4
|6
|357
|262
|Towson
|3
|4
|193
|257
|4
|6
|233
|326
|Maine
|1
|6
|191
|245
|2
|8
|234
|316
|NC A&T
|0
|7
|113
|217
|1
|9
|163
|308
|Stony Brook
|0
|8
|138
|335
|0
|10
|152
|392
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.
Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|0
|263
|146
|10
|0
|390
|207
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|184
|130
|8
|3
|316
|229
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|1
|171
|136
|7
|3
|285
|207
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|162
|151
|5
|5
|289
|287
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|153
|160
|3
|7
|237
|284
|UTEP
|2
|4
|108
|138
|3
|7
|181
|266
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|5
|178
|218
|3
|8
|294
|345
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|5
|160
|180
|2
|8
|194
|266
|FIU
|1
|6
|109
|229
|4
|6
|193
|297
___
Saturday’s Games
Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston St., Noon
W. Kentucky at FIU, 3 p.m.
Liberty at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|1
|169
|131
|8
|1
|300
|179
|Yale
|4
|2
|176
|126
|6
|3
|276
|181
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|129
|112
|5
|4
|194
|180
|Penn
|3
|3
|139
|120
|6
|3
|238
|186
|Brown
|3
|3
|141
|173
|5
|4
|242
|252
|Princeton
|3
|3
|121
|111
|4
|5
|166
|151
|Cornell
|2
|4
|107
|143
|3
|6
|168
|219
|Columbia
|0
|6
|78
|144
|2
|7
|127
|168
___
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth at Brown, Noon
Harvard at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|1
|150
|61
|8
|2
|287
|171
|Ohio
|4
|2
|149
|104
|7
|3
|216
|151
|Bowling Green
|4
|3
|176
|165
|6
|5
|282
|272
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|111
|104
|3
|7
|230
|282
|Akron
|1
|6
|106
|202
|2
|9
|181
|311
|Kent St.
|0
|6
|86
|197
|1
|9
|146
|344
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|7
|0
|230
|154
|10
|1
|391
|228
|N. Illinois
|4
|3
|203
|132
|5
|6
|266
|227
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|138
|163
|5
|5
|241
|307
|E. Michigan
|3
|4
|162
|191
|5
|6
|220
|277
|W. Michigan
|3
|4
|194
|200
|4
|7
|274
|347
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|105
|137
|3
|7
|170
|273
___
Tuesday’s Games
E. Michigan 30, Akron 27
N. Illinois 24, W. Michigan 0
Toledo 32, Bowling Green 31
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Ohio at Akron, Noon
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 25
N. Illinois at Kent St., TBA
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., TBA
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|3
|1
|136
|112
|8
|2
|348
|282
|Howard
|3
|1
|118
|80
|5
|5
|302
|248
|Morgan St.
|3
|1
|86
|78
|4
|5
|154
|200
|SC State
|2
|2
|107
|113
|4
|6
|224
|266
|Norfolk St.
|1
|3
|119
|118
|3
|7
|247
|281
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|55
|120
|1
|9
|184
|360
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|244
|77
|10
|0
|379
|107
|South Dakota
|6
|1
|144
|114
|8
|2
|213
|155
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|194
|164
|6
|4
|261
|245
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|3
|221
|139
|7
|3
|349
|187
|Illinois St.
|4
|3
|238
|172
|6
|4
|340
|203
|North Dakota
|4
|3
|210
|181
|6
|4
|320
|252
|Youngstown St.
|4
|3
|207
|188
|6
|4
|314
|261
|S. Illinois
|3
|4
|153
|122
|6
|4
|242
|181
|Missouri St.
|3
|4
|204
|198
|4
|6
|311
|298
|Murray St.
|1
|6
|111
|248
|2
|8
|166
|349
|Indiana St.
|1
|6
|125
|179
|1
|9
|139
|292
|W. Illinois
|0
|7
|54
|323
|0
|10
|132
|461
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|5
|1
|210
|118
|8
|2
|285
|157
|UNLV
|5
|1
|228
|129
|8
|2
|364
|243
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|169
|161
|8
|2
|324
|237
|Boise St.
|4
|2
|203
|147
|5
|5
|312
|274
|San Jose St.
|4
|2
|218
|143
|5
|5
|339
|265
|Wyoming
|3
|3
|131
|160
|6
|4
|229
|260
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|191
|190
|5
|5
|355
|320
|Colorado St.
|2
|4
|128
|172
|4
|6
|259
|308
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|129
|189
|4
|7
|242
|353
|Nevada
|2
|4
|114
|164
|2
|8
|182
|329
|New Mexico
|1
|5
|144
|240
|3
|7
|261
|360
|San Diego St.
|1
|5
|125
|177
|3
|7
|200
|279
___
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Utah St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Wyoming at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|202
|142
|6
|4
|292
|314
|Merrimack
|4
|2
|184
|123
|5
|5
|281
|210
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|2
|153
|148
|4
|6
|193
|250
|Stonehill
|3
|3
|149
|165
|4
|5
|189
|280
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|3
|171
|142
|3
|6
|223
|250
|Wagner
|3
|4
|125
|185
|3
|7
|144
|307
|Sacred Heart
|2
|5
|117
|164
|2
|8
|144
|241
|CCSU
|1
|5
|138
|170
|3
|7
|263
|294
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon
Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon
Post at Wagner, Noon
Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|7
|0
|270
|199
|10
|0
|410
|235
|Oregon
|6
|1
|289
|124
|9
|1
|463
|171
|Oregon St.
|5
|2
|256
|172
|8
|2
|379
|205
|Arizona
|5
|2
|218
|165
|7
|3
|311
|209
|Southern Cal
|5
|3
|340
|291
|7
|4
|482
|381
|Utah
|4
|3
|178
|147
|7
|3
|253
|178
|UCLA
|3
|4
|143
|134
|6
|4
|264
|164
|California
|2
|5
|220
|318
|4
|6
|319
|370
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|138
|197
|3
|7
|177
|274
|Stanford
|2
|6
|149
|315
|3
|7
|209
|369
|Colorado
|1
|6
|183
|248
|4
|6
|307
|339
|Washington St.
|1
|6
|158
|232
|4
|6
|303
|299
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
California at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Oregon St. at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Arizona at Arizona St., TBA
Colorado at Utah, TBA
Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.
California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|4
|1
|187
|135
|8
|2
|277
|223
|Holy Cross
|4
|1
|214
|143
|6
|4
|375
|273
|Colgate
|3
|2
|143
|169
|5
|5
|230
|345
|Georgetown
|3
|2
|138
|141
|5
|5
|273
|253
|Fordham
|2
|3
|152
|157
|6
|4
|321
|251
|Lehigh
|1
|4
|114
|138
|2
|8
|182
|294
|Bucknell
|1
|5
|184
|249
|3
|7
|250
|350
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon
Bucknell at Marist, Noon
Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|0
|172
|88
|7
|3
|210
|240
|Davidson
|6
|1
|304
|224
|7
|3
|426
|275
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|1
|200
|138
|7
|3
|249
|233
|Butler
|5
|2
|201
|111
|7
|3
|309
|180
|Marist
|4
|4
|163
|223
|4
|6
|170
|288
|Morehead St.
|3
|4
|157
|162
|4
|6
|216
|287
|San Diego
|3
|4
|163
|179
|3
|7
|206
|257
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|137
|166
|3
|7
|185
|257
|Dayton
|1
|6
|115
|175
|3
|7
|229
|260
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|126
|175
|3
|7
|207
|253
|Stetson
|1
|6
|144
|241
|3
|7
|236
|359
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Stetson, Noon
Bucknell at Marist, Noon
Drake at Butler, Noon
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|0
|264
|125
|10
|0
|406
|156
|Missouri
|4
|2
|206
|140
|8
|2
|328
|223
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|137
|159
|7
|3
|320
|202
|Kentucky
|3
|4
|184
|216
|6
|4
|291
|250
|Florida
|3
|4
|213
|236
|5
|5
|295
|274
|South Carolina
|2
|5
|186
|206
|4
|6
|288
|286
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|111
|269
|2
|9
|250
|386
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|7
|0
|239
|137
|9
|1
|336
|181
|Mississippi
|5
|2
|208
|208
|8
|2
|366
|258
|LSU
|5
|2
|301
|234
|7
|3
|459
|289
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|210
|143
|6
|4
|342
|204
|Auburn
|3
|4
|175
|168
|6
|4
|293
|205
|Mississippi St.
|1
|6
|94
|223
|4
|6
|214
|282
|Arkansas
|1
|6
|146
|210
|3
|7
|261
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon
Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 23
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Texas A&M at LSU, Noon
Kentucky at Louisville, TBA
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|7
|0
|192
|91
|9
|1
|289
|176
|Mercer
|6
|2
|228
|161
|8
|3
|300
|263
|Chattanooga
|6
|2
|262
|145
|7
|3
|316
|206
|W. Carolina
|5
|2
|272
|177
|7
|3
|389
|278
|Samford
|4
|4
|210
|191
|5
|5
|292
|250
|VMI
|3
|4
|108
|177
|4
|6
|140
|250
|ETSU
|1
|6
|117
|215
|2
|8
|165
|327
|Wofford
|1
|6
|100
|174
|1
|9
|133
|265
|The Citadel
|0
|7
|70
|228
|0
|10
|87
|349
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at Wofford, Noon
W. Carolina at VMI, Noon
Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon
UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|5
|1
|209
|115
|5
|4
|246
|230
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|145
|113
|7
|2
|291
|171
|Lamar
|4
|2
|150
|131
|5
|5
|225
|232
|Houston Christian
|3
|2
|112
|115
|5
|4
|237
|233
|SE Louisiana
|3
|3
|196
|155
|3
|7
|262
|292
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|5
|107
|175
|1
|9
|159
|323
|McNeese St.
|0
|5
|92
|180
|0
|9
|164
|329
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Thursday’s Games
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|0
|226
|102
|9
|1
|309
|150
|Jackson St.
|6
|2
|205
|151
|7
|3
|276
|235
|Alabama St.
|6
|2
|155
|114
|6
|3
|172
|135
|Alabama A&M
|2
|5
|174
|217
|4
|6
|296
|280
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|5
|144
|152
|3
|7
|196
|262
|MVSU
|1
|6
|80
|164
|1
|9
|111
|268
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|177
|142
|6
|4
|218
|223
|Prairie View
|5
|2
|183
|181
|5
|5
|199
|325
|Grambling St.
|4
|3
|195
|158
|5
|5
|294
|287
|Southern U.
|4
|5
|183
|183
|5
|5
|228
|201
|Texas Southern
|2
|5
|192
|188
|3
|7
|254
|325
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|7
|90
|252
|1
|9
|132
|338
___
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 23
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|6
|0
|180
|100
|10
|0
|343
|182
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|192
|162
|7
|3
|301
|212
|Appalachian St.
|4
|2
|207
|156
|6
|4
|348
|270
|Georgia Southern
|3
|3
|190
|207
|6
|4
|327
|280
|Old Dominion
|3
|3
|169
|164
|4
|6
|230
|274
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|153
|214
|6
|4
|271
|288
|Marshall
|2
|4
|127
|194
|5
|5
|244
|289
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|5
|1
|183
|63
|8
|2
|290
|159
|Texas State
|3
|3
|182
|176
|6
|4
|349
|285
|Arkansas St.
|3
|3
|149
|163
|5
|5
|235
|308
|South Alabama
|3
|3
|184
|116
|5
|5
|299
|211
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|4
|163
|179
|5
|5
|311
|286
|Southern Miss.
|2
|5
|185
|252
|3
|7
|241
|353
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|140
|258
|2
|8
|184
|332
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon
Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon
Appalachian St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Troy at Southern Miss., Noon
Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|5
|0
|182
|151
|8
|2
|374
|257
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|1
|182
|128
|7
|3
|334
|239
|Tarleton St.
|4
|2
|228
|169
|8
|3
|366
|270
|S. Utah
|3
|2
|196
|134
|5
|5
|326
|245
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|161
|147
|4
|6
|288
|341
|Abilene Christian
|3
|3
|149
|182
|5
|5
|276
|281
|Utah Tech
|1
|4
|121
|150
|2
|8
|238
|392
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|150
|220
|3
|7
|239
|308
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|6
|133
|221
|3
|7
|298
|313
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon
Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|3
|368
|169
|Army
|4
|6
|201
|221
|Umass
|3
|7
|235
|374
|Uconn
|1
|9
|167
|337
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon
Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Uconn at Umass, Noon
Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|6
|235
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
Post at Wagner, Noon
