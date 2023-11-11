FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 6 0 168 132 9 1 282 196 SMU 6 0 270 88 8 2 405 164 UTSA 5 0 204 120 6 3 281 232 Memphis 5 1 242 206 8 2 397 289 South Florida 3 3 212 253 5 5 301 356 Navy 3 3 144 134 4 5 177 193 FAU 3 3 173 150 4 6 256 258 Rice 2 3 154 135 4 5 297 258 Charlotte 2 4 113 163 3 7 189 267 UAB 2 4 171 229 3 7 283 374 North Texas 1 5 189 203 3 7 334 375 Temple 1 5 129 242 3 7 208 349 Tulsa 1 5 133 214 3 7 224 344 East Carolina 1 5 93 126 2 8 181 230

___

Friday’s Games

SMU 45, North Texas 21

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 24, Tulsa 22

South Florida 27, Temple 23

Memphis 44, Charlotte 38

Navy 31, UAB 6

East Carolina 22, FAU 7

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Tulane at FAU, Noon

East Carolina at Navy, Noon

Rice at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Temple at UAB, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 8 0 272 136 10 0 383 173 Louisville 6 1 217 137 9 1 327 171 NC State 4 2 107 87 7 3 248 194 Virginia Tech 4 2 174 139 5 5 260 239 North Carolina 3 2 191 139 7 2 352 210 Duke 3 2 96 92 6 3 231 141 Georgia Tech 4 3 222 214 5 5 320 313 Boston College 3 3 161 192 6 4 264 285 Clemson 3 4 158 158 6 4 303 212 Miami 2 4 134 157 6 4 309 207 Syracuse 1 5 72 180 5 5 249 223 Pittsburgh 1 5 120 173 2 8 199 282 Virginia 1 5 143 183 2 8 232 323 Wake Forest 1 6 105 185 4 6 205 246

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 31, Virginia 24

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 48, Boston College 22

Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 21

NC State 26, Wake Forest 6

Florida St. 27, Miami 20

Syracuse 28, Pittsburgh 13

Duke at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Miami, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 5 1 207 114 8 1 309 158 Oklahoma 5 2 251 170 8 2 418 198 Kansas St. 5 2 274 142 7 3 388 185 Oklahoma St. 5 2 218 203 7 3 279 264 Iowa St. 4 2 162 147 5 4 212 186 Kansas 4 3 214 198 7 3 327 262 West Virginia 4 3 215 217 6 4 303 278 Texas Tech 4 3 187 168 5 5 291 244 BYU 2 4 113 195 5 4 206 242 TCU 2 4 146 151 4 5 263 219 UCF 2 5 218 232 5 5 340 268 Houston 2 5 145 244 4 6 241 308 Baylor 2 5 155 255 3 7 229 324 Cincinnati 1 6 135 204 3 7 252 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Kansas St. 59, Baylor 25

UCF 45, Oklahoma St. 3

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20

Cincinnati 24, Houston 14

Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA

UCF at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma at BYU, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Houston, TBA

Baylor at TCU, TBA

Cincinnati at West Virginia, TBA

Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 6 1 302 130 8 2 438 190 Montana 5 1 170 99 8 1 265 142 Idaho 5 2 223 165 7 3 315 219 Sacramento St. 4 3 208 201 7 3 310 254 UC Davis 4 3 174 162 6 4 252 248 N. Arizona 4 3 193 173 4 6 254 298 Portland St. 3 3 220 190 4 5 335 302 Weber St. 3 4 141 186 5 5 217 244 E. Washington 3 4 232 250 4 6 313 348 Idaho St. 3 4 186 219 3 7 259 374 Cal Poly 1 6 134 297 3 7 205 386 N. Colorado 0 7 92 203 0 10 131 340

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 28, N. Colorado 7

Weber St. 31, Idaho 29

Montana St. 57, E. Washington 14

Sacramento St. 41, Cal Poly 30

UC Davis 21, Idaho St. 14

Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 5 1 184 130 8 2 332 237 Gardner-Webb 4 1 174 121 6 4 281 310 SE Missouri 4 2 177 131 4 6 273 281 E. Illinois 3 2 126 114 7 3 232 203 Bryant 3 2 196 121 5 5 298 266 Tennessee St. 2 3 118 130 6 4 250 237 Charleston Southern 2 3 95 109 4 6 166 287 Robert Morris 2 3 88 144 4 6 210 290 Tennessee Tech 1 4 82 143 3 7 154 278 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 5 73 166 3 7 220 315

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 14, Charleston Southern 12

E. Illinois 30, Tennessee St. 17

Bryant 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 3

Gardner-Webb 35, Tennessee Tech 0

UT Martin 41, SE Missouri 14

Saturday, Nov. 18

E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 7 0 294 59 10 0 390 75 Ohio St. 7 0 218 68 10 0 333 99 Penn St. 5 2 213 109 8 2 377 131 Maryland 3 4 171 184 6 4 289 224 Rutgers 3 4 118 157 6 4 241 183 Indiana 1 6 130 245 3 7 214 300 Michigan St. 1 6 84 215 3 7 167 277

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 5 2 103 86 8 2 188 123 Illinois 3 4 162 214 5 5 238 293 Minnesota 3 4 152 197 5 5 225 258 Nebraska 3 4 112 121 5 5 189 182 Northwestern 3 4 130 163 5 5 205 228 Wisconsin 3 4 127 134 5 5 222 196 Purdue 2 5 158 220 3 7 237 311

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 24, Penn St. 15

Maryland 13, Nebraska 10

Illinois 48, Indiana 45

Iowa 22, Rutgers 0

Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10

Purdue 49, Minnesota 30

Ohio St. 38, Michigan St. 3

Saturday, Nov. 18

Rutgers at Penn St., Noon

Purdue at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Michigan at Maryland, Noon

Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 6 1 257 100 8 2 349 194 Villanova 6 1 229 110 8 2 323 187 Albany (NY) 6 1 220 124 8 3 314 206 Richmond 6 1 215 145 7 3 277 213 Elon 5 2 154 145 5 5 221 250 Rhode Island 4 3 170 177 6 4 288 275 William & Mary 4 3 162 137 6 4 213 177 Hampton 3 4 149 242 5 5 242 338 New Hampshire 3 4 251 231 5 5 368 300 Campbell 3 4 177 237 4 6 288 352 Monmouth (NJ) 3 4 268 185 4 6 357 262 Towson 3 4 193 257 4 6 233 326 Maine 1 6 191 245 2 8 234 316 NC A&T 0 7 113 217 1 9 163 308 Stony Brook 0 8 138 335 0 10 152 392

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 31, Monmouth (NJ) 24

Villanova 33, Towson 10

Delaware 45, Campbell 7

Albany (NY) 38, Stony Brook 20

William & Mary 31, Hampton 10

Rhode Island 31, NC A&T 24

Richmond 38, Elon 24

Saturday, Nov. 18

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 7 0 263 146 10 0 390 207 New Mexico St. 6 1 184 130 8 3 316 229 Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 3 285 207 W. Kentucky 3 3 162 151 5 5 289 287 Middle Tennessee 2 4 153 160 3 7 237 284 UTEP 2 4 108 138 3 7 181 266 Louisiana Tech 2 5 178 218 3 8 294 345 Sam Houston St. 1 5 160 180 2 8 194 266 FIU 1 6 109 229 4 6 193 297

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 38, Old Dominion 10

Sam Houston St. 42, Louisiana Tech 27

Middle Tennessee 40, FIU 6

New Mexico St. 38, W. Kentucky 29

Saturday, Nov. 18

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 5 1 169 131 8 1 300 179 Yale 4 2 176 126 6 3 276 181 Dartmouth 4 2 129 112 5 4 194 180 Penn 3 3 139 120 6 3 238 186 Brown 3 3 141 173 5 4 242 252 Princeton 3 3 121 111 4 5 166 151 Cornell 2 4 107 143 3 6 168 219 Columbia 0 6 78 144 2 7 127 168

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 36, Princeton 28

Brown 21, Columbia 14

Harvard 25, Penn 23

Dartmouth 30, Cornell 14

Saturday, Nov. 18

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 5 1 150 61 8 2 287 171 Ohio 4 2 149 104 7 3 216 151 Bowling Green 4 2 145 133 6 4 251 240 Buffalo 3 3 111 104 3 7 230 282 Akron 1 5 79 172 2 8 154 281 Kent St. 0 6 86 197 1 9 146 344

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 6 0 198 123 9 1 359 197 Cent. Michigan 3 3 138 163 5 5 241 307 N. Illinois 3 3 179 132 4 6 242 227 W. Michigan 3 3 194 176 4 6 274 323 E. Michigan 2 4 132 164 4 6 190 250 Ball St. 2 4 105 137 3 7 170 273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 20, N. Illinois 17

W. Michigan 38, Cent. Michigan 28

Ohio 20, Buffalo 10

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 19, Akron 0

Bowling Green 49, Kent St. 19

Toledo 49, E. Michigan 23

Tuesday, Nov. 14

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 3 1 136 112 8 2 348 282 Howard 3 1 118 80 5 5 302 248 Morgan St. 3 1 86 78 4 5 154 200 SC State 2 2 107 113 4 6 224 266 Norfolk St. 1 3 119 118 3 7 247 281 Delaware St. 0 4 55 120 1 9 184 360

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 20, SC State 17

Norfolk St. 44, Delaware St. 21

Howard 50, NC Central 20

Saturday, Nov. 18

Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 7 0 244 77 10 0 379 107 South Dakota 6 1 144 114 8 2 213 155 N. Iowa 5 2 194 164 6 4 261 245 N. Dakota St. 4 3 221 139 7 3 349 187 Illinois St. 4 3 238 172 6 4 340 203 North Dakota 4 3 210 181 6 4 320 252 Youngstown St. 4 3 207 188 6 4 314 261 S. Illinois 3 4 153 122 6 4 242 181 Missouri St. 3 4 204 198 4 6 311 298 Murray St. 1 6 111 248 2 8 166 349 Indiana St. 1 6 125 179 1 9 139 292 W. Illinois 0 7 54 323 0 10 132 461

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 34, Youngstown St. 0

Illinois St. 44, Murray St. 7

South Dakota 14, North Dakota 10

Indiana St. 27, W. Illinois 6

Missouri St. 35, N. Iowa 16

N. Dakota St. 34, S. Illinois 10

Saturday, Nov. 18

Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 5 0 197 91 8 1 272 130 UNLV 5 1 228 129 8 2 364 243 Fresno St. 4 1 151 119 8 1 306 195 Boise St. 3 2 161 133 4 5 270 260 San Jose St. 3 2 176 125 4 5 297 247 Wyoming 3 3 131 160 6 4 229 260 Utah St. 3 3 191 190 5 5 355 320 Colorado St. 2 4 128 172 4 6 259 308 Nevada 2 4 114 164 2 8 182 329 New Mexico 1 4 130 198 3 6 247 318 Hawaii 1 4 102 176 3 7 215 340 San Diego St. 1 5 125 177 3 7 200 279

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 34, Wyoming 14

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 41, Nevada 24

Colorado St. 22, San Diego St. 19

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

New Mexico at Fresno St., TBA

Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 1 202 142 6 4 292 314 Merrimack 4 2 184 123 5 5 281 210 LIU Brooklyn 4 2 153 148 4 6 193 250 Stonehill 3 3 149 165 4 5 189 280 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 3 171 142 3 6 223 250 Wagner 3 4 125 185 3 7 144 307 Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 8 144 241 CCSU 1 5 138 170 3 7 263 294

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill 33, Duquesne 28

Merrimack 35, CCSU 24

LIU Brooklyn 49, Wagner 14

Saturday, Nov. 18

Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Post at Wagner, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 7 0 270 199 10 0 410 235 Oregon 5 1 253 97 8 1 427 144 Oregon St. 5 2 256 172 8 2 379 205 Arizona 5 2 218 165 7 3 311 209 Southern Cal 5 2 313 255 7 3 455 345 Utah 4 3 178 147 7 3 253 178 UCLA 3 3 136 117 6 3 257 147 California 2 5 220 318 4 6 319 370 Stanford 2 6 149 315 3 7 209 369 Arizona St. 1 5 121 190 2 7 160 267 Colorado 1 6 183 248 4 6 307 339 Washington St. 1 6 158 232 4 6 303 299

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 34, Colorado 31

Washington 35, Utah 28

California 42, Washington St. 39

Oregon St. 62, Stanford 17

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA

Oregon at Arizona St., TBA

Utah at Arizona, TBA

California at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 4 1 187 135 8 2 277 223 Holy Cross 4 1 214 143 6 4 375 273 Colgate 3 2 143 169 5 5 230 345 Georgetown 3 2 138 141 5 5 273 253 Fordham 2 3 152 157 6 4 321 251 Lehigh 1 4 114 138 2 8 182 294 Bucknell 1 5 184 249 3 7 250 350

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 17, Holy Cross 14

Lafayette 24, Fordham 16

Georgetown 50, Bucknell 47

Colgate 37, Lehigh 21

Saturday, Nov. 18

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 0 172 88 7 3 210 240 Davidson 6 1 304 224 7 3 426 275 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 1 200 138 7 3 249 233 Butler 5 2 201 111 7 3 309 180 Marist 4 4 163 223 4 6 170 288 Morehead St. 3 4 157 162 4 6 216 287 San Diego 3 4 163 179 3 7 206 257 Valparaiso 2 5 137 166 3 7 185 257 Dayton 1 6 115 175 3 7 229 260 Presbyterian 1 6 126 175 3 7 207 253 Stetson 1 6 144 241 3 7 236 359

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 35, Marist 6

Morehead St. 47, Davidson 17

Valparaiso 23, Stetson 20

Drake 16, Presbyterian 14

St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, San Diego 14

Saturday, Nov. 18

Drake at Butler, Noon

San Diego at Stetson, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 0 264 125 10 0 406 156 Missouri 4 2 206 140 8 2 328 223 Tennessee 3 3 137 159 7 3 320 202 Florida 3 3 178 184 5 4 260 222 Kentucky 3 4 184 216 6 4 291 250 South Carolina 2 5 186 206 4 6 288 286 Vanderbilt 0 7 111 269 2 9 250 386

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 7 0 239 137 9 1 336 181 Mississippi 5 2 208 208 8 2 366 258 LSU 4 2 249 199 6 3 407 254 Texas A&M 3 3 159 133 5 4 291 194 Auburn 3 4 175 168 6 4 293 205 Mississippi St. 1 5 84 172 4 5 204 231 Arkansas 1 6 146 210 3 7 261 267

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 47, Vanderbilt 6

Alabama 49, Kentucky 21

Missouri 36, Tennessee 7

Auburn 48, Arkansas 10

Georgia 52, Mississippi 17

Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 7 0 192 91 9 1 289 176 Mercer 6 2 228 161 8 3 300 263 Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 7 3 316 206 W. Carolina 5 2 272 177 7 3 389 278 Samford 4 4 210 191 5 5 292 250 VMI 3 4 108 177 4 6 140 250 ETSU 1 6 117 215 2 8 165 327 Wofford 1 6 100 174 1 9 133 265 The Citadel 0 7 70 228 0 10 87 349

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 58, ETSU 7

Furman 37, VMI 3

Wofford 11, The Citadel 3

Mercer 28, Samford 21

Saturday, Nov. 18

W. Carolina at VMI, Noon

Furman at Wofford, Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 5 1 209 115 5 4 246 230 Incarnate Word 4 1 145 113 7 2 291 171 Lamar 4 2 150 131 5 5 225 232 Houston Christian 2 2 77 91 4 4 202 209 SE Louisiana 3 3 196 155 3 7 262 292 Texas A&M Commerce 1 5 107 175 1 9 159 323 McNeese St. 0 4 68 145 0 8 140 294 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 37, Lamar 24

SE Louisiana 52, Texas A&M Commerce 14

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 7 0 226 102 9 1 309 150 Jackson St. 6 2 205 151 7 3 276 235 Alabama St. 6 2 155 114 6 3 172 135 Alabama A&M 2 5 174 217 4 6 296 280 Bethune-Cookman 2 5 144 152 3 7 196 262 MVSU 1 6 80 164 1 9 111 268

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 5 1 167 98 6 3 208 179 Prairie View 5 2 183 181 5 5 199 325 Grambling St. 4 3 195 158 5 5 294 287 Southern U. 4 5 183 183 5 5 228 201 Texas Southern 1 5 148 178 2 7 210 315 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 90 252 1 9 132 338

___

Friday’s Games

Grambling St. 43, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 31, Alabama A&M 14

Prairie View 27, Southern U. 21

Alabama St. 20, MVSU 3

Florida A&M 28, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 0 180 100 10 0 343 182 Coastal Carolina 5 2 192 162 7 3 301 212 Appalachian St. 4 2 207 156 6 4 348 270 Georgia Southern 3 3 190 207 6 4 327 280 Old Dominion 3 3 169 164 4 6 230 274 Georgia St. 3 4 153 214 6 4 271 288 Marshall 2 4 127 194 5 5 244 289

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 5 1 183 63 8 2 290 159 Texas State 3 3 182 176 6 4 349 285 Arkansas St. 3 3 149 163 5 5 235 308 South Alabama 3 3 184 116 5 5 299 211 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 4 163 179 5 5 311 286 Southern Miss. 2 5 185 252 3 7 241 353 Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 140 258 2 8 184 332

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 38, Old Dominion 10

Troy 45, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Appalachian St. 42, Georgia St. 14

James Madison 44, Uconn 6

Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23

South Alabama 21, Arkansas St. 14

Marshall 38, Georgia Southern 33

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 5 0 182 151 8 2 374 257 Cent. Arkansas 5 1 182 128 7 3 334 239 Tarleton St. 4 2 228 169 8 3 366 270 S. Utah 3 2 196 134 5 5 326 245 E. Kentucky 3 2 161 147 4 6 288 341 Abilene Christian 3 3 149 182 5 5 276 281 Utah Tech 1 4 121 150 2 8 238 392 North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 7 239 308 Stephen F. Austin 0 6 133 221 3 7 298 313

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 30, Utah Tech 17

Tarleton St. 31, Abilene Christian 30

Cent. Arkansas 27, E. Kentucky 24

S. Utah 45, Stephen F. Austin 17

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 3 368 169 Army 4 6 201 221 Umass 3 7 235 374 Uconn 1 9 167 337

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 17, Holy Cross 14

James Madison 44, Uconn 6

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 6 235 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 63, Va. Lynchburg 3

Saturday, Nov. 18

Post at Wagner, Noon

