FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 8:13 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 6 0 168 132 9 1 282 196
SMU 6 0 270 88 8 2 405 164
UTSA 6 0 238 134 7 3 315 246
Memphis 5 1 242 206 8 2 397 289
South Florida 3 3 212 253 5 5 301 356
Navy 3 3 144 134 4 5 177 193
FAU 3 3 173 150 4 6 256 258
Rice 2 4 168 169 4 6 311 292
Charlotte 2 4 113 163 3 7 189 267
UAB 2 4 171 229 3 7 283 374
North Texas 1 5 189 203 3 7 334 375
Temple 1 5 129 242 3 7 208 349
Tulsa 1 5 133 214 3 7 224 344
East Carolina 1 5 93 126 2 8 181 230

___

Friday’s Games

South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at FAU, Noon

East Carolina at Navy, Noon

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Rice at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Temple at UAB, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Memphis at Temple, Noon

UTSA at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Navy at SMU, Noon

FAU at Rice, 1 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 8 0 272 136 10 0 383 173
Louisville 6 1 217 137 9 1 327 171
North Carolina 4 2 238 184 8 2 399 255
NC State 4 2 107 87 7 3 248 194
Virginia Tech 4 2 174 139 5 5 260 239
Georgia Tech 4 3 222 214 5 5 320 313
Boston College 3 3 161 192 6 4 264 285
Duke 3 3 141 139 6 4 276 188
Clemson 3 4 158 158 6 4 303 212
Miami 2 4 134 157 6 4 309 207
Syracuse 1 5 72 180 5 5 249 223
Pittsburgh 1 5 120 173 2 8 199 282
Virginia 1 5 143 183 2 8 232 323
Wake Forest 1 6 105 185 4 6 205 246

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Miami, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami at Boston College, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 25

Pittsburgh at Duke, TBA

Virginia Tech at Virginia, TBA

Kentucky at Louisville, TBA

North Carolina at NC State, TBA

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 6 1 236 140 9 1 338 184
Oklahoma 5 2 251 170 8 2 418 198
Kansas St. 5 2 274 142 7 3 388 185
Oklahoma St. 5 2 218 203 7 3 279 264
Iowa St. 5 2 207 160 6 4 257 199
Kansas 4 3 214 198 7 3 327 262
West Virginia 4 3 215 217 6 4 303 278
Texas Tech 4 3 187 168 5 5 291 244
BYU 2 5 126 240 5 5 219 287
UCF 2 5 218 232 5 5 340 268
Houston 2 5 145 244 4 6 241 308
TCU 2 5 172 180 4 6 289 248
Baylor 2 5 155 255 3 7 229 324
Cincinnati 1 6 135 204 3 7 252 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at BYU, Noon

Cincinnati at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

UCF at Texas Tech, 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

TCU at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas Tech at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

BYU at Oklahoma St., TBA

West Virginia at Baylor, TBA

Houston at UCF, TBA

Kansas at Cincinnati, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas St., TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 6 1 204 109 9 1 299 152
Montana St. 6 1 302 130 8 2 438 190
Idaho 5 2 223 165 7 3 315 219
Sacramento St. 4 3 208 201 7 3 310 254
UC Davis 4 3 174 162 6 4 252 248
N. Arizona 4 3 193 173 4 6 254 298
Weber St. 3 4 141 186 5 5 217 244
E. Washington 3 4 232 250 4 6 313 348
Portland St. 3 4 230 224 4 6 345 336
Idaho St. 3 4 186 219 3 7 259 374
Cal Poly 1 6 134 297 3 7 205 386
N. Colorado 0 7 92 203 0 10 131 340

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 5 1 184 130 8 2 332 237
Gardner-Webb 4 1 174 121 6 4 281 310
SE Missouri 4 2 177 131 4 6 273 281
E. Illinois 3 2 126 114 7 3 232 203
Bryant 3 2 196 121 5 5 298 266
Tennessee St. 2 3 118 130 6 4 250 237
Charleston Southern 2 3 95 109 4 6 166 287
Robert Morris 2 3 88 144 4 6 210 290
Tennessee Tech 1 4 82 143 3 7 154 278
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 5 73 166 3 7 220 315

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon

SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 7 0 294 59 10 0 390 75
Ohio St. 7 0 218 68 10 0 333 99
Penn St. 5 2 213 109 8 2 377 131
Maryland 3 4 171 184 6 4 289 224
Rutgers 3 4 118 157 6 4 241 183
Indiana 1 6 130 245 3 7 214 300
Michigan St. 1 6 84 215 3 7 167 277

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 5 2 103 86 8 2 188 123
Illinois 3 4 162 214 5 5 238 293
Minnesota 3 4 152 197 5 5 225 258
Nebraska 3 4 112 121 5 5 189 182
Northwestern 3 4 130 163 5 5 205 228
Wisconsin 3 4 127 134 5 5 222 196
Purdue 2 5 158 220 3 7 237 311

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Michigan at Maryland, Noon

Rutgers at Penn St., Noon

Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa at Nebraska, Noon

Michigan St. vs. Penn St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Indiana at Purdue, Noon

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 6 1 257 100 8 2 349 194
Villanova 6 1 229 110 8 2 323 187
Albany (NY) 6 1 220 124 8 3 314 206
Richmond 6 1 215 145 7 3 277 213
Elon 5 2 154 145 5 5 221 250
Rhode Island 4 3 170 177 6 4 288 275
William & Mary 4 3 162 137 6 4 213 177
Hampton 3 4 149 242 5 5 242 338
New Hampshire 3 4 251 231 5 5 368 300
Campbell 3 4 177 237 4 6 288 352
Monmouth (NJ) 3 4 268 185 4 6 357 262
Towson 3 4 193 257 4 6 233 326
Maine 1 6 191 245 2 8 234 316
NC A&T 0 7 113 217 1 9 163 308
Stony Brook 0 8 138 335 0 10 152 392

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 7 0 263 146 10 0 390 207
New Mexico St. 6 1 184 130 8 3 316 229
Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 3 285 207
W. Kentucky 3 3 162 151 5 5 289 287
Middle Tennessee 2 4 153 160 3 7 237 284
UTEP 2 4 108 138 3 7 181 266
Louisiana Tech 2 5 178 218 3 8 294 345
Sam Houston St. 1 5 160 180 2 8 194 266
FIU 1 6 109 229 4 6 193 297

___

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston St., Noon

W. Kentucky at FIU, 3 p.m.

Liberty at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 5 1 169 131 8 1 300 179
Yale 4 2 176 126 6 3 276 181
Dartmouth 4 2 129 112 5 4 194 180
Penn 3 3 139 120 6 3 238 186
Brown 3 3 141 173 5 4 242 252
Princeton 3 3 121 111 4 5 166 151
Cornell 2 4 107 143 3 6 168 219
Columbia 0 6 78 144 2 7 127 168

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 5 1 150 61 8 2 287 171
Ohio 4 2 149 104 7 3 216 151
Bowling Green 4 2 145 133 6 4 251 240
Buffalo 3 3 111 104 3 7 230 282
Akron 1 5 79 172 2 8 154 281
Kent St. 0 6 86 197 1 9 146 344

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 6 0 198 123 9 1 359 197
Cent. Michigan 3 3 138 163 5 5 241 307
N. Illinois 3 3 179 132 4 6 242 227
W. Michigan 3 3 194 176 4 6 274 323
E. Michigan 2 4 132 164 4 6 190 250
Ball St. 2 4 105 137 3 7 170 273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

E. Michigan at Buffalo, TBA

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, TBA

Friday, Nov. 24

Ohio at Akron, Noon

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 25

N. Illinois at Kent St., TBA

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., TBA

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 3 1 136 112 8 2 348 282
Howard 3 1 118 80 5 5 302 248
Morgan St. 3 1 86 78 4 5 154 200
SC State 2 2 107 113 4 6 224 266
Norfolk St. 1 3 119 118 3 7 247 281
Delaware St. 0 4 55 120 1 9 184 360

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 7 0 244 77 10 0 379 107
South Dakota 6 1 144 114 8 2 213 155
N. Iowa 5 2 194 164 6 4 261 245
N. Dakota St. 4 3 221 139 7 3 349 187
Illinois St. 4 3 238 172 6 4 340 203
North Dakota 4 3 210 181 6 4 320 252
Youngstown St. 4 3 207 188 6 4 314 261
S. Illinois 3 4 153 122 6 4 242 181
Missouri St. 3 4 204 198 4 6 311 298
Murray St. 1 6 111 248 2 8 166 349
Indiana St. 1 6 125 179 1 9 139 292
W. Illinois 0 7 54 323 0 10 132 461

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 5 1 210 118 8 2 285 157
UNLV 5 1 228 129 8 2 364 243
Fresno St. 4 2 169 161 8 2 324 237
Boise St. 4 2 203 147 5 5 312 274
San Jose St. 4 2 218 143 5 5 339 265
Wyoming 3 3 131 160 6 4 229 260
Utah St. 3 3 191 190 5 5 355 320
Colorado St. 2 4 128 172 4 6 259 308
Hawaii 2 4 129 189 4 7 242 353
Nevada 2 4 114 164 2 8 182 329
New Mexico 1 5 144 240 3 7 261 360
San Diego St. 1 5 125 177 3 7 200 279

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Utah St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

San Jose St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 1 202 142 6 4 292 314
Merrimack 4 2 184 123 5 5 281 210
LIU Brooklyn 4 2 153 148 4 6 193 250
Stonehill 3 3 149 165 4 5 189 280
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 3 171 142 3 6 223 250
Wagner 3 4 125 185 3 7 144 307
Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 8 144 241
CCSU 1 5 138 170 3 7 263 294

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon

Post at Wagner, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 7 0 270 199 10 0 410 235
Oregon 6 1 289 124 9 1 463 171
Oregon St. 5 2 256 172 8 2 379 205
Arizona 5 2 218 165 7 3 311 209
Southern Cal 5 3 340 291 7 4 482 381
Utah 4 3 178 147 7 3 253 178
UCLA 3 4 143 134 6 4 264 164
California 2 5 220 318 4 6 319 370
Arizona St. 2 5 138 197 3 7 177 274
Stanford 2 6 149 315 3 7 209 369
Colorado 1 6 183 248 4 6 307 339
Washington St. 1 6 158 232 4 6 303 299

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

California at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Oregon St. at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Arizona at Arizona St., TBA

Colorado at Utah, TBA

Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 4 1 187 135 8 2 277 223
Holy Cross 4 1 214 143 6 4 375 273
Colgate 3 2 143 169 5 5 230 345
Georgetown 3 2 138 141 5 5 273 253
Fordham 2 3 152 157 6 4 321 251
Lehigh 1 4 114 138 2 8 182 294
Bucknell 1 5 184 249 3 7 250 350

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 7 0 172 88 7 3 210 240
Davidson 6 1 304 224 7 3 426 275
St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 1 200 138 7 3 249 233
Butler 5 2 201 111 7 3 309 180
Marist 4 4 163 223 4 6 170 288
Morehead St. 3 4 157 162 4 6 216 287
San Diego 3 4 163 179 3 7 206 257
Valparaiso 2 5 137 166 3 7 185 257
Dayton 1 6 115 175 3 7 229 260
Presbyterian 1 6 126 175 3 7 207 253
Stetson 1 6 144 241 3 7 236 359

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Stetson, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Drake at Butler, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 0 264 125 10 0 406 156
Missouri 4 2 206 140 8 2 328 223
Tennessee 3 3 137 159 7 3 320 202
Kentucky 3 4 184 216 6 4 291 250
Florida 3 4 213 236 5 5 295 274
South Carolina 2 5 186 206 4 6 288 286
Vanderbilt 0 7 111 269 2 9 250 386

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 7 0 239 137 9 1 336 181
Mississippi 5 2 208 208 8 2 366 258
LSU 5 2 301 234 7 3 459 289
Texas A&M 4 3 210 143 6 4 342 204
Auburn 3 4 175 168 6 4 293 205
Mississippi St. 1 6 94 223 4 6 214 282
Arkansas 1 6 146 210 3 7 261 267

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Texas A&M at LSU, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, TBA

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 7 0 192 91 9 1 289 176
Mercer 6 2 228 161 8 3 300 263
Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 7 3 316 206
W. Carolina 5 2 272 177 7 3 389 278
Samford 4 4 210 191 5 5 292 250
VMI 3 4 108 177 4 6 140 250
ETSU 1 6 117 215 2 8 165 327
Wofford 1 6 100 174 1 9 133 265
The Citadel 0 7 70 228 0 10 87 349

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Wofford, Noon

W. Carolina at VMI, Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nicholls 5 1 209 115 5 4 246 230
Incarnate Word 4 1 145 113 7 2 291 171
Lamar 4 2 150 131 5 5 225 232
Houston Christian 3 2 112 115 5 4 237 233
SE Louisiana 3 3 196 155 3 7 262 292
Texas A&M Commerce 1 5 107 175 1 9 159 323
McNeese St. 0 5 92 180 0 9 164 329
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 7 0 226 102 9 1 309 150
Jackson St. 6 2 205 151 7 3 276 235
Alabama St. 6 2 155 114 6 3 172 135
Alabama A&M 2 5 174 217 4 6 296 280
Bethune-Cookman 2 5 144 152 3 7 196 262
MVSU 1 6 80 164 1 9 111 268

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 5 2 177 142 6 4 218 223
Prairie View 5 2 183 181 5 5 199 325
Grambling St. 4 3 195 158 5 5 294 287
Southern U. 4 5 183 183 5 5 228 201
Texas Southern 2 5 192 188 3 7 254 325
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 90 252 1 9 132 338

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 6 0 180 100 10 0 343 182
Coastal Carolina 5 2 192 162 7 3 301 212
Appalachian St. 4 2 207 156 6 4 348 270
Georgia Southern 3 3 190 207 6 4 327 280
Old Dominion 3 3 169 164 4 6 230 274
Georgia St. 3 4 153 214 6 4 271 288
Marshall 2 4 127 194 5 5 244 289

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 5 1 183 63 8 2 290 159
Texas State 3 3 182 176 6 4 349 285
Arkansas St. 3 3 149 163 5 5 235 308
South Alabama 3 3 184 116 5 5 299 211
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 4 163 179 5 5 311 286
Southern Miss. 2 5 185 252 3 7 241 353
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 140 258 2 8 184 332

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Troy at Southern Miss., Noon

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 5 0 182 151 8 2 374 257
Cent. Arkansas 5 1 182 128 7 3 334 239
Tarleton St. 4 2 228 169 8 3 366 270
S. Utah 3 2 196 134 5 5 326 245
E. Kentucky 3 2 161 147 4 6 288 341
Abilene Christian 3 3 149 182 5 5 276 281
Utah Tech 1 4 121 150 2 8 238 392
North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 7 239 308
Stephen F. Austin 0 6 133 221 3 7 298 313

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 3 368 169
Army 4 6 201 221
Umass 3 7 235 374
Uconn 1 9 167 337

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Uconn at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 3 6 235 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Post at Wagner, Noon

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

