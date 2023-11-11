FBC Glance

Live Radio
All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 6 0 168 132 9 1 282 196
SMU 6 0 270 88 8 2 405 164
UTSA 5 0 204 120 6 3 281 232
Memphis 5 1 242 206 8 2 397 289
South Florida 3 3 212 253 5 5 301 356
Navy 3 3 144 134 4 5 177 193
FAU 3 3 173 150 4 6 256 258
Rice 2 3 154 135 4 5 297 258
Charlotte 2 4 113 163 3 7 189 267
UAB 2 4 171 229 3 7 283 374
North Texas 1 5 189 203 3 7 334 375
Temple 1 5 129 242 3 7 208 349
Tulsa 1 5 133 214 3 7 224 344
East Carolina 1 5 93 126 2 8 181 230

___

Friday’s Games

SMU 45, North Texas 21

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 24, Tulsa 22

South Florida 27, Temple 23

Memphis 44, Charlotte 38

Navy 31, UAB 6

East Carolina 22, FAU 7

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

South Florida at UTSA, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Tulane at FAU, Noon

East Carolina at Navy, Noon

Rice at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Temple at UAB, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 8 0 272 136 10 0 383 173
Louisville 6 1 217 137 9 1 327 171
NC State 4 2 107 87 7 3 248 194
Virginia Tech 4 2 174 139 5 5 260 239
North Carolina 3 2 191 139 7 2 352 210
Duke 3 2 96 92 6 3 231 141
Georgia Tech 4 3 222 214 5 5 320 313
Boston College 3 3 161 192 6 4 264 285
Clemson 3 4 158 158 6 4 303 212
Miami 2 4 134 157 6 4 309 207
Syracuse 1 5 72 180 5 5 249 223
Pittsburgh 1 5 120 173 2 8 199 282
Virginia 1 5 143 183 2 8 232 323
Wake Forest 1 6 105 185 4 6 205 246

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 31, Virginia 24

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 48, Boston College 22

Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 21

NC State 26, Wake Forest 6

Florida St. 27, Miami 20

Syracuse 28, Pittsburgh 13

Duke at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Miami, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 5 1 207 114 8 1 309 158
Oklahoma 5 2 251 170 8 2 418 198
Kansas St. 5 2 274 142 7 3 388 185
Oklahoma St. 5 2 218 203 7 3 279 264
Iowa St. 4 2 162 147 5 4 212 186
Kansas 4 3 214 198 7 3 327 262
West Virginia 4 3 215 217 6 4 303 278
Texas Tech 4 3 187 168 5 5 291 244
BYU 2 4 113 195 5 4 206 242
TCU 2 4 146 151 4 5 263 219
UCF 2 5 218 232 5 5 340 268
Houston 2 5 145 244 4 6 241 308
Baylor 2 5 155 255 3 7 229 324
Cincinnati 1 6 135 204 3 7 252 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Kansas St. 59, Baylor 25

UCF 45, Oklahoma St. 3

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20

Cincinnati 24, Houston 14

Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA

UCF at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma at BYU, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Houston, TBA

Baylor at TCU, TBA

Cincinnati at West Virginia, TBA

Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 6 1 302 130 8 2 438 190
Montana 5 1 170 99 8 1 265 142
Idaho 5 2 223 165 7 3 315 219
Sacramento St. 4 3 208 201 7 3 310 254
UC Davis 4 3 174 162 6 4 252 248
N. Arizona 4 3 193 173 4 6 254 298
Portland St. 3 3 220 190 4 5 335 302
Weber St. 3 4 141 186 5 5 217 244
E. Washington 3 4 232 250 4 6 313 348
Idaho St. 3 4 186 219 3 7 259 374
Cal Poly 1 6 134 297 3 7 205 386
N. Colorado 0 7 92 203 0 10 131 340

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 28, N. Colorado 7

Weber St. 31, Idaho 29

Montana St. 57, E. Washington 14

Sacramento St. 41, Cal Poly 30

UC Davis 21, Idaho St. 14

Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 5 1 184 130 8 2 332 237
Gardner-Webb 4 1 174 121 6 4 281 310
SE Missouri 4 2 177 131 4 6 273 281
E. Illinois 3 2 126 114 7 3 232 203
Bryant 3 2 196 121 5 5 298 266
Tennessee St. 2 3 118 130 6 4 250 237
Charleston Southern 2 3 95 109 4 6 166 287
Robert Morris 2 3 88 144 4 6 210 290
Tennessee Tech 1 4 82 143 3 7 154 278
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 5 73 166 3 7 220 315

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 14, Charleston Southern 12

E. Illinois 30, Tennessee St. 17

Bryant 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 3

Gardner-Webb 35, Tennessee Tech 0

UT Martin 41, SE Missouri 14

Saturday, Nov. 18

E. Illinois at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 7 0 294 59 10 0 390 75
Ohio St. 7 0 218 68 10 0 333 99
Penn St. 5 2 213 109 8 2 377 131
Maryland 3 4 171 184 6 4 289 224
Rutgers 3 4 118 157 6 4 241 183
Indiana 1 6 130 245 3 7 214 300
Michigan St. 1 6 84 215 3 7 167 277

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 5 2 103 86 8 2 188 123
Illinois 3 4 162 214 5 5 238 293
Minnesota 3 4 152 197 5 5 225 258
Nebraska 3 4 112 121 5 5 189 182
Northwestern 3 4 130 163 5 5 205 228
Wisconsin 3 4 127 134 5 5 222 196
Purdue 2 5 158 220 3 7 237 311

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 24, Penn St. 15

Maryland 13, Nebraska 10

Illinois 48, Indiana 45

Iowa 22, Rutgers 0

Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10

Purdue 49, Minnesota 30

Ohio St. 38, Michigan St. 3

Saturday, Nov. 18

Rutgers at Penn St., Noon

Purdue at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Michigan at Maryland, Noon

Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 6 1 257 100 8 2 349 194
Villanova 6 1 229 110 8 2 323 187
Albany (NY) 6 1 220 124 8 3 314 206
Richmond 6 1 215 145 7 3 277 213
Elon 5 2 154 145 5 5 221 250
Rhode Island 4 3 170 177 6 4 288 275
William & Mary 4 3 162 137 6 4 213 177
Hampton 3 4 149 242 5 5 242 338
New Hampshire 3 4 251 231 5 5 368 300
Campbell 3 4 177 237 4 6 288 352
Monmouth (NJ) 3 4 268 185 4 6 357 262
Towson 3 4 193 257 4 6 233 326
Maine 1 6 191 245 2 8 234 316
NC A&T 0 7 113 217 1 9 163 308
Stony Brook 0 8 138 335 0 10 152 392

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 31, Monmouth (NJ) 24

Villanova 33, Towson 10

Delaware 45, Campbell 7

Albany (NY) 38, Stony Brook 20

William & Mary 31, Hampton 10

Rhode Island 31, NC A&T 24

Richmond 38, Elon 24

Saturday, Nov. 18

Monmouth (NJ) at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 1 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 7 0 263 146 10 0 390 207
New Mexico St. 6 1 184 130 8 3 316 229
Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 3 285 207
W. Kentucky 3 3 162 151 5 5 289 287
Middle Tennessee 2 4 153 160 3 7 237 284
UTEP 2 4 108 138 3 7 181 266
Louisiana Tech 2 5 178 218 3 8 294 345
Sam Houston St. 1 5 160 180 2 8 194 266
FIU 1 6 109 229 4 6 193 297

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 38, Old Dominion 10

Sam Houston St. 42, Louisiana Tech 27

Middle Tennessee 40, FIU 6

New Mexico St. 38, W. Kentucky 29

Saturday, Nov. 18

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 5 1 169 131 8 1 300 179
Yale 4 2 176 126 6 3 276 181
Dartmouth 4 2 129 112 5 4 194 180
Penn 3 3 139 120 6 3 238 186
Brown 3 3 141 173 5 4 242 252
Princeton 3 3 121 111 4 5 166 151
Cornell 2 4 107 143 3 6 168 219
Columbia 0 6 78 144 2 7 127 168

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 36, Princeton 28

Brown 21, Columbia 14

Harvard 25, Penn 23

Dartmouth 30, Cornell 14

Saturday, Nov. 18

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 5 1 150 61 8 2 287 171
Ohio 4 2 149 104 7 3 216 151
Bowling Green 4 2 145 133 6 4 251 240
Buffalo 3 3 111 104 3 7 230 282
Akron 1 5 79 172 2 8 154 281
Kent St. 0 6 86 197 1 9 146 344

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 6 0 198 123 9 1 359 197
Cent. Michigan 3 3 138 163 5 5 241 307
N. Illinois 3 3 179 132 4 6 242 227
W. Michigan 3 3 194 176 4 6 274 323
E. Michigan 2 4 132 164 4 6 190 250
Ball St. 2 4 105 137 3 7 170 273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 20, N. Illinois 17

W. Michigan 38, Cent. Michigan 28

Ohio 20, Buffalo 10

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 19, Akron 0

Bowling Green 49, Kent St. 19

Toledo 49, E. Michigan 23

Tuesday, Nov. 14

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 3 1 136 112 8 2 348 282
Howard 3 1 118 80 5 5 302 248
Morgan St. 3 1 86 78 4 5 154 200
SC State 2 2 107 113 4 6 224 266
Norfolk St. 1 3 119 118 3 7 247 281
Delaware St. 0 4 55 120 1 9 184 360

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 20, SC State 17

Norfolk St. 44, Delaware St. 21

Howard 50, NC Central 20

Saturday, Nov. 18

Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 7 0 244 77 10 0 379 107
South Dakota 6 1 144 114 8 2 213 155
N. Iowa 5 2 194 164 6 4 261 245
N. Dakota St. 4 3 221 139 7 3 349 187
Illinois St. 4 3 238 172 6 4 340 203
North Dakota 4 3 210 181 6 4 320 252
Youngstown St. 4 3 207 188 6 4 314 261
S. Illinois 3 4 153 122 6 4 242 181
Missouri St. 3 4 204 198 4 6 311 298
Murray St. 1 6 111 248 2 8 166 349
Indiana St. 1 6 125 179 1 9 139 292
W. Illinois 0 7 54 323 0 10 132 461

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 34, Youngstown St. 0

Illinois St. 44, Murray St. 7

South Dakota 14, North Dakota 10

Indiana St. 27, W. Illinois 6

Missouri St. 35, N. Iowa 16

N. Dakota St. 34, S. Illinois 10

Saturday, Nov. 18

Youngstown St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 5 0 197 91 8 1 272 130
UNLV 5 1 228 129 8 2 364 243
Fresno St. 4 1 151 119 8 1 306 195
Boise St. 3 2 161 133 4 5 270 260
San Jose St. 3 2 176 125 4 5 297 247
Wyoming 3 3 131 160 6 4 229 260
Utah St. 3 3 191 190 5 5 355 320
Colorado St. 2 4 128 172 4 6 259 308
Nevada 2 4 114 164 2 8 182 329
New Mexico 1 4 130 198 3 6 247 318
Hawaii 1 4 102 176 3 7 215 340
San Diego St. 1 5 125 177 3 7 200 279

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 34, Wyoming 14

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 41, Nevada 24

Colorado St. 22, San Diego St. 19

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

New Mexico at Fresno St., TBA

Hawaii at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 1 202 142 6 4 292 314
Merrimack 4 2 184 123 5 5 281 210
LIU Brooklyn 4 2 153 148 4 6 193 250
Stonehill 3 3 149 165 4 5 189 280
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 3 171 142 3 6 223 250
Wagner 3 4 125 185 3 7 144 307
Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 8 144 241
CCSU 1 5 138 170 3 7 263 294

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill 33, Duquesne 28

Merrimack 35, CCSU 24

LIU Brooklyn 49, Wagner 14

Saturday, Nov. 18

Duquesne at Merrimack, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Post at Wagner, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 7 0 270 199 10 0 410 235
Oregon 5 1 253 97 8 1 427 144
Oregon St. 5 2 256 172 8 2 379 205
Arizona 5 2 218 165 7 3 311 209
Southern Cal 5 2 313 255 7 3 455 345
Utah 4 3 178 147 7 3 253 178
UCLA 3 3 136 117 6 3 257 147
California 2 5 220 318 4 6 319 370
Stanford 2 6 149 315 3 7 209 369
Arizona St. 1 5 121 190 2 7 160 267
Colorado 1 6 183 248 4 6 307 339
Washington St. 1 6 158 232 4 6 303 299

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 34, Colorado 31

Washington 35, Utah 28

California 42, Washington St. 39

Oregon St. 62, Stanford 17

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Colorado at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA

Oregon at Arizona St., TBA

Utah at Arizona, TBA

California at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 4 1 187 135 8 2 277 223
Holy Cross 4 1 214 143 6 4 375 273
Colgate 3 2 143 169 5 5 230 345
Georgetown 3 2 138 141 5 5 273 253
Fordham 2 3 152 157 6 4 321 251
Lehigh 1 4 114 138 2 8 182 294
Bucknell 1 5 184 249 3 7 250 350

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 17, Holy Cross 14

Lafayette 24, Fordham 16

Georgetown 50, Bucknell 47

Colgate 37, Lehigh 21

Saturday, Nov. 18

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Georgetown at Holy Cross, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 7 0 172 88 7 3 210 240
Davidson 6 1 304 224 7 3 426 275
St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 1 200 138 7 3 249 233
Butler 5 2 201 111 7 3 309 180
Marist 4 4 163 223 4 6 170 288
Morehead St. 3 4 157 162 4 6 216 287
San Diego 3 4 163 179 3 7 206 257
Valparaiso 2 5 137 166 3 7 185 257
Dayton 1 6 115 175 3 7 229 260
Presbyterian 1 6 126 175 3 7 207 253
Stetson 1 6 144 241 3 7 236 359

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 35, Marist 6

Morehead St. 47, Davidson 17

Valparaiso 23, Stetson 20

Drake 16, Presbyterian 14

St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, San Diego 14

Saturday, Nov. 18

Drake at Butler, Noon

San Diego at Stetson, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 0 264 125 10 0 406 156
Missouri 4 2 206 140 8 2 328 223
Tennessee 3 3 137 159 7 3 320 202
Florida 3 3 178 184 5 4 260 222
Kentucky 3 4 184 216 6 4 291 250
South Carolina 2 5 186 206 4 6 288 286
Vanderbilt 0 7 111 269 2 9 250 386

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 7 0 239 137 9 1 336 181
Mississippi 5 2 208 208 8 2 366 258
LSU 4 2 249 199 6 3 407 254
Texas A&M 3 3 159 133 5 4 291 194
Auburn 3 4 175 168 6 4 293 205
Mississippi St. 1 5 84 172 4 5 204 231
Arkansas 1 6 146 210 3 7 261 267

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 47, Vanderbilt 6

Alabama 49, Kentucky 21

Missouri 36, Tennessee 7

Auburn 48, Arkansas 10

Georgia 52, Mississippi 17

Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 7 0 192 91 9 1 289 176
Mercer 6 2 228 161 8 3 300 263
Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 7 3 316 206
W. Carolina 5 2 272 177 7 3 389 278
Samford 4 4 210 191 5 5 292 250
VMI 3 4 108 177 4 6 140 250
ETSU 1 6 117 215 2 8 165 327
Wofford 1 6 100 174 1 9 133 265
The Citadel 0 7 70 228 0 10 87 349

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 58, ETSU 7

Furman 37, VMI 3

Wofford 11, The Citadel 3

Mercer 28, Samford 21

Saturday, Nov. 18

W. Carolina at VMI, Noon

Furman at Wofford, Noon

Chattanooga at Alabama, Noon

The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Samford, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nicholls 5 1 209 115 5 4 246 230
Incarnate Word 4 1 145 113 7 2 291 171
Lamar 4 2 150 131 5 5 225 232
Houston Christian 2 2 77 91 4 4 202 209
SE Louisiana 3 3 196 155 3 7 262 292
Texas A&M Commerce 1 5 107 175 1 9 159 323
McNeese St. 0 4 68 145 0 8 140 294
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 37, Lamar 24

SE Louisiana 52, Texas A&M Commerce 14

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 7 0 226 102 9 1 309 150
Jackson St. 6 2 205 151 7 3 276 235
Alabama St. 6 2 155 114 6 3 172 135
Alabama A&M 2 5 174 217 4 6 296 280
Bethune-Cookman 2 5 144 152 3 7 196 262
MVSU 1 6 80 164 1 9 111 268

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 5 1 167 98 6 3 208 179
Prairie View 5 2 183 181 5 5 199 325
Grambling St. 4 3 195 158 5 5 294 287
Southern U. 4 5 183 183 5 5 228 201
Texas Southern 1 5 148 178 2 7 210 315
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 7 90 252 1 9 132 338

___

Friday’s Games

Grambling St. 43, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 31, Alabama A&M 14

Prairie View 27, Southern U. 21

Alabama St. 20, MVSU 3

Florida A&M 28, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 6 0 180 100 10 0 343 182
Coastal Carolina 5 2 192 162 7 3 301 212
Appalachian St. 4 2 207 156 6 4 348 270
Georgia Southern 3 3 190 207 6 4 327 280
Old Dominion 3 3 169 164 4 6 230 274
Georgia St. 3 4 153 214 6 4 271 288
Marshall 2 4 127 194 5 5 244 289

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 5 1 183 63 8 2 290 159
Texas State 3 3 182 176 6 4 349 285
Arkansas St. 3 3 149 163 5 5 235 308
South Alabama 3 3 184 116 5 5 299 211
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 4 163 179 5 5 311 286
Southern Miss. 2 5 185 252 3 7 241 353
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 140 258 2 8 184 332

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 38, Old Dominion 10

Troy 45, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Appalachian St. 42, Georgia St. 14

James Madison 44, Uconn 6

Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23

South Alabama 21, Arkansas St. 14

Marshall 38, Georgia Southern 33

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., Noon

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 5 0 182 151 8 2 374 257
Cent. Arkansas 5 1 182 128 7 3 334 239
Tarleton St. 4 2 228 169 8 3 366 270
S. Utah 3 2 196 134 5 5 326 245
E. Kentucky 3 2 161 147 4 6 288 341
Abilene Christian 3 3 149 182 5 5 276 281
Utah Tech 1 4 121 150 2 8 238 392
North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 7 239 308
Stephen F. Austin 0 6 133 221 3 7 298 313

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 30, Utah Tech 17

Tarleton St. 31, Abilene Christian 30

Cent. Arkansas 27, E. Kentucky 24

S. Utah 45, Stephen F. Austin 17

Saturday, Nov. 18

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 3 368 169
Army 4 6 201 221
Umass 3 7 235 374
Uconn 1 9 167 337

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 17, Holy Cross 14

James Madison 44, Uconn 6

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina at Army, Noon

Sacred Heart at Uconn, Noon

Umass at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 3 6 235 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 63, Va. Lynchburg 3

Saturday, Nov. 18

Post at Wagner, Noon

