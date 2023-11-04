Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Erling Haaland taken off at halftime after twisting his ankle in Man City’s 6-1 rout of Bournemouth

The Associated Press

November 4, 2023, 2:29 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was substituted at halftime in Manchester City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth on Saturday after twisting an ankle.

City manager Pep Guardiola said he withdrew the striker as a precaution, but it was too soon to tell if Haaland would be available for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Young Boys.

“Twist in the ankle. We didn’t want to take risks with him. He didn’t feel comfortable,” Guardiola said. “He’ll be back maybe Tuesday, but maybe next Sunday.”

Haaland pulled up in discomfort when making a run in the box in the first half. City did not confirm which ankle the Norway striker hurt.

Haaland has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, including two in last week’s 3-0 win against Manchester United.

He hit the post with a header before being substituted against Bournemouth.

Jeremy Doku inspired City to a win, scoring one and creating four more as the defending Premier League champions moved to the top of the table.

