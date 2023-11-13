FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 6 0 168 132 9 1 282 196 SMU 6 0 270 88 8 2 405 164 UTSA 6 0 238 134 7 3 315 246 Memphis 5 1 242 206 8 2 397 289 South Florida 3 3 212 253 5 5 301 356 Navy 3 3 144 134 4 5 177 193 FAU 3 3 173 150 4 6 256 258 Rice 2 4 168 169 4 6 311 292 Charlotte 2 4 113 163 3 7 189 267 UAB 2 4 171 229 3 7 283 374 North Texas 1 5 189 203 3 7 334 375 Temple 1 5 129 242 3 7 208 349 Tulsa 1 5 133 214 3 7 224 344 East Carolina 1 5 93 126 2 8 181 230

___

Friday’s Games

South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at FAU, Noon

East Carolina at Navy, Noon

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Rice at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Temple at UAB, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Memphis at Temple, Noon

UTSA at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Navy at SMU, Noon

FAU at Rice, 1 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 8 0 272 136 10 0 383 173 Louisville 6 1 217 137 9 1 327 171 North Carolina 4 2 238 184 8 2 399 255 NC State 4 2 107 87 7 3 248 194 Virginia Tech 4 2 174 139 5 5 260 239 Georgia Tech 4 3 222 214 5 5 320 313 Boston College 3 3 161 192 6 4 264 285 Duke 3 3 141 139 6 4 276 188 Clemson 3 4 158 158 6 4 303 212 Miami 2 4 134 157 6 4 309 207 Syracuse 1 5 72 180 5 5 249 223 Pittsburgh 1 5 120 173 2 8 199 282 Virginia 1 5 143 183 2 8 232 323 Wake Forest 1 6 105 185 4 6 205 246

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Miami, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami at Boston College, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 25

Pittsburgh at Duke, TBA

Virginia Tech at Virginia, TBA

Kentucky at Louisville, TBA

North Carolina at NC State, TBA

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 6 1 236 140 9 1 338 184 Oklahoma 5 2 251 170 8 2 418 198 Kansas St. 5 2 274 142 7 3 388 185 Oklahoma St. 5 2 218 203 7 3 279 264 Iowa St. 5 2 207 160 6 4 257 199 Kansas 4 3 214 198 7 3 327 262 West Virginia 4 3 215 217 6 4 303 278 Texas Tech 4 3 187 168 5 5 291 244 BYU 2 5 126 240 5 5 219 287 UCF 2 5 218 232 5 5 340 268 Houston 2 5 145 244 4 6 241 308 TCU 2 5 172 180 4 6 289 248 Baylor 2 5 155 255 3 7 229 324 Cincinnati 1 6 135 204 3 7 252 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at BYU, Noon

Cincinnati at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

UCF at Texas Tech, 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

TCU at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas Tech at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

BYU at Oklahoma St., TBA

West Virginia at Baylor, TBA

Houston at UCF, TBA

Kansas at Cincinnati, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas St., TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 6 1 204 109 9 1 299 152 Montana St. 6 1 302 130 8 2 438 190 Idaho 5 2 223 165 7 3 315 219 Sacramento St. 4 3 208 201 7 3 310 254 UC Davis 4 3 174 162 6 4 252 248 N. Arizona 4 3 193 173 4 6 254 298 Weber St. 3 4 141 186 5 5 217 244 E. Washington 3 4 232 250 4 6 313 348 Portland St. 3 4 230 224 4 6 345 336 Idaho St. 3 4 186 219 3 7 259 374 Cal Poly 1 6 134 297 3 7 205 386 N. Colorado 0 7 92 203 0 10 131 340

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 5 1 184 130 8 2 332 237 Gardner-Webb 4 1 174 121 6 4 281 310 SE Missouri 4 2 177 131 4 6 273 281 E. Illinois 3 2 126 114 7 3 232 203 Bryant 3 2 196 121 5 5 298 266 Tennessee St. 2 3 118 130 6 4 250 237 Charleston Southern 2 3 95 109 4 6 166 287 Robert Morris 2 3 88 144 4 6 210 290 Tennessee Tech 1 4 82 143 3 7 154 278 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 5 73 166 3 7 220 315

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon

SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 7 0 294 59 10 0 390 75 Ohio St. 7 0 218 68 10 0 333 99 Penn St. 5 2 213 109 8 2 377 131 Maryland 3 4 171 184 6 4 289 224 Rutgers 3 4 118 157 6 4 241 183 Indiana 1 6 130 245 3 7 214 300 Michigan St. 1 6 84 215 3 7 167 277

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 5 2 103 86 8 2 188 123 Illinois 3 4 162 214 5 5 238 293 Minnesota 3 4 152 197 5 5 225 258 Nebraska 3 4 112 121 5 5 189 182 Northwestern 3 4 130 163 5 5 205 228 Wisconsin 3 4 127 134 5 5 222 196 Purdue 2 5 158 220 3 7 237 311

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Michigan at Maryland, Noon

Rutgers at Penn St., Noon

Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa at Nebraska, Noon

Michigan St. vs. Penn St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Indiana at Purdue, Noon

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 6 1 257 100 8 2 349 194 Villanova 6 1 229 110 8 2 323 187 Albany (NY) 6 1 220 124 8 3 314 206 Richmond 6 1 215 145 7 3 277 213 Elon 5 2 154 145 5 5 221 250 Rhode Island 4 3 170 177 6 4 288 275 William & Mary 4 3 162 137 6 4 213 177 Hampton 3 4 149 242 5 5 242 338 New Hampshire 3 4 251 231 5 5 368 300 Campbell 3 4 177 237 4 6 288 352 Monmouth (NJ) 3 4 268 185 4 6 357 262 Towson 3 4 193 257 4 6 233 326 Maine 1 6 191 245 2 8 234 316 NC A&T 0 7 113 217 1 9 163 308 Stony Brook 0 8 138 335 0 10 152 392

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 7 0 263 146 10 0 390 207 New Mexico St. 6 1 184 130 8 3 316 229 Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 3 285 207 W. Kentucky 3 3 162 151 5 5 289 287 Middle Tennessee 2 4 153 160 3 7 237 284 UTEP 2 4 108 138 3 7 181 266 Louisiana Tech 2 5 178 218 3 8 294 345 Sam Houston St. 1 5 160 180 2 8 194 266 FIU 1 6 109 229 4 6 193 297

___

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston St., Noon

W. Kentucky at FIU, 3 p.m.

Liberty at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 5 1 169 131 8 1 300 179 Yale 4 2 176 126 6 3 276 181 Dartmouth 4 2 129 112 5 4 194 180 Penn 3 3 139 120 6 3 238 186 Brown 3 3 141 173 5 4 242 252 Princeton 3 3 121 111 4 5 166 151 Cornell 2 4 107 143 3 6 168 219 Columbia 0 6 78 144 2 7 127 168

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 5 1 150 61 8 2 287 171 Ohio 4 2 149 104 7 3 216 151 Bowling Green 4 2 145 133 6 4 251 240 Buffalo 3 3 111 104 3 7 230 282 Akron 1 5 79 172 2 8 154 281 Kent St. 0 6 86 197 1 9 146 344

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 6 0 198 123 9 1 359 197 Cent. Michigan 3 3 138 163 5 5 241 307 N. Illinois 3 3 179 132 4 6 242 227 W. Michigan 3 3 194 176 4 6 274 323 E. Michigan 2 4 132 164 4 6 190 250 Ball St. 2 4 105 137 3 7 170 273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

E. Michigan at Buffalo, TBA

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, TBA

Friday, Nov. 24

Ohio at Akron, Noon

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 25

N. Illinois at Kent St., TBA

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., TBA

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 3 1 136 112 8 2 348 282 Howard 3 1 118 80 5 5 302 248 Morgan St. 3 1 86 78 4 5 154 200 SC State 2 2 107 113 4 6 224 266 Norfolk St. 1 3 119 118 3 7 247 281 Delaware St. 0 4 55 120 1 9 184 360

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 7 0 244 77 10 0 379 107 South Dakota 6 1 144 114 8 2 213 155 N. Iowa 5 2 194 164 6 4 261 245 N. Dakota St. 4 3 221 139 7 3 349 187 Illinois St. 4 3 238 172 6 4 340 203 North Dakota 4 3 210 181 6 4 320 252 Youngstown St. 4 3 207 188 6 4 314 261 S. Illinois 3 4 153 122 6 4 242 181 Missouri St. 3 4 204 198 4 6 311 298 Murray St. 1 6 111 248 2 8 166 349 Indiana St. 1 6 125 179 1 9 139 292 W. Illinois 0 7 54 323 0 10 132 461

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 5 1 210 118 8 2 285 157 UNLV 5 1 228 129 8 2 364 243 Fresno St. 4 2 169 161 8 2 324 237 Boise St. 4 2 203 147 5 5 312 274 San Jose St. 4 2 218 143 5 5 339 265 Wyoming 3 3 131 160 6 4 229 260 Utah St. 3 3 191 190 5 5 355 320 Colorado St. 2 4 128 172 4 6 259 308 Hawaii 2 4 129 189 4 7 242 353 Nevada 2 4 114 164 2 8 182 329 New Mexico 1 5 144 240 3 7 261 360 San Diego St. 1 5 125 177 3 7 200 279

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Utah St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 1 202 142 6 4 292 314 Merrimack 4 2 184 123 5 5 281 210 LIU Brooklyn 4 2 153 148 4 6 193 250 Stonehill 3 3 149 165 4 5 189 280 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 3 171 142 3 6 223 250 Wagner 3 4 125 185 3 7 144 307 Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 8 144 241 CCSU 1 5 138 170 3 7 263 294

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon

Post at Wagner, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 7 0 270 199 10 0 410 235 Oregon 6 1 289 124 9 1 463 171 Oregon St. 5 2 256 172 8 2 379 205 Arizona 5 2 218 165 7 3 311 209 Southern Cal 5 3 340 291 7 4 482 381 Utah 4 3 178 147 7 3 253 178 UCLA 3 4 143 134 6 4 264 164 California 2 5 220 318 4 6 319 370 Arizona St. 2 5 138 197 3 7 177 274 Stanford 2 6 149 315 3 7 209 369 Colorado 1 6 183 248 4 6 307 339 Washington St. 1 6 158 232 4 6 303 299

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

California at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Oregon St. at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Arizona at Arizona St., TBA

Colorado at Utah, TBA

Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 4 1 187 135 8 2 277 223 Holy Cross 4 1 214 143 6 4 375 273 Colgate 3 2 143 169 5 5 230 345 Georgetown 3 2 138 141 5 5 273 253 Fordham 2 3 152 157 6 4 321 251 Lehigh 1 4 114 138 2 8 182 294 Bucknell 1 5 184 249 3 7 250 350

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 0 172 88 7 3 210 240 Davidson 6 1 304 224 7 3 426 275 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 1 200 138 7 3 249 233 Butler 5 2 201 111 7 3 309 180 Marist 4 4 163 223 4 6 170 288 Morehead St. 3 4 157 162 4 6 216 287 San Diego 3 4 163 179 3 7 206 257 Valparaiso 2 5 137 166 3 7 185 257 Dayton 1 6 115 175 3 7 229 260 Presbyterian 1 6 126 175 3 7 207 253 Stetson 1 6 144 241 3 7 236 359

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Stetson, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Drake at Butler, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 0 264 125 10 0 406 156 Missouri 4 2 206 140 8 2 328 223 Tennessee 3 3 137 159 7 3 320 202 Kentucky 3 4 184 216 6 4 291 250 Florida 3 4 213 236 5 5 295 274 South Carolina 2 5 186 206 4 6 288 286 Vanderbilt 0 7 111 269 2 9 250 386

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 7 0 239 137 9 1 336 181 Mississippi 5 2 208 208 8 2 366 258 LSU 5 2 301 234 7 3 459 289 Texas A&M 4 3 210 143 6 4 342 204 Auburn 3 4 175 168 6 4 293 205 Mississippi St. 1 6 94 223 4 6 214 282 Arkansas 1 6 146 210 3 7 261 267

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Texas A&M at LSU, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, TBA

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 7 0 192 91 9 1 289 176 Mercer 6 2 228 161 8 3 300 263 Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 7 3 316 206 W. Carolina 5 2 272 177 7 3 389 278 Samford 4 4 210 191 5 5 292 250 VMI 3 4 108 177 4 6 140 250 ETSU 1 6 117 215 2 8 165 327 Wofford 1 6 100 174 1 9 133 265 The Citadel 0 7 70 228 0 10 87 349

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Wofford, Noon

W. Carolina at VMI, Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 5 1 209 115 5 4 246 230 Incarnate Word 4 1 145 113 7 2 291 171 Lamar 4 2 150 131 5 5 225 232 Houston Christian 3 2 112 115 5 4 237 233 SE Louisiana 3 3 196 155 3 7 262 292 Texas A&M Commerce 1 5 107 175 1 9 159 323 McNeese St. 0 5 92 180 0 9 164 329 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 7 0 226 102 9 1 309 150 Jackson St. 6 2 205 151 7 3 276 235 Alabama St. 6 2 155 114 6 3 172 135 Alabama A&M 2 5 174 217 4 6 296 280 Bethune-Cookman 2 5 144 152 3 7 196 262 MVSU 1 6 80 164 1 9 111 268

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 5 2 177 142 6 4 218 223 Prairie View 5 2 183 181 5 5 199 325 Grambling St. 4 3 195 158 5 5 294 287 Southern U. 4 5 183 183 5 5 228 201 Texas Southern 2 5 192 188 3 7 254 325 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 90 252 1 9 132 338

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 0 180 100 10 0 343 182 Coastal Carolina 5 2 192 162 7 3 301 212 Appalachian St. 4 2 207 156 6 4 348 270 Georgia Southern 3 3 190 207 6 4 327 280 Old Dominion 3 3 169 164 4 6 230 274 Georgia St. 3 4 153 214 6 4 271 288 Marshall 2 4 127 194 5 5 244 289

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 5 1 183 63 8 2 290 159 Texas State 3 3 182 176 6 4 349 285 Arkansas St. 3 3 149 163 5 5 235 308 South Alabama 3 3 184 116 5 5 299 211 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 4 163 179 5 5 311 286 Southern Miss. 2 5 185 252 3 7 241 353 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 140 258 2 8 184 332

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Troy at Southern Miss., Noon

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 5 0 182 151 8 2 374 257 Cent. Arkansas 5 1 182 128 7 3 334 239 Tarleton St. 4 2 228 169 8 3 366 270 S. Utah 3 2 196 134 5 5 326 245 E. Kentucky 3 2 161 147 4 6 288 341 Abilene Christian 3 3 149 182 5 5 276 281 Utah Tech 1 4 121 150 2 8 238 392 North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 7 239 308 Stephen F. Austin 0 6 133 221 3 7 298 313

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 3 368 169 Army 4 6 201 221 Umass 3 7 235 374 Uconn 1 9 167 337

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Uconn at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 6 235 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Post at Wagner, Noon

