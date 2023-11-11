FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|6
|0
|168
|132
|9
|1
|282
|196
|SMU
|6
|0
|270
|88
|8
|2
|405
|164
|UTSA
|5
|0
|204
|120
|6
|3
|281
|232
|Memphis
|5
|1
|242
|206
|8
|2
|397
|289
|South Florida
|3
|3
|212
|253
|5
|5
|301
|356
|Navy
|3
|3
|144
|134
|4
|5
|177
|193
|FAU
|3
|3
|173
|150
|4
|6
|256
|258
|Rice
|2
|3
|154
|135
|4
|5
|297
|258
|Charlotte
|2
|4
|113
|163
|3
|7
|189
|267
|UAB
|2
|4
|171
|229
|3
|7
|283
|374
|North Texas
|1
|5
|189
|203
|3
|7
|334
|375
|Temple
|1
|5
|129
|242
|3
|7
|208
|349
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|133
|214
|3
|7
|224
|344
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|93
|126
|2
|8
|181
|230
___
Friday’s Games
SMU 45, North Texas 21
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 24, Tulsa 22
South Florida 27, Temple 23
Memphis 44, Charlotte 38
Navy 31, UAB 6
East Carolina 22, FAU 7
Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17
South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
SMU at Memphis, Noon
Tulane at FAU, Noon
East Carolina at Navy, Noon
Rice at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Temple at UAB, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|8
|0
|272
|136
|10
|0
|383
|173
|Louisville
|6
|1
|217
|137
|9
|1
|327
|171
|NC State
|4
|2
|107
|87
|7
|3
|248
|194
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|174
|139
|5
|5
|260
|239
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|191
|139
|7
|2
|352
|210
|Duke
|3
|2
|96
|92
|6
|3
|231
|141
|Georgia Tech
|4
|3
|222
|214
|5
|5
|320
|313
|Boston College
|3
|3
|161
|192
|6
|4
|264
|285
|Clemson
|3
|4
|158
|158
|6
|4
|303
|212
|Miami
|2
|4
|134
|157
|6
|4
|309
|207
|Syracuse
|1
|5
|72
|180
|5
|5
|249
|223
|Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|120
|173
|2
|8
|199
|282
|Virginia
|1
|5
|143
|183
|2
|8
|232
|323
|Wake Forest
|1
|6
|105
|185
|4
|6
|205
|246
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisville 31, Virginia 24
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech 48, Boston College 22
Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 21
NC State 26, Wake Forest 6
Florida St. 27, Miami 20
Syracuse 28, Pittsburgh 13
Duke at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Louisville at Miami, Noon
Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|5
|1
|207
|114
|8
|1
|309
|158
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|251
|170
|8
|2
|418
|198
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|274
|142
|7
|3
|388
|185
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|2
|218
|203
|7
|3
|279
|264
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|162
|147
|5
|4
|212
|186
|Kansas
|4
|3
|214
|198
|7
|3
|327
|262
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|215
|217
|6
|4
|303
|278
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|187
|168
|5
|5
|291
|244
|BYU
|2
|4
|113
|195
|5
|4
|206
|242
|TCU
|2
|4
|146
|151
|4
|5
|263
|219
|UCF
|2
|5
|218
|232
|5
|5
|340
|268
|Houston
|2
|5
|145
|244
|4
|6
|241
|308
|Baylor
|2
|5
|155
|255
|3
|7
|229
|324
|Cincinnati
|1
|6
|135
|204
|3
|7
|252
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13
Kansas St. 59, Baylor 25
UCF 45, Oklahoma St. 3
Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20
Cincinnati 24, Houston 14
Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA
UCF at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma at BYU, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Houston, TBA
Baylor at TCU, TBA
Cincinnati at West Virginia, TBA
Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|6
|1
|302
|130
|8
|2
|438
|190
|Montana
|5
|1
|170
|99
|8
|1
|265
|142
|Idaho
|5
|2
|223
|165
|7
|3
|315
|219
|Sacramento St.
|4
|3
|208
|201
|7
|3
|310
|254
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|174
|162
|6
|4
|252
|248
|N. Arizona
|4
|3
|193
|173
|4
|6
|254
|298
|Portland St.
|3
|3
|220
|190
|4
|5
|335
|302
|Weber St.
|3
|4
|141
|186
|5
|5
|217
|244
|E. Washington
|3
|4
|232
|250
|4
|6
|313
|348
|Idaho St.
|3
|4
|186
|219
|3
|7
|259
|374
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|134
|297
|3
|7
|205
|386
|N. Colorado
|0
|7
|92
|203
|0
|10
|131
|340
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona 28, N. Colorado 7
Weber St. 31, Idaho 29
Montana St. 57, E. Washington 14
Sacramento St. 41, Cal Poly 30
UC Davis 21, Idaho St. 14
Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|184
|130
|8
|2
|332
|237
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|1
|174
|121
|6
|4
|281
|310
|SE Missouri
|4
|2
|177
|131
|4
|6
|273
|281
|E. Illinois
|3
|2
|126
|114
|7
|3
|232
|203
|Bryant
|3
|2
|196
|121
|5
|5
|298
|266
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|118
|130
|6
|4
|250
|237
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|95
|109
|4
|6
|166
|287
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|88
|144
|4
|6
|210
|290
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|4
|82
|143
|3
|7
|154
|278
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|5
|73
|166
|3
|7
|220
|315
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris 14, Charleston Southern 12
E. Illinois 30, Tennessee St. 17
Bryant 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 3
Gardner-Webb 35, Tennessee Tech 0
UT Martin 41, SE Missouri 14
Saturday, Nov. 18
E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon
UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|7
|0
|294
|59
|10
|0
|390
|75
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|218
|68
|10
|0
|333
|99
|Penn St.
|5
|2
|213
|109
|8
|2
|377
|131
|Maryland
|3
|4
|171
|184
|6
|4
|289
|224
|Rutgers
|3
|4
|118
|157
|6
|4
|241
|183
|Indiana
|1
|6
|130
|245
|3
|7
|214
|300
|Michigan St.
|1
|6
|84
|215
|3
|7
|167
|277
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|5
|2
|103
|86
|8
|2
|188
|123
|Illinois
|3
|4
|162
|214
|5
|5
|238
|293
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|152
|197
|5
|5
|225
|258
|Nebraska
|3
|4
|112
|121
|5
|5
|189
|182
|Northwestern
|3
|4
|130
|163
|5
|5
|205
|228
|Wisconsin
|3
|4
|127
|134
|5
|5
|222
|196
|Purdue
|2
|5
|158
|220
|3
|7
|237
|311
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 24, Penn St. 15
Maryland 13, Nebraska 10
Illinois 48, Indiana 45
Iowa 22, Rutgers 0
Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10
Purdue 49, Minnesota 30
Ohio St. 38, Michigan St. 3
Saturday, Nov. 18
Rutgers at Penn St., Noon
Purdue at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon
Michigan at Maryland, Noon
Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|6
|1
|257
|100
|8
|2
|349
|194
|Villanova
|6
|1
|229
|110
|8
|2
|323
|187
|Albany (NY)
|6
|1
|220
|124
|8
|3
|314
|206
|Richmond
|6
|1
|215
|145
|7
|3
|277
|213
|Elon
|5
|2
|154
|145
|5
|5
|221
|250
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|170
|177
|6
|4
|288
|275
|William & Mary
|4
|3
|162
|137
|6
|4
|213
|177
|Hampton
|3
|4
|149
|242
|5
|5
|242
|338
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|251
|231
|5
|5
|368
|300
|Campbell
|3
|4
|177
|237
|4
|6
|288
|352
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|4
|268
|185
|4
|6
|357
|262
|Towson
|3
|4
|193
|257
|4
|6
|233
|326
|Maine
|1
|6
|191
|245
|2
|8
|234
|316
|NC A&T
|0
|7
|113
|217
|1
|9
|163
|308
|Stony Brook
|0
|8
|138
|335
|0
|10
|152
|392
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire 31, Monmouth (NJ) 24
Villanova 33, Towson 10
Delaware 45, Campbell 7
Albany (NY) 38, Stony Brook 20
William & Mary 31, Hampton 10
Rhode Island 31, NC A&T 24
Richmond 38, Elon 24
Saturday, Nov. 18
Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|0
|263
|146
|10
|0
|390
|207
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|184
|130
|8
|3
|316
|229
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|1
|171
|136
|7
|3
|285
|207
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|162
|151
|5
|5
|289
|287
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|153
|160
|3
|7
|237
|284
|UTEP
|2
|4
|108
|138
|3
|7
|181
|266
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|5
|178
|218
|3
|8
|294
|345
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|5
|160
|180
|2
|8
|194
|266
|FIU
|1
|6
|109
|229
|4
|6
|193
|297
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 38, Old Dominion 10
Sam Houston St. 42, Louisiana Tech 27
Middle Tennessee 40, FIU 6
New Mexico St. 38, W. Kentucky 29
Saturday, Nov. 18
Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|1
|169
|131
|8
|1
|300
|179
|Yale
|4
|2
|176
|126
|6
|3
|276
|181
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|129
|112
|5
|4
|194
|180
|Penn
|3
|3
|139
|120
|6
|3
|238
|186
|Brown
|3
|3
|141
|173
|5
|4
|242
|252
|Princeton
|3
|3
|121
|111
|4
|5
|166
|151
|Cornell
|2
|4
|107
|143
|3
|6
|168
|219
|Columbia
|0
|6
|78
|144
|2
|7
|127
|168
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 36, Princeton 28
Brown 21, Columbia 14
Harvard 25, Penn 23
Dartmouth 30, Cornell 14
Saturday, Nov. 18
Harvard at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Brown, Noon
Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|1
|150
|61
|8
|2
|287
|171
|Ohio
|4
|2
|149
|104
|7
|3
|216
|151
|Bowling Green
|4
|2
|145
|133
|6
|4
|251
|240
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|111
|104
|3
|7
|230
|282
|Akron
|1
|5
|79
|172
|2
|8
|154
|281
|Kent St.
|0
|6
|86
|197
|1
|9
|146
|344
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|6
|0
|198
|123
|9
|1
|359
|197
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|138
|163
|5
|5
|241
|307
|N. Illinois
|3
|3
|179
|132
|4
|6
|242
|227
|W. Michigan
|3
|3
|194
|176
|4
|6
|274
|323
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|132
|164
|4
|6
|190
|250
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|105
|137
|3
|7
|170
|273
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. 20, N. Illinois 17
W. Michigan 38, Cent. Michigan 28
Ohio 20, Buffalo 10
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 19, Akron 0
Bowling Green 49, Kent St. 19
Toledo 49, E. Michigan 23
Tuesday, Nov. 14
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|3
|1
|136
|112
|8
|2
|348
|282
|Howard
|3
|1
|118
|80
|5
|5
|302
|248
|Morgan St.
|3
|1
|86
|78
|4
|5
|154
|200
|SC State
|2
|2
|107
|113
|4
|6
|224
|266
|Norfolk St.
|1
|3
|119
|118
|3
|7
|247
|281
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|55
|120
|1
|9
|184
|360
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 20, SC State 17
Norfolk St. 44, Delaware St. 21
Howard 50, NC Central 20
Saturday, Nov. 18
Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|244
|77
|10
|0
|379
|107
|South Dakota
|6
|1
|144
|114
|8
|2
|213
|155
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|194
|164
|6
|4
|261
|245
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|3
|221
|139
|7
|3
|349
|187
|Illinois St.
|4
|3
|238
|172
|6
|4
|340
|203
|North Dakota
|4
|3
|210
|181
|6
|4
|320
|252
|Youngstown St.
|4
|3
|207
|188
|6
|4
|314
|261
|S. Illinois
|3
|4
|153
|122
|6
|4
|242
|181
|Missouri St.
|3
|4
|204
|198
|4
|6
|311
|298
|Murray St.
|1
|6
|111
|248
|2
|8
|166
|349
|Indiana St.
|1
|6
|125
|179
|1
|9
|139
|292
|W. Illinois
|0
|7
|54
|323
|0
|10
|132
|461
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 34, Youngstown St. 0
Illinois St. 44, Murray St. 7
South Dakota 14, North Dakota 10
Indiana St. 27, W. Illinois 6
Missouri St. 35, N. Iowa 16
N. Dakota St. 34, S. Illinois 10
Saturday, Nov. 18
Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|5
|0
|197
|91
|8
|1
|272
|130
|UNLV
|5
|1
|228
|129
|8
|2
|364
|243
|Fresno St.
|4
|1
|151
|119
|8
|1
|306
|195
|Boise St.
|3
|2
|161
|133
|4
|5
|270
|260
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|176
|125
|4
|5
|297
|247
|Wyoming
|3
|3
|131
|160
|6
|4
|229
|260
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|191
|190
|5
|5
|355
|320
|Colorado St.
|2
|4
|128
|172
|4
|6
|259
|308
|Nevada
|2
|4
|114
|164
|2
|8
|182
|329
|New Mexico
|1
|4
|130
|198
|3
|6
|247
|318
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|102
|176
|3
|7
|215
|340
|San Diego St.
|1
|5
|125
|177
|3
|7
|200
|279
___
Friday’s Games
UNLV 34, Wyoming 14
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. 41, Nevada 24
Colorado St. 22, San Diego St. 19
New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
New Mexico at Fresno St., TBA
Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|202
|142
|6
|4
|292
|314
|Merrimack
|4
|2
|184
|123
|5
|5
|281
|210
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|2
|153
|148
|4
|6
|193
|250
|Stonehill
|3
|3
|149
|165
|4
|5
|189
|280
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|3
|171
|142
|3
|6
|223
|250
|Wagner
|3
|4
|125
|185
|3
|7
|144
|307
|Sacred Heart
|2
|5
|117
|164
|2
|8
|144
|241
|CCSU
|1
|5
|138
|170
|3
|7
|263
|294
___
Saturday’s Games
Stonehill 33, Duquesne 28
Merrimack 35, CCSU 24
LIU Brooklyn 49, Wagner 14
Saturday, Nov. 18
Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon
Post at Wagner, Noon
Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|7
|0
|270
|199
|10
|0
|410
|235
|Oregon
|5
|1
|253
|97
|8
|1
|427
|144
|Oregon St.
|5
|2
|256
|172
|8
|2
|379
|205
|Arizona
|5
|2
|218
|165
|7
|3
|311
|209
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|313
|255
|7
|3
|455
|345
|Utah
|4
|3
|178
|147
|7
|3
|253
|178
|UCLA
|3
|3
|136
|117
|6
|3
|257
|147
|California
|2
|5
|220
|318
|4
|6
|319
|370
|Stanford
|2
|6
|149
|315
|3
|7
|209
|369
|Arizona St.
|1
|5
|121
|190
|2
|7
|160
|267
|Colorado
|1
|6
|183
|248
|4
|6
|307
|339
|Washington St.
|1
|6
|158
|232
|4
|6
|303
|299
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 34, Colorado 31
Washington 35, Utah 28
California 42, Washington St. 39
Oregon St. 62, Stanford 17
Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17
Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA
Oregon at Arizona St., TBA
Utah at Arizona, TBA
California at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|4
|1
|187
|135
|8
|2
|277
|223
|Holy Cross
|4
|1
|214
|143
|6
|4
|375
|273
|Colgate
|3
|2
|143
|169
|5
|5
|230
|345
|Georgetown
|3
|2
|138
|141
|5
|5
|273
|253
|Fordham
|2
|3
|152
|157
|6
|4
|321
|251
|Lehigh
|1
|4
|114
|138
|2
|8
|182
|294
|Bucknell
|1
|5
|184
|249
|3
|7
|250
|350
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 17, Holy Cross 14
Lafayette 24, Fordham 16
Georgetown 50, Bucknell 47
Colgate 37, Lehigh 21
Saturday, Nov. 18
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Marist, Noon
Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon
Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|0
|172
|88
|7
|3
|210
|240
|Davidson
|6
|1
|304
|224
|7
|3
|426
|275
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|1
|200
|138
|7
|3
|249
|233
|Butler
|5
|2
|201
|111
|7
|3
|309
|180
|Marist
|4
|4
|163
|223
|4
|6
|170
|288
|Morehead St.
|3
|4
|157
|162
|4
|6
|216
|287
|San Diego
|3
|4
|163
|179
|3
|7
|206
|257
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|137
|166
|3
|7
|185
|257
|Dayton
|1
|6
|115
|175
|3
|7
|229
|260
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|126
|175
|3
|7
|207
|253
|Stetson
|1
|6
|144
|241
|3
|7
|236
|359
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 35, Marist 6
Morehead St. 47, Davidson 17
Valparaiso 23, Stetson 20
Drake 16, Presbyterian 14
St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, San Diego 14
Saturday, Nov. 18
Drake at Butler, Noon
San Diego at Stetson, Noon
Bucknell at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|0
|264
|125
|10
|0
|406
|156
|Missouri
|4
|2
|206
|140
|8
|2
|328
|223
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|137
|159
|7
|3
|320
|202
|Florida
|3
|3
|178
|184
|5
|4
|260
|222
|Kentucky
|3
|4
|184
|216
|6
|4
|291
|250
|South Carolina
|2
|5
|186
|206
|4
|6
|288
|286
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|111
|269
|2
|9
|250
|386
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|7
|0
|239
|137
|9
|1
|336
|181
|Mississippi
|5
|2
|208
|208
|8
|2
|366
|258
|LSU
|4
|2
|249
|199
|6
|3
|407
|254
|Texas A&M
|3
|3
|159
|133
|5
|4
|291
|194
|Auburn
|3
|4
|175
|168
|6
|4
|293
|205
|Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|84
|172
|4
|5
|204
|231
|Arkansas
|1
|6
|146
|210
|3
|7
|261
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 47, Vanderbilt 6
Alabama 49, Kentucky 21
Missouri 36, Tennessee 7
Auburn 48, Arkansas 10
Georgia 52, Mississippi 17
Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon
Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|7
|0
|192
|91
|9
|1
|289
|176
|Mercer
|6
|2
|228
|161
|8
|3
|300
|263
|Chattanooga
|6
|2
|262
|145
|7
|3
|316
|206
|W. Carolina
|5
|2
|272
|177
|7
|3
|389
|278
|Samford
|4
|4
|210
|191
|5
|5
|292
|250
|VMI
|3
|4
|108
|177
|4
|6
|140
|250
|ETSU
|1
|6
|117
|215
|2
|8
|165
|327
|Wofford
|1
|6
|100
|174
|1
|9
|133
|265
|The Citadel
|0
|7
|70
|228
|0
|10
|87
|349
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 58, ETSU 7
Furman 37, VMI 3
Wofford 11, The Citadel 3
Mercer 28, Samford 21
Saturday, Nov. 18
W. Carolina at VMI, Noon
Furman at Wofford, Noon
Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon
The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.
UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|5
|1
|209
|115
|5
|4
|246
|230
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|145
|113
|7
|2
|291
|171
|Lamar
|4
|2
|150
|131
|5
|5
|225
|232
|Houston Christian
|2
|2
|77
|91
|4
|4
|202
|209
|SE Louisiana
|3
|3
|196
|155
|3
|7
|262
|292
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|5
|107
|175
|1
|9
|159
|323
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|68
|145
|0
|8
|140
|294
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls 37, Lamar 24
SE Louisiana 52, Texas A&M Commerce 14
Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|0
|226
|102
|9
|1
|309
|150
|Jackson St.
|6
|2
|205
|151
|7
|3
|276
|235
|Alabama St.
|6
|2
|155
|114
|6
|3
|172
|135
|Alabama A&M
|2
|5
|174
|217
|4
|6
|296
|280
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|5
|144
|152
|3
|7
|196
|262
|MVSU
|1
|6
|80
|164
|1
|9
|111
|268
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|5
|1
|167
|98
|6
|3
|208
|179
|Prairie View
|5
|2
|183
|181
|5
|5
|199
|325
|Grambling St.
|4
|3
|195
|158
|5
|5
|294
|287
|Southern U.
|4
|5
|183
|183
|5
|5
|228
|201
|Texas Southern
|1
|5
|148
|178
|2
|7
|210
|315
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|7
|90
|252
|1
|9
|132
|338
___
Friday’s Games
Grambling St. 43, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 31, Alabama A&M 14
Prairie View 27, Southern U. 21
Alabama St. 20, MVSU 3
Florida A&M 28, Lincoln University (CA) 0
Sunday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|6
|0
|180
|100
|10
|0
|343
|182
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|192
|162
|7
|3
|301
|212
|Appalachian St.
|4
|2
|207
|156
|6
|4
|348
|270
|Georgia Southern
|3
|3
|190
|207
|6
|4
|327
|280
|Old Dominion
|3
|3
|169
|164
|4
|6
|230
|274
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|153
|214
|6
|4
|271
|288
|Marshall
|2
|4
|127
|194
|5
|5
|244
|289
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|5
|1
|183
|63
|8
|2
|290
|159
|Texas State
|3
|3
|182
|176
|6
|4
|349
|285
|Arkansas St.
|3
|3
|149
|163
|5
|5
|235
|308
|South Alabama
|3
|3
|184
|116
|5
|5
|299
|211
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|4
|163
|179
|5
|5
|311
|286
|Southern Miss.
|2
|5
|185
|252
|3
|7
|241
|353
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|140
|258
|2
|8
|184
|332
___
Thursday’s Games
Southern Miss. 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 38, Old Dominion 10
Troy 45, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Appalachian St. 42, Georgia St. 14
James Madison 44, Uconn 6
Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23
South Alabama 21, Arkansas St. 14
Marshall 38, Georgia Southern 33
Saturday, Nov. 18
Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon
Appalachian St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|5
|0
|182
|151
|8
|2
|374
|257
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|1
|182
|128
|7
|3
|334
|239
|Tarleton St.
|4
|2
|228
|169
|8
|3
|366
|270
|S. Utah
|3
|2
|196
|134
|5
|5
|326
|245
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|161
|147
|4
|6
|288
|341
|Abilene Christian
|3
|3
|149
|182
|5
|5
|276
|281
|Utah Tech
|1
|4
|121
|150
|2
|8
|238
|392
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|150
|220
|3
|7
|239
|308
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|6
|133
|221
|3
|7
|298
|313
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay 30, Utah Tech 17
Tarleton St. 31, Abilene Christian 30
Cent. Arkansas 27, E. Kentucky 24
S. Utah 45, Stephen F. Austin 17
Saturday, Nov. 18
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|3
|368
|169
|Army
|4
|6
|201
|221
|Umass
|3
|7
|235
|374
|Uconn
|1
|9
|167
|337
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 17, Holy Cross 14
James Madison 44, Uconn 6
Saturday, Nov. 18
Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon
Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon
Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|6
|235
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 63, Va. Lynchburg 3
Saturday, Nov. 18
Post at Wagner, Noon
